If You Ask Me, the Best Outfits Always Have Something "Wrong" With Them

Chani Rais a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence and London-based fashion commentator at her social channel The Fashion Nap, which covers show reports, trend commentary and both current and archival industry analysis on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. As well as speaking as an expert on panels, she also often interviews industry leaders and experts on her platform.
It’s time for me to admit what some will consider to be a fashion sin: I cannot stand dressing for winter. As soon as the temperature drops all I want to do is live in a black tracksuit and wait to be defrosted the following summer when I can dress up again. Unfortunately, I live in the UK where the majority of our existence is spent in cold, wind and rain. So, I have learned to rely on abstract dressing techniques to inject my sunny disposition back into my wardrobe for the latter part of the calendar. My catch-all trick? Doing it wrong.
Every dressing “rule” for the colder months feels counter-intuitive: the need to add layer on top of layer on top of layer and hiding a masterful outfit under a coat is completely lost on me. So, I decided to take winter dressing matters into my own hands and, ultimately, break them all, adding something “wrong” into the equation instead. So, if you too have felt uninspired during the seasonal shift, then I thought I’d present some of my failsafe styling hacks for you to try for yourself. Honestly, if they are wrong, I really don’t want to be right.
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4 “Wrong” Tricks That Make Winter Outfits More Interesting
1. Nothing Matches, Everything Goes
Style notes: If Tory Burch S/S 27 is anything to go by, my deeply entrenched instinct to mix textures and opposing colours is a good one. Few things make me as happy as seeing a stripe next to a spot, or a leopard print beside a croc. It might look daunting when you layer it up on a hanger or flat on your bedspread but trust the process, put it on and you might surprise yourself.
Style notes: Some days you just need to channel your inner Doberman in a Chris von Wagenheim photograph or, the style oracle, Pat Butcher. Find the most comfortable, pyjama-adjacent outfit and just when it looks like you’ve given up throw on your finest costume jewellery. Probably all of it. How could anyone say you didn’t make an effort? It’s good enough for Givenchy, after all. Bonus points for adding some movie-star-off-duty glasses.
Shop the Trend:
Givenchy
Crystal Necklace
ASOS DESIGN
Ring
Jennifer Behr
Catherine earrings
Arms of Eye
Isadora Gold Bracelet
3. Socks and Tights and Heels, Oh My!
Style notes: Okay, so this combination isn't exactly new, but I think we could push it further. Just last week I pulled an elite multicoloured outfit from my wardrobe (Chanel ballet flats and a Versace silk midi skirt) but was instantly humbled by the Weather app. So, I brought it into October by adding a deep, brown long sleeve under a black knit cardigan from END and a pair of black legwarmers. This spiralled into a leg-warmer-and-Chanel-flat addiction that has been jazzing up my tracksuits ever since.I also bought a pair of tie-dye-like acid green and purple pop socks from a brand called Waterdom333 at Flea London in Hackney and have since enjoyed mismatching them with a clashing pair of heels or letting them peek out over boots, adding instant “oomph” to even the most casual of looks.
Last winter, I just about lived in the Roxana tights by Swedish Stockings that I have to assume were inspired by that iconic image of Chloë Sevigny sitting knees-together in tiger-print tights. After being sold out for months the brand has now re-released them and added new colours. In my opinion, it’s just not possible to have a bad day while wearing tiger print hosiery. Further to the point, at the last Dior Couture show, footwear designer Nina Christen dreamt up a blue pump covered in beading and 3D embroidered flowers, all layered upon a base of hosiery-like mesh. No wonder they were a fan favourite!
Shop the Trend:
Topshop
Leo Zebra Print Socks
YSL
Babylone Breteuil Slingback Pumps in Leopard Grosgrain
Red Modal Ankle Socks 2 Pack
Reformation
Natasha Pump
4. Shine Bright Like a… Handbag?
Style notes: Picture this: a crowd of umbrellas, trench coats and dark, monochromatic outfits. Suddenly, a flash of blue cuts through, or perhaps some lime green. Or is it grape soda purple? SIV NYC’s bags are officially saving my outfits. I waited an eternity for this bag to be released in blue after it was teased for so long and, not only is it a showstopper in its own right, but it’s the perfect bag to clash with a ladylike, buttoned-up cardigan in an equally loud shade.
Chani Ra is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence and a London-based fashion commentator at her social channel The Fashion Nap, which broadcasts show reports, trend commentary and both current and archive industry analysis on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Substack, where she shares the emotions behind the wardrobe.