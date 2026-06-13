Leggings feel somewhat anonymous in autumn and winter. Hiding under roomy jumpers and voluminous puffers, they aren't given the opportunity to reach their full styling potential until spring and summer as a transitional trouser. Though when these warmer months arrive, it's not usually the first thing most of us are considering. If you've let leggings become an afterthought, these summer leggings trends give credit to just how well they adapt to warm-weather wardrobe requirements—so much so that they deserve their own trend analysis for 2026.
Summer leggings are different from the long black pairs and stirrup leggings of seasons past. In 2026, they're proving to be shorter, low-waisted and brighter in colour, making them all the easier to work into your current outfits. While it's true they grace our looks with a more laid-back filter, they're not impossible to dress up. There is no shortage of athletic-inspired outfits, but it's just as easy to add a pair of heeled sandals or a nice top to turn leggings into an elevated basic. That's especially true when you're searching for shoes to wear with capris or parsing through the best sandals to wear with leggings this summer.
As for the trends commandeering our wardrobes? You have quite a few to choose from. Low-rise, foldover and flares are all here, proving that the obsession with Y2K is only in its infancy. Though black and navy are some of the more popular leggings colours, I've noticed a lean towards brighter and lighter colours, specifically white and buttermilk hues. And of course, capris are still on their comeback tour, showing off an additional number of outfits you can wear them in. So, regardless of what shape your summer style takes on or where your leggings preference usually sits, you're certain to find at least one or two leggings trends that'll flawlessly slip into the mix.
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5 Summer Legging Trends to Wear in 2026:
1. Low-Rise Leggings
Style Notes: I love a pair of high-waist leggings, but this trouser type seems to be chronically high-rise. That is, until this summer. The homage to Y2K has no intention of slowing down. The return of the low, well, everything, from low-rise jeans to yes, low-rise leggings. Both Kaia Gerber and Irina Shayk have been spotted in low-slung styles, and with warmer weather as an (almost) given in the next few months, less fabric sounds more appealing.
Shop the Trend:
LULULEMON
Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings
Lower than high rise, but a little bit higher than a true low cut. These are truly a happy medium.
Alo Yoga
Airbrush Low-Rise 7/8 Legging
A classic colour to take with you into autumn and winter.
Adanola
Seamless Leggings
Seamless styles are sleek and easy to style from the studio to coffee after.
2. Foldover Leggings
Style Notes: Whilst the hems of jeans are turning up, the waists of leggings are folding down. This style is another that sits neatly in the category of trends inspired by Y2K and the late 2010s. Amsterdam-based influencer Amaka Hamelijnck expertly paired hers with a matching crop top, which balances out the folded fabric. It's casual but still innately chic. And it's not just leggings either—foldover is also showing up more generally in this summer's trouser trends.
Shop the Trend:
Skims
Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant
Light grey foldover leggings provide the laidback, soft aesthetic that feels so right for summer.
Free People
Never Better Foldover Pants
Brown is a great alternative to black if you want something grounded but lighter for warm weather.
H&M
Foldover-Waist Yoga Trousers
Think outside the box when it comes to colours. These come in a deep plum, as well as maroon and dusty pink.
3. Capri Leggings
Style Notes: There was a moment where the capris trend teetered on the edge of losing its viral status—there was a reason that they were left out of the trend cycle for years. However, their short length, celebrity backing and imaginative styling potential have given them endurance, and they're yet again joining this summer's collection of legging trends. It borders on magical how simple it is to elevate this particular cut. Just add heels and a nice top, and these leggings quickly feel so elegant.
Shop the Trend:
Adanola
Ultimate Capri Leggings
Adanola's Ultimate capri leggings are one of the brand's best sellers. And given how coveted the activewear titan's designs are, that's a high bar...
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
Knit pants ensure this style of leggings feels polished and elevated.
H&M
Flared Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove™
A sportier take that combines the flare and capris trends.
4. Flare Leggings
Style Notes: Alongside low-rise leggings and foldover leggings are flares, though these aren't necessarily the extra-voluminous flares of the noughties, but something a little more subtle—a baby flare, if you will. These offer longer lines and are a superb alternative if you haven't been sold on the shorter capri trend. Sarah Pidgeon stepped out wearing flares with chunky trainers, and Kendall Jenner chose a mole-coloured pair with the slightest flare, which gives them a more updated spin and undeniably a little more polish.