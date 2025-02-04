Katie Holmes Just Wore the Cheap Styling Trick That Instantly Adds Outfit Value

Last night, Michael Kors held a cocktail party at one of New York City's chicest and most beloved establishments, Bemelmans Bar, inside the Carlyle Hotel. And of course, Katie Holmes came dressed for the elegant occasion. For the event to celebrate the designer's new Madison Avenue store, Holmes kept her look simple and sophisticated, wearing a Michael Kors strapless black midi dress with a matching coat, kitten-heel pumps, and a chain-strap handbag. She finished the look with a stunning pair of gold-and-pearl earrings, as well as one underappreciated accessory that, in my opinion at least, was responsible for completing Holmes's night-out ensemble: tights.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Katie Holmes attends a Michael Kors cocktail party at Bemelmans Bar in the Upper East Side on February 03, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Katie Holmes at Bemelmans Bar for a party celebrating Michael Kors' new store. She's wearing a black strapless dress, coat, tights, and pumps.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/BFA)

On Katie Holmes: Michael Kors dress, coat, bag, and shoes; Pronus Jewelry Small South Sea Pearl and Old Mine Diamond Tuba Earrings ($12,300)

For me, there's nothing greater in the world of fashion than an item that costs close to nothing but adds instant value to any outfit, and that's exactly what a great pair of stockings do every single time you pull them on. Not only do tights keep your legs warm in the wintertime, but they also make outfits feel intentional and stylized, not to mention evening-ready. They're the ultimate styling trick for stylists, editors, celebrities, and really, all fashion people, and the best part is that they can cost you as little as $10.

Without further ado, shop the best black tights on the market.

Shop the best black tights:

Calzedonia, Sheer 40 Denier Tights
Calzedonia
Sheer 40 Denier Tights

Hue Women's Super Opaque Tights With Control Top, Black, 1
HUE
Super Opaque Tights With Control Top

Ultimate Opaque Matte Tights
Commando
Ultimate Opaque Matte Tights

Sheer Back Seam Tights
Nordstrom
Sheer Back Seam Tights

Spanxshape™ Mid-Thigh Sheers
SPANX
Spanxshape Mid-Thigh Sheers

Neon 40 Pantyhose
Wolford
Neon 40 Pantyhose

Velvet De Luxe Tights
Wolford
Velvet De Luxe Tights

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

