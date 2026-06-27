If there’s one thing I strive for when it comes to dressing for the summer heat, it’s ease. I want to look stylish and put-together without too much thought actually having to go into my outfits, and on those hot, heatwave days, the last thing I want to do is try on an array of things before I decide on a look. With that in mind, I tend to rely on a capsule wardrobe of items that are considered, chic and yet effortlessly thrown on, and the joy of perfecting those classic staples means they can be interchanged to create new looks each time, with the confidence that they will work together.
After recently taking a good look at my wardrobe, I came to realise that all of my capsule staples sit in the same colour palettes. Opting to stick to a classic colour palette each year ensures that summer pieces are less trend-led and sit more in the 'forever' wardrobe territory, meaning that rather than only wearing them for one summer, they can be brought out each year and work no matter the current trends.
Scroll on to discover the five classic summer colour trends that fashion people revert back to time and time again.
1. Black
Style Notes: Black in summer is a non-negotiable for me. It exudes style and a quiet elegance that makes every look feel refined and put-together (despite what people might think about overheating). Pair with black accessories for an all-black look, or inject a pop of colour in the form of a bag or shoe to subtly break up the colour like Ingrid [pictured above].