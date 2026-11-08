Sophisticated Dressers Are Wearing These Exact Accessories This Winter

When it comes to cold-weather dressing, it's the small details that matter. Here are six elegant runway-approved trends to elevate your outfits this winter.

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Black opera gloves, a brown faux-fur hat and sage green faux fur scarf on the Boss, Bottega Veneta and Zimmermann autumn/winter 2026 runways
(Image credit: Boss, Bottega Veneta, Zimmermann Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)
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Of all the seasons, winter is by far my favourite for dressing. I just find it so much easier to look polished and put-together throughout the colder months. And while I’ll never deny the power of a good wool coat and a pair of knee-high boots, I firmly believe the chicest outfits rely on accessories to take them from basic to elevated. And they especially come in handy for minimalists like myself, who prefer to keep the base of our outfits simple, but still want to look stylish and “in the know”. So for winter 2026, I decided to go on the hunt for the coolest hats, scarves, gloves and more to add to my seasonal capsule wardrobe.

Chanel, CFCL, Litkovska, Paul Costelloe Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight

(Image credit: Chanel, CFCL, Litkovska, Paul Costelloe Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

My first port of call? The runways, of course! Between hours spent scrolling through the lookbooks of my favourite luxury brands, as well as talking to my fellow editors who attended Fashion Month earlier this year, it soon became clear that the smaller details are really doing the heavy lifting when it comes to curating elegant outfits this season. And whether you’re a maximalist or more of a pared-back dresser like me, there are certain accessories that just make your outfits look considered without feeling too try-hard.

What are these trends, you ask? Well, so that you, too, can elevate your winter 2026 outfits, I’ve rounded them up for you below. From theatrical opera gloves that are sure to make a statement to fuzzy faux-fur scarves that perfectly toe the line between cosy and chic, keep scrolling to discover the six accessory trends I’m investing in this winter.

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1. Opera Gloves

Black leather, red leather, brown leather and grey leather opera-length gloves on the Boss, Michael Kors, Uma Wang, and Paul Costelloe autumn/winter 2026 runways

(Image credit: Boss, Michael Kors, Uma Wang, Paul Costelloe Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: From floral embroidered coats to velvety fringe pouches, the opulent opera aesthetic has taken over winter 2026. And the most compelling accessory by far is the extra-long gloves that add instant polish to any outfit. There’s just something about the longer silhouette that looks inherently sophisticated but also manages to feel both elevated and well within my comfort zone at the same time. I mean, just look at the likes of Boss, Michael Kors, Uma Wang, and Paul Costelloe above. Not to mention they’ll keep you extra cosy on those chillier winter days.

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2. Statement Brooches

Statement brooches on the Litkovska, Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta and Laquan Smith autumn/winter 2026 runways

(Image credit: Litkovska, Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta, Laquan Smith Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Once solely regarded as evening attire, statement brooches have reemerged as what might be the hardest-working accessory in your capsule wardrobe this winter. They allow you to keep the rest of your clothes simple, but bring an elevated touch that will make your outfit look intentional and considered. Of course, it was spotted on the runways of some luxury fashion houses, including Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta, LaQuan Smith and Litkovska; however, this jewellery item looks expensive at any and every price point. Just look at the edit I’ve curated below:

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3. Colour-Pop Tights

Lilac, sage green , burgundy and canary yellow tights on the Rabanne, Zankov, Herm&amp;egrave;s and Julie Kegels autumn/winter 2026 runways

(Image credit: Rabanne, Zankov, Hermès, Julie Kegels Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: I live in my black tights all winter, but the runways have spoken: colour-pop stockings are the “it-girl” accessory of 2026. The likes of Hermès, Rabanne, Zankov and Julie Kegels all proved that the effect of adding an intentional flash of colour to an otherwise neutral outfit is undeniable, and you’ll be pleased to know that they feel as bold as they are wearable. My personal tip? Opt for the trending colours of the season, such as cobalt blue, royal purple and burgundy.

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4. Faux-Fur Scarves

Blue, black, cream and green faux-fur scarves on the CFCL, Magda Butrym, Gabriela Hearst and Zimmermann autumn/winter 2026 runways

(Image credit: CFCL, Magda Butrym, Gabriela Hearst, Zimmermann - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: I’m well aware that faux-fur scarves are in no way a new trend, but after a few years of being deemed “dated”, they’ve officially made their way back into the fashion zeitgeist for winter 2026. From Magda Butrym and Zimmermann to Gabriela Hearst and CFCL, cosy faux-fur scarves adorned the runways in a wide range of shades, whether it be neutral, go-with-everything tones or bolder pops of colour. And I for cannot wait to get this expensive-looking accessory around my neck this season.

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5. Fashion Hats

A yellow wool hat, black leather bucket hat, brown wool hat, brown faux-fur hat on the Tolu Coker, Michael Kors, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta autumn/winter 2026 runways

(Image credit: Tolu Coker, Michael Kors, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: I’ve never considered myself a "hat" person, always finding that they feel a bit too out-there for a minimalist like me. However, after spotting a range of different “fashion” hats from the likes of Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, Tolu Coker and Balenciaga, I’m very tempted to give this trend a try. It might feel daunting at first, but the hats spotted on the runway, as well as in my edit below, manage to perfectly balance feeling like a true it-girl accessory and also being well within my comfort zone. Form meets function if I’ve ever seen it!

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6. Croc Belts

A red, grey, burgundy and snake-print croc-effect belt on the Chanel, Lanvin, Elie Saab and Luisa Spagnoli autumn/winter 2026 runways

(Image credit: Chanel, Lanvin, Elie Saab, Luisa Spagnoli Autumn/Winter 2026 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: Every wardrobe needs a goes-with-everything belt; however, if you're getting bored with your classic smooth leather iteration, then why not opt for a croc-effect finish to add some texture to your winter outfits? Not only do they look expensive at literally any price point, but they will act as a nice point of difference from your typical waist-cincher. Plus, the likes of Chanel, Elie Saab, Lanvin and Luisa Spagnoli prove that you can opt for any colour, pattern or thickness of your choosing.

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Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.