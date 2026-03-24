All the Cool L.A. Girls Are Wearing These 5 Spring Shoe Trends for Their Matcha Latte Runs

"L.A. nightlife might be dead, but the matcha scene is booming," reads a TikTok caption of a video documenting a line wrapped around the block at cult-favorite coffee shop Community Goods. It's true: Angelenos are swapping late nights at the club for early morning matcha runs—and doing so in style. In fact, L.A. It girls are already tapping into spring's buzziest shoe trends for their green-tea fix.
Sure, something casual and easy, like sneakers or mules, might seem like the obvious choice for a matcha run. And while these on-the-go silhouettes are well-suited for the low-key outing, don't overlook your dressier shoes. Kitten heels, for instance, offer a chic option for a post-brunch caffeine stop. On the more walkable end of the spectrum, woven flats are primed for the occasion—particularly when styled with an oversize tee and denim Bermuda shorts.
Curious what other shoes L.A.’s It girls are wearing for their matcha runs this spring? Scroll onward for five of-the-moment pairs.
Low-Heeled Flats
Not all pumps will leave your feet throbbing. Case in point: low block-heel styles. Equal parts elevated and practical, the silhouette is ideal for jam-packed days—even ones that involve a quick matcha stop. Style them with a trench coat and printed pants for a foolproof afternoon look.
Shop Low-Heeled Flats
MANGO
Patent Leather Flat Shoes
Margaux
The Ada
AEYDE
Aeyde | Delia Black Leather Flat
Sézane
Bertille Ballerinas
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pump
Buckle Slides
Buckle-adorned slides are the ultimate errand-running shoe thanks to their ease and comfort. Lean into the laid-back vibe with an equally relaxed outfit, as seen above: a fitted white tee and easy shorts finished with a colorful sweater draped over the shoulders for a touch of flair.
Shop Buckle Slides
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Sandals
Jenni Kayne
Suede Hutton Slide Sandal
MANGO
Double-Buckle Leather Sandals
DOLCE VITA
Julio Sandals Tortoise Vinyl
Boden
Caryl Double Strap Sandals-Tan
Sporty Sneakers
Fashion girls have proven time and again that sporty sneakers needn't be reserved for sweaty workouts. With a casual top and slouchy jeans, pairs from Salomon, Nike, and New Balance (as well as other athletic brands) feel right at home for a matcha outing.