Gigi Hadid Has Been Wearing This Jacket Trend For All of Her NYC Date Nights

Allyson Payer
published

Gigi Hadid wearing a leather jacket

(Image credit: NYCPAP/JosiahW/Backgrid)

Gigi Hadid obviously leads a very glamorous life, but when she's off-duty, her wardrobe is actually quite casual—even for date nights. Typically she wears jeans or baggy trousers out at night. But let's talk about the jacket trend she's been wearing with them lately.

The thing about spring is that it may be warmer, but it isn't really warm, so like it or not, you're going to need a jacket. And the jacket trend Hadid is gravitating toward is leather bomber jackets. She's worn them on multiple recent date nights with Bradley Cooper. She paired them with baggy jeans and trousers, naturally, and leather belts and black boots.

Leather bomber jackets haven't replaced moto jackets, per se, but they're undoubtedly the fashion person (and celeb—Bradley Cooper even wore one along with her over the weekend) go-to right now. To join the leather bomber jacket fan club, keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorites for yourself.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on a date

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence Showtime Shirt ($295); Miu Miu belt, Arcadie Leather Bag ($3150), and Penny Coin Loafers ($1100)

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on a date

(Image credit: NYCPAP/JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag ($3150)

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Veda
Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

Padded Coated Jersey Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios
Padded Coated Jersey Bomber Jacket

Vintage Leather-Effect Jacket - Women
Mango
Vintage Leather-Effect Jacket

Bomber Jacket / Leather
Wardrobe.NYC
Bomber Jacket / Leather

Lamarque Tatum Jacket
Lamarque
Tatum Jacket

Madewell Leather Bomber Jacket
Madewell
Leather Bomber Jacket

Leather Bomber Jacket
Worn Vintage
Leather Bomber Jacket

Mori Oversize Faux Leather Jacket
Edikted
Mori Oversize Faux Leather Jacket

Leather Bomber Jacket - Women
Mango
Leather Bomber Jacket

Faux Leather Crop Bomber Jacket
Open Edit
Faux Leather Crop Bomber Jacket

Etta Leather Jacket
AllSaints
Etta Leather Jacket

