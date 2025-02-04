Katie Holmes Just Wore the Cheap Styling Trick That Instantly Adds Outfit Value

Last night, Michael Kors held a cocktail party at one of New York City's chicest and most beloved establishments, Bemelmans Bar, inside the Carlyle Hotel. And of course, Katie Holmes came dressed for the elegant occasion. For the event to celebrate the designer's new Madison Avenue store, Holmes kept her look simple and sophisticated, wearing a Michael Kors strapless black midi dress with a matching coat, kitten-heel pumps, and a chain-strap handbag. She finished the look with a stunning pair of gold-and-pearl earrings, as well as one underappreciated accessory that, in my opinion at least, was responsible for completing Holmes's night-out ensemble: tights.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/BFA)

On Katie Holmes: Michael Kors dress, coat, bag, and shoes; Pronus Jewelry Small South Sea Pearl and Old Mine Diamond Tuba Earrings ($12,300)

For me, there's nothing greater in the world of fashion than an item that costs close to nothing but adds instant value to any outfit, and that's exactly what a great pair of stockings do every single time you pull them on. Not only do tights keep your legs warm in the wintertime, but they also make outfits feel intentional and stylized, not to mention evening-ready. They're the ultimate styling trick for stylists, editors, celebrities, and really, all fashion people, and the best part is that they can cost you as little as $10.

