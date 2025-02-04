Katie Holmes Just Wore the Cheap Styling Trick That Instantly Adds Outfit Value
Last night, Michael Kors held a cocktail party at one of New York City's chicest and most beloved establishments, Bemelmans Bar, inside the Carlyle Hotel. And of course, Katie Holmes came dressed for the elegant occasion. For the event to celebrate the designer's new Madison Avenue store, Holmes kept her look simple and sophisticated, wearing a Michael Kors strapless black midi dress with a matching coat, kitten-heel pumps, and a chain-strap handbag. She finished the look with a stunning pair of gold-and-pearl earrings, as well as one underappreciated accessory that, in my opinion at least, was responsible for completing Holmes's night-out ensemble: tights.
On Katie Holmes: Michael Kors dress, coat, bag, and shoes; Pronus Jewelry Small South Sea Pearl and Old Mine Diamond Tuba Earrings ($12,300)
For me, there's nothing greater in the world of fashion than an item that costs close to nothing but adds instant value to any outfit, and that's exactly what a great pair of stockings do every single time you pull them on. Not only do tights keep your legs warm in the wintertime, but they also make outfits feel intentional and stylized, not to mention evening-ready. They're the ultimate styling trick for stylists, editors, celebrities, and really, all fashion people, and the best part is that they can cost you as little as $10.
Without further ado, shop the best black tights on the market.
Shop the best black tights:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
Sure, Black Leggings Are Timeless, But This Colored Alt Is Much More 2025
It's inspired by a rare gemstone.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
In 2026, Fashion People in Paris and NYC Will Still Be Wearing This High-Net-Worth Shoe Trend
Timeless.
By Eliza Huber
-
Suddenly, All the Chicest People I Know Are Upgrading Their Outfits With This Winter Accessory Trend
Inspired by the early 1900s.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
No Offense to Sweatshirts, But This Elevated Basic Will Make Your Leggings Look Much Chicer
A French-girl favorite.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Elegant Outfit Hailey and Zoë Pack for Every Destination, From London to NYC
No matter what.
By Eliza Huber
-
Not Into Trends? Renée Zellweger's Winter Outfit Combo Is 100% Classic
Just as you are.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Emma! Suki! Jodie! I Just Test-Drove the Bag Chic Celebs Are Fighting Over
Read my review.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Grammys Red Carpet Looks That Are Leaving Everyone Stunned
The biggest stars in music convene.
By Allyson Payer