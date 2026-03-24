All the Cool L.A. Girls Are Wearing These 5 Spring Shoe Trends for Their Matcha Latte Runs

So much outfit inspiration ahead.

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Aimee Song in leather dress shoes
(Image credit: @aimeesong)
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"L.A. nightlife might be dead, but the matcha scene is booming," reads a TikTok caption of a video documenting a line wrapped around the block at cult-favorite coffee shop Community Goods. It's true: Angelenos are swapping late nights at the club for early morning matcha runs—and doing so in style. In fact, L.A. It girls are already tapping into spring's buzziest shoe trends for their green-tea fix.

Sure, something casual and easy, like sneakers or mules, might seem like the obvious choice for a matcha run. And while these on-the-go silhouettes are well-suited for the low-key outing, don't overlook your dressier shoes. Kitten heels, for instance, offer a chic option for a post-brunch caffeine stop. On the more walkable end of the spectrum, woven flats are primed for the occasion—particularly when styled with an oversize tee and denim Bermuda shorts.

Curious what other shoes L.A.’s It girls are wearing for their matcha runs this spring? Scroll onward for five of-the-moment pairs.

Low-Heeled Flats

Aimee Song in black leather shoes

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Not all pumps will leave your feet throbbing. Case in point: low block-heel styles. Equal parts elevated and practical, the silhouette is ideal for jam-packed days—even ones that involve a quick matcha stop. Style them with a trench coat and printed pants for a foolproof afternoon look.

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Buckle Slides

Laura Angelone in buckle slides

(Image credit: @lauraaangelone)

Buckle-adorned slides are the ultimate errand-running shoe thanks to their ease and comfort. Lean into the laid-back vibe with an equally relaxed outfit, as seen above: a fitted white tee and easy shorts finished with a colorful sweater draped over the shoulders for a touch of flair.

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Sporty Sneakers

Megan Adelaide in Salomon sneakers

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

Fashion girls have proven time and again that sporty sneakers needn't be reserved for sweaty workouts. With a casual top and slouchy jeans, pairs from Salomon, Nike, and New Balance (as well as other athletic brands) feel right at home for a matcha outing.

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