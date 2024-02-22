People in Paris Will Wear These 5 Chic Basics With Jeans This Spring

Words like effortless and no-fuss are often associated with Parisian style. (You know, je ne sais quoi.) As a result, French girls routinely turn to items like basics that are easy in nature to create their covetable looks. And yes, jeans are one of the basics that are always a go-to.

While this set will style their jeans with a variety of pieces, it’s often other basics that complete their chicest ensembles. For spring 2024, there are a few key elevated basics people in Paris will wear with jeans to create those modern silhouettes.

Keep scrolling for visual inspiration highlighting the best spring basics to wear with jeans, as showcased by some of the chicest women in Paris. You'll also uncover shopping recommendations if you're interested in adding fresh basics to your wardrobe.

Country Jackets

Country jackets are quickly becoming a key staple for the season, and Parisians have been leaning into the look more and more. The jacket style feels effortless and particularly forward. It's also quite versatile, so it pairs perfectly with any denim cut.

Shop Country Jackets and Jeans

Zara Combination Quilted Jacket $70 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Heritage Barn Jacket $198 $100 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Barn Jacket $178 SHOP NOW

Barbour Gosford Velvet Collar Quilted Jacket $270 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Blue Button-Up Shirts

Red will continue to be an It hue of the season, but shades of blue (mainly icy and French blue shades) will also be front-runners—especially on the basics front. A blue-top–and-jeans combo is a no-fail.

Shop Button-Down Shirts and Jeans

Open Edit Button Down Shirt $59 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic The Perfect Shirt $80 SHOP NOW

Pari Passu Oxford Button-Front Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

Brooks Brothers Classic-Fit Cotton Oxford Shirt $107 SHOP NOW

Agolde Dame High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans $258 SHOP NOW

V-Neck Sweaters

For those chillier spring days, a V-neck sweater is a go-to pick paired with denim. While wearing one with jeans is perfect, you could also consider one with a jacket on top or tie it around your shoulders as an alt to a scarf.

Shop Sweaters and Jeans

Banana Republic Caro Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $150 SHOP NOW

Noisy May Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater $55 SHOP NOW

Vince Weekend V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $325 SHOP NOW

Mango V-Neck Knit Sweater $40 SHOP NOW

Mother The Bookie Heel Bootcut Jeans $248 SHOP NOW

Tailored Blazers

One uniform Parisians wear on repeat involves a blazer and jeans. Yes, relaxed blazers are still popular, but tailored blazers (double-breasted or cinched-in blazers) are a standout for the season for a polished and streamlined silhouette.

Shop Blazers and Jeans

Nordstrom Novelty One-Button Blazer $159 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Tailored Wide-Shoulder Blazer $279 SHOP NOW

COS The Waisted Linen Blazer $250 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Plus Curvy '90s Straight Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Leather Jackets

It’s no secret that a leather jacket will bring that touch of cool to an ensemble, particularly a more lived-in and relaxed silhouette. The beauty of a trusty leather jacket is that it can work with a range of outfits (ahem, denim looks). That versatility aspect is the making of a great basic.

Shop Leather Jackets and Jeans

Topshop Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $111 SHOP NOW

Endless Rose Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $130 SHOP NOW

Anine Bing Kelanie Jacket $600 SHOP NOW

BDG Urban Outfitters Wadded Faux Leather Jacket $109 SHOP NOW

Desigual Henry Faux Leather Jacket With Removable Sleeves $319 SHOP NOW