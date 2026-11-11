Move Over, Messy Girl—The Neat Woman Is Having Her Moment This Winter
After a period of stained tops, dishevelled hair and wrinkled trousers, the "messy girl" aesthetic has cleaned up its act. But why is the neat woman having her moment this winter? Writer Natalie Hammond irons it out below.
As comforting as it’s been to report on the rise of the “messy-girl”—she who doesn’t iron crinkles or spot-clean tea stains but allows both to become part of her outfit’s identity—this might be the moment to kiss and make up with your steamer. Because alongside cultivated dishevelment, the streets of fashion month showed evidence of the opposite aesthetic: cultivated neatness.
In early September, Bella Hadid wore a look that was noticeable for its, frankly, good-y-two-shoes put-togetherness: a white button-down styled under a waist-cinched dress, one of the sharpest new handbags money can buy, Ferragamo’s Cara bag, on her shoulder. With blown-out curls and cone-heeled pumps instead of her usual lived-in cowboy boots or Uggs, it felt like a different chapter in the model’s style.
Gemma Chan’s Calvin Klein suit at the brand’s show last month wasn’t just neat; it was pristine. All four of the jacket’s buttons were fastened, while her trousers didn’t pool but stopped at just the right point on her foot, exposing a perfect crescent of skin between pant leg and shoe. She also didn’t have a hair out of place, which rather sealed the deal. Could the messy girl have evolved into a neat woman?
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The signs pointed to “yes” at Milan Fashion Week, which anyway feels like the capital where ordinary people dress with care and precision (i.e. fertile ground for the neat-woman aesthetic to flourish). Uma Thurman looked particularly tidy for Prada, wearing a short-sleeved turtleneck, a pleated midi skirt and patent slingbacks. Ironically, this is the very label that championed dirty cuffs and haute wrinkles, to significant fanfare, one season earlier in AW26.
On the streets outside, meanwhile, neat-woman accessories—the kind that require thought instead of a “throw on” attitude—were captured by photographers. German fashion influencer Caroline Daur’s hair, for example, was pulled back with a shark-tooth headband, while her calves were dressed with sheer pop socks, neatly pulled to just under the kneecap.
This kind of thoughtful styling, in turn, found its way onto the catwalks, both this season and beyond. Neat little details—not spontaneously conjured but carefully placed—were spotted at Fendi AW26, where almost every shoe was styled with a neat mid-calf sock, and Givenchy AW26, where gloves were draped over hardware-embellished, top-handle bags.
The aesthetic evolved into full looks for SS27. At Tory Burch, coat dresses came down the catwalk with collars fastened and cuffs precision-rolled. For Christoper Kane’s first collection at Mulberry, his riff on the famous construction of the brand’s Bayswater, with leather that resembles a castle’s notched battlements, created a neat impression on knitwear and skirts. The show notes hinted at the dualities explored in the collection: “establishment and subculture, the precious and the practical; nature and industry; uniformity and individuality”.
The final pair on that list, “uniformity and individuality”, goes some way to encapsulating the new mood of neatness. Stepford Wives-perfection is not the goal. Instead, it’s about combining polish with personality; a sense of order with a stamp that makes it your own. This is why the neat woman is just as cool as the messy girl; wisdom has taught her that it’s okay to look like she’s tried.
Journalist Rosie Lai is someone who carries off the neat-woman look with aplomb, often by matching the colour of her shoes to her tights or with her signature low ponytail. The aesthetic, she notes, might be having a moment because of certain garments. “Crisp shirts, sharp collars, perfectly-pressed pencil skirts”, she says, adding, “for those things, I'd look to Victoria Beckham, Tom Ford, and Khaite.” These brands are good at marrying edge with neatness. “They use varied proportions, interesting colour combinations or unexpected accessories to break the monotony of a ‘neat’ look. The key is to add a sprinkle of whimsy or personality,” says Lai.
This “sprinkle” is what brings an undercurrent of subversion; something slightly “off”. Aimée Croysdill, the celebrity stylist who works with Nicola Coughlan, Olivia Cooke and Marisa Abela, likes this juxtaposition. “I personally love a neat and tidy outfit mixed with a hint of cultivated mess. That contrast is what makes an outfit feel modern and effortless rather than too perfect,” she tells Who What Wear UK.
“My favourite ways to bring that in are through the little details: hair tucked into the back of a jacket and billowing out slightly, flyaways falling across your face, or hair that’s been air-dried and has that natural bend from being tucked behind your ear while it dries,” she says. Model Tina Kunakey, incidentally, did this perfectly at Milan Fashion Week, wearing an impeccably neat outfit with hair that had been left inside her blouse collar.
Accessories can also be deployed here. “A beautiful bag left slightly undone, one strap hanging loose, things spilling out of the top, or even a mesh bag where you can see all the everyday bits inside. There’s something chic about an outfit being really considered but not looking overly controlled,” says Croysdill.
The open secret about cultivating a messy girl aesthetic, of course, is that, to some extent, it’s as high-maintenance as looking neat (I-just-rolled-out-of-bed waves probably take longer to create with tongs than applying some pomade to stray hairs). In other words, there’s nothing uncool about putting care into your appearance. As Lai sees it: “If I go without make-up, I try to at least have my hair brushed and tied. I see it as a form of self-respect—as well as respect for those I encounter.”