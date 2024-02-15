T-Minus 3 Months Until All the NYC Girls Bust Out This Bag Trend

In New York City, it’s not enough for a bag to be stylish. A bag is a lifeline. It’s what keeps your keys and wallet safe on the subway. It’s what holds your laptop or Kindle on your way to work or how you make a casual outfit feel dressed up for date night. It’s clear from the fashion week runways, elegant bags are in for 2024, and the people of Manhattan, Queens, and beyond are finding ways to make the most of the trend.

While elegance comes in many forms, think of the next It bags like you would a pair of kitten heels. Practical, structural, yet sophisticated. Textures like smooth calfskin and woven rattan are timeless yet modern, while colors can range from quietly luxurious neutrals to rich hues that add an eye-catching element to a simple jeans-and-tee ensemble. You’ll still find some familiar shapes from past seasons in the 2024 lineup, like a half-moon silhouette or the classic bucket, but subtle details like elongated straps or a structured square body feel like natural progressions of what you’ve seen before. In the streets of SoHo and the Upper East Side alike, you can expect to see stylish people carrying these bags in their hands, tucking them under their shoulders, or throwing them on crossbody. Shop favorite affordable styles that will still look so expensive once you carry them out of the house.

Mango Double Strap Bag $70 SHOP NOW An elegant bag with a vintage touch.

Jw Pei Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $89 SHOP NOW White looks good with everything.

J.Crew Edie Bag $268 SHOP NOW A tote that looks so elegant.

Bembien Le Sac Bag $220 SHOP NOW A woven bag is perfect for summer.

Coach Eve Glovetanned Leather Hobo Bag $395 SHOP NOW Your everyday shoulder bag.

Muuñ Sophia Canvas-Trim Basket Bag $188 SHOP NOW A woven bag is a perfect pick for vacation.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote $398 SHOP NOW A bow adds a delicate touch.

Mango Rectangular Bag With Flap $46 SHOP NOW Hold this bag in your hand, or when you're on the move, throw it over your shoulder.

Inès Bressand No. 35 Leather-Trim Basket Bag $323 SHOP NOW Not your average everyday bag.

Demellier Tokyo Small Leather Shoulder Bag $330 SHOP NOW Carry this sleek style to the office.

Dragon Diffusion Egola Woven-Leather Basket Bag $360 SHOP NOW This woven tote is a necessity.

Luar Small Ana Espresso Bag $265 SHOP NOW Luar's structured bag is the ultimate It bag.

Zara Duffle Bag $50 SHOP NOW Small but mighty.

Zara Bucket Bag $50 SHOP NOW A bucket bag that's effortlessly elegant.

Tory Burch Small Robinson Pebble Leather Tote $398 $238 SHOP NOW Long straps are modern and on-trend.

H&M Crossbody Bag $35 SHOP NOW The contrasting textures make this bag stand out.

Phillip Lim Id Soft Shoulder Bag $895 SHOP NOW A bag that's so elegant for everyday.

Everlane Market Tote Bag $275 SHOP NOW A sleek tote that works for all occasions.

Chaika Kilter Handbag $20 SHOP NOW Ladylike with a fun twist.

Carza Purse $28 SHOP NOW For the horse girl, an equestrian-inspired silhouette.

Hyer Goods Mini Shoulder Bag $265 SHOP NOW A small bag for nights on the town.

Furla Small 1927 Floral Jacquard Shoulder Bag $378 SHOP NOW A floral print makes for a unique option.

A.P.C. Ninon Small Drawstring Bag $310 SHOP NOW A mini bag that will make your outfit pop.

A.P.C. Sac Virginie $745 SHOP NOW This color.

Jil Sander Cannolo Small Bag $1530 SHOP NOW Leave it to Jil Sander to make elegant feel modern.

Demellier Midi New York Bag $625 SHOP NOW Holy chicness.

Prada Vintage Black Convertible Handbag $1415 SHOP NOW Two words: vintage Prada.

Marni Prisma Top Handle Ew Bag $2195 SHOP NOW The puffy look gives this top-handle bag a modern spin.