T-Minus 3 Months Until All the NYC Girls Bust Out This Bag Trend
In New York City, it’s not enough for a bag to be stylish. A bag is a lifeline. It’s what keeps your keys and wallet safe on the subway. It’s what holds your laptop or Kindle on your way to work or how you make a casual outfit feel dressed up for date night. It’s clear from the fashion week runways, elegant bags are in for 2024, and the people of Manhattan, Queens, and beyond are finding ways to make the most of the trend.
While elegance comes in many forms, think of the next It bags like you would a pair of kitten heels. Practical, structural, yet sophisticated. Textures like smooth calfskin and woven rattan are timeless yet modern, while colors can range from quietly luxurious neutrals to rich hues that add an eye-catching element to a simple jeans-and-tee ensemble. You’ll still find some familiar shapes from past seasons in the 2024 lineup, like a half-moon silhouette or the classic bucket, but subtle details like elongated straps or a structured square body feel like natural progressions of what you’ve seen before. In the streets of SoHo and the Upper East Side alike, you can expect to see stylish people carrying these bags in their hands, tucking them under their shoulders, or throwing them on crossbody. Shop favorite affordable styles that will still look so expensive once you carry them out of the house.
Hold this bag in your hand, or when you're on the move, throw it over your shoulder.
