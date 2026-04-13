As of late, there seems to have been a shift in the fashion sphere. Over the last couple of years we have prioritised practicality and comfort and leaned towards chic flat shoes in the form of ballet flats, loafers and trainers. However, it would appear that trends are taking a turn, and we’re finally seeing a resurgence of the beloved heel.
Before you panic, no I’m not talking about Y2K-esque, six-inch stilettos, this spring, we’re seeing an array of different heel styles in an era that is as much about practicality as it is style. As a self-confessed flat devotee I will admit that I own more pairs than I need, but this season even I am going to be taking a look at my shoe collection to see what it is I’m missing in the way of a good pair of heels.
A heel delivers that sense of poise to an outfit that a flat can never quite replicate, elevating even the most simple outfits like jeans and a good t-shirt, and they are a no-brainerwhen it comes to dresses to add a little extra polish. Whether it’s a timeless, sleek pointed kitten heel that will instantly elevate any outfit and take it from day-to-night, or you want to bring an injection of fun into a look with an animal print, scroll on to discover five spring heeled shoe trends for spring 2026.
1. Slingbacks
Style Notes: Personally, a slingback is the only heel I’ve always had in my wardrobe. They are so effortlessly chic and are one of those shoes that you can slip on and know they will go with anything from tailored trousers to bermuda shorts.
Shop the Trend:
Jimmy Choo
Amel 50
Brown gives a softer finish than black, especially in spring.
Charles & Keith
Pauline Patent Crossover Kitten Heels
Charles & Keith's shoes are some of the comfiest I own.
Toteme
Classic Croco-Embossed Slingbacks
A slingback is such a good heel to invest in, they never go out of style.
Jeffrey Campbell
Stockholm Slingbacks
These will go with so many different outfits.
MANGO
Croc-Effect Heeled Shoes
Opt for gold jewellery to match the hardware on the shoes.
ALOHAS
Eros Burgundy Leather Pumps
Burgundy is still so on trend.
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
One of Prada's most iconic shoes.
2. Mules
Style Notes: I’m a big fan of a mule and have always had a flat pair in my rotation, so now the heel iteration is here, I know I'll be investing. They’re such an easy go-to when you don’t know what shoes to wear, and when the weather gets warmer, they’re a failsafe option to wear with dresses and skirts that even the most minimalist dressers will enjoy.