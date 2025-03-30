The Expensive Way Chic Women Will Be Wearing This $10 Accessory Come Spring

Certain fashion items are designated for certain seasons—we know this. You don't see people wearing shearling coats in the summer, because they're not designed for warm weather. But there are some exceptions to this, and on the S/S 25 runways last September, one such anomaly made its way onto multiple runways.

Any other year, I'd pack up my very large selection of tights the second the weather in New York began to turn from winter to spring. I wear them pretty much daily in the colder months, using them as both a practical layer and a stylish addition to most outfits, but when it's nice enough out to go bare-legged, I always do. This season, though, I'm changing course, and it's all because of a few very convincing runway looks that stuck to my brain matter like gum just about six months ago.

Toteme S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The first spring show where I really noticed tights was Toteme during New York Fashion Week. Buttery-yellow satin minidresses and lightweight, off-white sets were styled with sandals, yes, but also black sheer hosiery. Normally, I'd be thrown off by this addition, but something about the contrast of black tights made Toteme's spring looks appear stronger and more intentional, drawing me in. The way they were styled with heeled sandals, too, hooked me—it was unexpected in all the best ways.

Proenza Schouler S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The trend continued spreading throughout the New York shows, appearing on models at Proenza Schouler's last runway show with Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at the helm. (The two are headed to Loewe soon.) A royal-blue dress with a high slit and a cream-colored top and fringe skirt were complemented with black tights and toe-loop sandals. At Tibi, Creative Director Amy Smilovic went another route, not grabbing for black tights but instead opaque white and red hosiery that popped against shades of burgundy and soft yellow. She chose shoes to match each look's designated tights, further emphasizing their existence in a spring show, where bare legs are typically the norm.

Tibi S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A few weeks later at the Prada show in Milan, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons took the concept of wearing tights in the spring to a whole new level, choosing sweater tights typically reserved for the coldest fall and winter days and styling them like pants, with outerwear pieces that acted as dresses. Instead of sandals, these hybrid bottoms were worn with re-created pumps from the Prada archives.

Prada S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Runways contain a lot of styling tricks that aren't necessarily chosen for everyday wear, though, even if what's presented on them is technically called ready-to-wear. A few scrolls through my favorite Instagram accounts, however, led me to a bevy of spring-tights styling ideas that have inspired me to keep my tights in their current position, ready to be grabbed no matter the season and paired with trousers, tailored shorts, midi skirts, and more. I'm prepared to wear them with pumps, slingbacks, and, yes, sandals, probably even purchasing a few more sets of my go-to $10 8-denier tights from Calzedonia next time I'm in SoHo. (They have a buy-three-for-$20 deal right now, just saying.)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're feeling just as inspired by this affordable yet expensive-looking styling trick as I was, start scrolling. Your chicest spring look is just a few clicks (and delivery days) away.

Shop the best tights for spring 2025 styling:

Calzedonia 8 Denier Ultra Sheer Tights $10 SHOP NOW I own these in so many colors. They've never snagged on me, and you can't beat the price.

Wolford Individual 10 Pantyhose $55 SHOP NOW "At 10 denier, they are quite durable," said one Nordstrom reviewer. "I've had mine for months, worn them multiple times, washed them, and they are still going strong."

calzedonia 20 Denier Sheer Back Seam Tights $20 SHOP NOW Back-seam tights are so subtly sexy.

Falke Pure Matte 50 Semisheer Tights $40 SHOP NOW I have a thing for brown tights. If your outfit contains any brown, add a pair of these and it'll bring the whole look together.

Nordstrom Sheer Back Seam Tights $15 SHOP NOW Keep your look monochrome and wear all white or off-white with these adorable back-seam tights.

calzedonia 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights $10 SHOP NOW Why have I never thought to buy navy-blue tights before?

Archived Classic Super-Sheer Rip-Resist Tights $49 $35 SHOP NOW Everyone in WWW's office swears by Sheertex tights because they truly last forever. I've personally been wearing pairs for years without snags. Bonus: This super-sheer version is on sale.

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Tights $45 $27 SHOP NOW Whoa, this color is gorgeous. Imagine how elegant it would look with a cream skirt or dress.

Shop spring shoes to wear with tights in 2025:

RAYE Elisheva Sandal $158 SHOP NOW An easy and pricey-looking choice (emphasis on looking).

ZARA Leather Kitten Heel Sandals $90 SHOP NOW This gray shade would be just as gorgeous paired with black tights as it would red, white, or even navy. The options are endless.

KHAITE Cage Patent-Leather Sandals $920 SHOP NOW So many of my fashion friends want these. The unique cage-toe shape would really pop with tights layered underneath.

Steve Madden Kittie Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $100 SHOP NOW A classic choice that works with every outfit.

Tony Bianco Caprice Heel $150 SHOP NOW These are top rated for a reason.

AEYDE Ilvy Satin Mules $375 SHOP NOW Go with white tights—I dare you.

TOTEME Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps $740 SHOP NOW Been dreaming about styling these with literally everything, tights included.

Open Edit Sophia Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $70 $47 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

H&M Heeled Strappy Sandals $30 $25 SHOP NOW If you don't click purchase on these, I will. I might even buy them in red, too.

Proenza Schouler Tee Cage Sandal $820 SHOP NOW Oh, I can't wait to see these styled with black, sheer tights and a midi dress.