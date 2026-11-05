There's a tendency in fashion to put people into boxes. Apparently, you're either a minimalist or a maximalist; someone who favours pared-back palettes, considered silhouettes and a less-is-more approach to getting dressed, or someone who prefers a little (or a lot) more drama. Of course, these style camps have their own distinct sensibilities and it's easy to assume that what appeals to one won't necessarily appeal to the other. But lately, I've been noticing something rather interesting: the trends that are finding their way into both types of capsule wardrobes.
This season, we're seeing some pretty contrasting aesthetics dominate the fashion conversation. On one side, there's a renewed appetite for the bold, the expressive and the downright extravagant. On the other, that enduring appreciation for classic dressing, beautifully considered pieces and an altogether more restrained approach to putting an outfit together. And yet, somewhere between the two, there's a surprising amount of common ground.
As someone who naturally gravitates towards minimalism, I've found it particularly interesting to look at the pieces that are making me reconsider my own wardrobe. Some are undeniably statement-making, while others are the sort of timeless staples you'd expect to find hanging in almost anyone's rotation. The difference, of course, is in how they're worn. A maximalist might use a particular piece as the starting point for an already exuberant outfit, while a minimalist might let it do all the talking against an otherwise simple look.
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What's particularly refreshing is that this crossover isn't happening in just one direction. We're not simply talking about classic wardrobe staples that maximalists are incorporating into their looks, but also bolder, more expressive pieces that minimalists are finding ways to make their own. Think a little animal print, a welcome injection of colour and something rather pretty for good measure.
Ultimately, it seems that the most interesting pieces this season aren't necessarily those that belong to one particular aesthetic. They're the ones with enough versatility to work for both. And below are the six trends I've spotted doing exactly that.
6 Fashion Trends Minimalists and Maximalists Agree On
1. Leopard Print Coats
Minimalist
Maximalist
Animal print might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of a minimalist wardrobe, but there's a reason the leopard-print coat has such enduring appeal. Look beyond the obvious statement-making qualities and you'll notice that its colour palette is actually remarkably classic. Taupes, camels, beiges and blacks make up the majority of the print, meaning it incorporates many of the same neutral tones that already form the foundations of a more pared-back wardrobe. It's just that they're packaged up in something considerably more playful.
That's arguably what makes it such a brilliant crossover piece. For a minimalist, a leopard-print coat can instantly add personality into an otherwise basic outfit. Think black tailored trousers, a white shirt and loafers: the coat does all the heavy lifting without requiring you to rethink your entire look. For a maximalist, meanwhile, it's another opportunity to turn up the volume. Throw it over fuchsia pink, clashing prints or other statement pieces, and it becomes part of something altogether more exuberant.
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Rixo
Milly Coat
NILI LOTAN
Davelle Leopard-Print Plush Coat
H&M
Oversized Jacket
2. Something Red
Minimalist
Maximalist
Red has a rather unique position. It's undeniably bold, but it's also one of those colours that feels so established within the fashion lexicon that it never really reads as a passing trend. And that's precisely why it's finding favour with both minimalists and maximalists this season.
We're seeing it appear across all sorts of wardrobe staples, from tailored trousers and knitwear to jackets and outerwear. For someone with a more minimalist approach to dressing, a pair of red trousers worn with a simple T-shirt, a trench coat and a black leather bag offers just the right amount of colour without disrupting an otherwise neutral outfit. A maximalist, on the other hand, might take those same trousers and style them with a sequin top, a leather bomber and a pair of brilliantly bright heels. Same starting point, entirely different results.
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M&S
Lambswool Blend Crew Neck Seam Detail Relaxed Fit Jumper
Naghedi
Porto Half-Moon Small Bag
Reformation
Sawyer Cargo Pant
3. Evening Bags
Minimalist
Maximalist
Party dressing has taken a rather fabulous turn this season, with opera dressing (which is what it sounds like—dressing as if you're going to the opera) bringing a renewed appreciation for the more decorative side of putting together an outfit. We're seeing plenty of luxurious-looking textures, embellishment and elaborate outerwear, but one of the easiest ways to tap into the mood is through accessories. More specifically, evening bags.
This is the year that party bags have become genuinely fun again, and I'm rather pleased about it. Think beaded designs, jewel-toned satin, pretty embellishments and those delightfully impractical little bags that look as though they could have been lifted straight from Cher Horowitz's wardrobe in Clueless. You know the ones: beautiful to look at, but you'll be lucky if you can squeeze in your phone, a bank card and a lipstick.
For minimalists, an evening bag is a relatively low-commitment way to introduce something whimsical into your looks. Maximalists, meanwhile, have plenty of scope to have fun with them, pairing embellished bags with directional animal prints, statement party dresses and other eye-catching pieces.
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ZARA
Beaded Handbag
Reformation
Solene Wristlet
Ayllón
Black Aurora Pouch
4. Razor-Sharp Heels
Minimalist
Maximalist
There's a subtle '80s undercurrent running through quite a few of this season's biggest trends, and footwear is no exception. Enter the extreme pointed-toe slingback: a shoe that manages to feel polished, sophisticated and more than a little bit directional, depending on how you choose to wear it.
It's perhaps unsurprising that this silhouette has found favour across such different style aesthetics. Think of Saint Laurent's glossy patent iterations, which feel particularly suited to a more considered, pared-back wardrobe, or the bolder, brighter interpretations we've seen from brands including Prada. The shoe itself is relatively classic, but the finishes, colours and details can take it in entirely different directions.
For minimalists, a pointed slingback in black, burgundy or another versatile shade offers an easy way to bring a little refinement to everyday outfits. It works with everything from tailored trousers to jeans and feels like a natural extension of a classic wardrobe. Maximalists, however, can have a little more fun with the trend, opting for neon hues, glossy finishes, gold hardware or other stand-out details.
If there's one accessory that seems to have universal appeal not just this season but every season, it's a pair of substantial gold earrings. And I'm not talking about tiny, barely-there studs; instead think sculptural shapes that, yes, pull on the lobe but, more importantly, bring a little '80s glamour into the mix.
What I find particularly interesting about this trend is how often both minimalists and maximalists are styling their earrings with an all-black outfit. It's a reminder that even the most expressive dressers have a place for a black look, and that sometimes the simplest backdrop is exactly what a statement accessory needs.
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Sezane
Caméo Earrings
Completedworks
Canted
Gold Plated Earrings
Jennifer Behr
Darya 18kt Gold-Plated Earrings
6. Pencil Skirts
Minimalist
Maximalist
If there's one silhouette I'm anticipating seeing a lot more of next season, it's the pencil skirt. Prada made a particularly compelling case for its return on its spring/summer 2027 runway, though it was far from the only luxury house revisiting the style. After seasons of fuller shapes and more voluminous proportions, the pencil skirt feels like a rather refreshing change of pace. It's clean, streamlined and undeniably elegant, and I'd argue it's one of the silhouettes worth getting acquainted with now.
What makes its current revival particularly interesting, though, is how differently it's being interpreted. Traditionally, the pencil skirt has been associated with a fairly classic approach to dressing: think slate-grey tailoring, neutral palettes and those wonderfully understated Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-inspired outfits. And, certainly, that's still a look that appeals to minimalists. A beautifully cut pencil skirt in grey, chocolate brown or suede, worn with a simple knit, a tailored jacket and low-heel shoes, feels like an entirely natural option.
But there's another side to the trend emerging, and it's much more commanding. Maximalists are taking that same streamlined silhouette and using it as a foundation for some rather brilliant colour combinations. Think ultraviolet purple clashed with cobalt blue and pillar-box red, finished with an argyle sock and a crisp white pointed heel. It's a much more expressive interpretation, but one that still relies on the pencil skirt's clean, uncomplicated shape to bring everything together.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.