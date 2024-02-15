T-Minus 3 Months Until All the NYC Girls Bust Out This Bag Trend

In New York City, it’s not enough for a bag to be stylish. A bag is a lifeline. It’s what keeps your keys and wallet safe on the subway. It’s what holds your laptop or Kindle on your way to work or how you make a casual outfit feel dressed up for date night. It’s clear from the fashion week runways, elegant bags are in for 2024, and the people of Manhattan, Queens, and beyond are finding ways to make the most of the trend.

While elegance comes in many forms, think of the next It bags like you would a pair of kitten heels. Practical, structural, yet sophisticated. Textures like smooth calfskin and woven rattan are timeless yet modern, while colors can range from quietly luxurious neutrals to rich hues that add an eye-catching element to a simple jeans-and-tee ensemble. You’ll still find some familiar shapes from past seasons in the 2024 lineup, like a half-moon silhouette or the classic bucket, but subtle details like elongated straps or a structured square body feel like natural progressions of what you’ve seen before. In the streets of SoHo and the Upper East Side alike, you can expect to see stylish people carrying these bags in their hands, tucking them under their shoulders, or throwing them on crossbody. Shop favorite affordable styles that will still look so expensive once you carry them out of the house.

Mango + Double Strap Bag
Mango
Double Strap Bag

An elegant bag with a vintage touch.

Jw Pei + Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Jw Pei
Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

White looks good with everything.

J.Crew + Edie Bag
J.Crew
Edie Bag

A tote that looks so elegant.

Bembien + Le Sac Bag
Bembien
Le Sac Bag

A woven bag is perfect for summer.

Coach + Eve Glovetanned Leather Hobo Bag
Coach
Eve Glovetanned Leather Hobo Bag

Your everyday shoulder bag.

Muuñ + Sophia Canvas-Trim Basket Bag
Muuñ
Sophia Canvas-Trim Basket Bag

A woven bag is a perfect pick for vacation.

The Reformation + Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote

A bow adds a delicate touch.

Mango + Rectangular Bag With Flap
Mango
Rectangular Bag With Flap

Hold this bag in your hand, or when you're on the move, throw it over your shoulder.

Inès Bressand + No. 35 Leather-Trim Basket Bag
Inès Bressand
No. 35 Leather-Trim Basket Bag

Not your average everyday bag.

Demellier + Tokyo Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Demellier
Tokyo Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Carry this sleek style to the office.

Dragon Diffusion + Egola Woven-Leather Basket Bag
Dragon Diffusion
Egola Woven-Leather Basket Bag

This woven tote is a necessity.

Luar + Small Ana Espresso Bag
Luar
Small Ana Espresso Bag

Luar's structured bag is the ultimate It bag.

Zara + Duffle Bag
Zara
Duffle Bag

Small but mighty.

Zara + Bucket Bag
Zara
Bucket Bag

A bucket bag that's effortlessly elegant.

Tory Burch + Small Robinson Pebble Leather Tote
Tory Burch
Small Robinson Pebble Leather Tote

Long straps are modern and on-trend.

H&M + Crossbody Bag
H&M
Crossbody Bag

The contrasting textures make this bag stand out.

Phillip Lim + Id Soft Shoulder Bag
Phillip Lim
Id Soft Shoulder Bag

A bag that's so elegant for everyday. 

Everlane + Market Tote Bag
Everlane
Market Tote Bag

A sleek tote that works for all occasions.

Chaika Kilter + Handbag
Chaika Kilter
Handbag

Ladylike with a fun twist.

Carza + Purse
Carza
Purse

For the horse girl, an equestrian-inspired silhouette.

Hyer Goods + Mini Shoulder Bag
Hyer Goods
Mini Shoulder Bag

A small bag for nights on the town.

Furla + Small 1927 Floral Jacquard Shoulder Bag
Furla
Small 1927 Floral Jacquard Shoulder Bag

A floral print makes for a unique option.

A.P.C. + Ninon Small Drawstring Bag
A.P.C.
Ninon Small Drawstring Bag

A mini bag that will make your outfit pop.

A.P.C. + Sac Virginie
A.P.C.
Sac Virginie

This color.

Jil Sander + Cannolo Small Bag
Jil Sander
Cannolo Small Bag

Leave it to Jil Sander to make elegant feel modern.

Demellier + Midi New York Bag
Demellier
Midi New York Bag

Holy chicness.

Prada + Vintage Black Convertible Handbag
Prada
Vintage Black Convertible Handbag

Two words: vintage Prada.

Marni + Prisma Top Handle Ew Bag
Marni
Prisma Top Handle Ew Bag

The puffy look gives this top-handle bag a modern spin.

Ferragamo + Hug Soft Bicolor Bag
Ferragamo
Hug Soft Bicolor Bag

This bag is already making the rounds in elite circles.

