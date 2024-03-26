Gigi Hadid Has Been Wearing This Jacket Trend For All of Her NYC Date Nights
Gigi Hadid obviously leads a very glamorous life, but when she's off-duty, her wardrobe is actually quite casual—even for date nights. Typically she wears jeans or baggy trousers out at night. But let's talk about the jacket trend she's been wearing with them lately.
The thing about spring is that it may be warmer, but it isn't really warm, so like it or not, you're going to need a jacket. And the jacket trend Hadid is gravitating toward is leather bomber jackets. She's worn them on multiple recent date nights with Bradley Cooper. She paired them with baggy jeans and trousers, naturally, and leather belts and black boots.
Leather bomber jackets haven't replaced moto jackets, per se, but they're undoubtedly the fashion person (and celeb—Bradley Cooper even wore one along with her over the weekend) go-to right now. To join the leather bomber jacket fan club, keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorites for yourself.
On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence Showtime Shirt ($295); Miu Miu belt, Arcadie Leather Bag ($3150), and Penny Coin Loafers ($1100)
On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag ($3150)
Shop Leather Bomber Jackets
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
