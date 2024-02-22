People in Paris Will Wear These 5 Chic Basics With Jeans This Spring

Words like effortless and no-fuss are often associated with Parisian style. (You know, je ne sais quoi.) As a result, French girls routinely turn to items like basics that are easy in nature to create their covetable looks. And yes, jeans are one of the basics that are always a go-to. 

While this set will style their jeans with a variety of pieces, it’s often other basics that complete their chicest ensembles. For spring 2024, there are a few key elevated basics people in Paris will wear with jeans to create those modern silhouettes.

Keep scrolling for visual inspiration highlighting the best spring basics to wear with jeans, as showcased by some of the chicest women in Paris. You'll also uncover shopping recommendations if you're interested in adding fresh basics to your wardrobe.

Country Jackets

French girl wearing a barn utility jacket with jeans

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Country jackets are quickly becoming a key staple for the season, and Parisians have been leaning into the look more and more. The jacket style feels effortless and particularly forward. It's also quite versatile, so it pairs perfectly with any denim cut.

Blue Button-Up Shirts

French girl wearing a blue shirt with jeans and an Hermes Kelly bag

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Red will continue to be an It hue of the season, but shades of blue (mainly icy and French blue shades) will also be front-runners—especially on the basics front. A blue-top–and-jeans combo is a no-fail.

V-Neck Sweaters

French girl wearing a V-neck sweater with jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

For those chillier spring days, a V-neck sweater is a go-to pick paired with denim. While wearing one with jeans is perfect, you could also consider one with a jacket on top or tie it around your shoulders as an alt to a scarf.

Tailored Blazers

French girl wearing a blazer with jeans for spring

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

One uniform Parisians wear on repeat involves a blazer and jeans. Yes, relaxed blazers are still popular, but tailored blazers (double-breasted or cinched-in blazers) are a standout for the season for a polished and streamlined silhouette.

Leather Jackets

French girl wearing a leather jacket with jeans for spring with a Burberry bag

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

It’s no secret that a leather jacket will bring that touch of cool to an ensemble, particularly a more lived-in and relaxed silhouette. The beauty of a trusty leather jacket is that it can work with a range of outfits (ahem, denim looks). That versatility aspect is the making of a great basic.

