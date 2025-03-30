The Expensive Way Chic Women Will Be Wearing This $10 Accessory Come Spring
Certain fashion items are designated for certain seasons—we know this. You don't see people wearing shearling coats in the summer, because they're not designed for warm weather. But there are some exceptions to this, and on the S/S 25 runways last September, one such anomaly made its way onto multiple runways.
Any other year, I'd pack up my very large selection of tights the second the weather in New York began to turn from winter to spring. I wear them pretty much daily in the colder months, using them as both a practical layer and a stylish addition to most outfits, but when it's nice enough out to go bare-legged, I always do. This season, though, I'm changing course, and it's all because of a few very convincing runway looks that stuck to my brain matter like gum just about six months ago.
The first spring show where I really noticed tights was Toteme during New York Fashion Week. Buttery-yellow satin minidresses and lightweight, off-white sets were styled with sandals, yes, but also black sheer hosiery. Normally, I'd be thrown off by this addition, but something about the contrast of black tights made Toteme's spring looks appear stronger and more intentional, drawing me in. The way they were styled with heeled sandals, too, hooked me—it was unexpected in all the best ways.
The trend continued spreading throughout the New York shows, appearing on models at Proenza Schouler's last runway show with Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at the helm. (The two are headed to Loewe soon.) A royal-blue dress with a high slit and a cream-colored top and fringe skirt were complemented with black tights and toe-loop sandals. At Tibi, Creative Director Amy Smilovic went another route, not grabbing for black tights but instead opaque white and red hosiery that popped against shades of burgundy and soft yellow. She chose shoes to match each look's designated tights, further emphasizing their existence in a spring show, where bare legs are typically the norm.
A few weeks later at the Prada show in Milan, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons took the concept of wearing tights in the spring to a whole new level, choosing sweater tights typically reserved for the coldest fall and winter days and styling them like pants, with outerwear pieces that acted as dresses. Instead of sandals, these hybrid bottoms were worn with re-created pumps from the Prada archives.
Runways contain a lot of styling tricks that aren't necessarily chosen for everyday wear, though, even if what's presented on them is technically called ready-to-wear. A few scrolls through my favorite Instagram accounts, however, led me to a bevy of spring-tights styling ideas that have inspired me to keep my tights in their current position, ready to be grabbed no matter the season and paired with trousers, tailored shorts, midi skirts, and more. I'm prepared to wear them with pumps, slingbacks, and, yes, sandals, probably even purchasing a few more sets of my go-to $10 8-denier tights from Calzedonia next time I'm in SoHo. (They have a buy-three-for-$20 deal right now, just saying.)
If you're feeling just as inspired by this affordable yet expensive-looking styling trick as I was, start scrolling. Your chicest spring look is just a few clicks (and delivery days) away.
Shop the best tights for spring 2025 styling:
I own these in so many colors. They've never snagged on me, and you can't beat the price.
"At 10 denier, they are quite durable," said one Nordstrom reviewer. "I've had mine for months, worn them multiple times, washed them, and they are still going strong."
I have a thing for brown tights. If your outfit contains any brown, add a pair of these and it'll bring the whole look together.
Keep your look monochrome and wear all white or off-white with these adorable back-seam tights.
Why have I never thought to buy navy-blue tights before?
Everyone in WWW's office swears by Sheertex tights because they truly last forever. I've personally been wearing pairs for years without snags. Bonus: This super-sheer version is on sale.
Whoa, this color is gorgeous. Imagine how elegant it would look with a cream skirt or dress.
Shop spring shoes to wear with tights in 2025:
This gray shade would be just as gorgeous paired with black tights as it would red, white, or even navy. The options are endless.
So many of my fashion friends want these. The unique cage-toe shape would really pop with tights layered underneath.
A classic choice that works with every outfit.
Been dreaming about styling these with literally everything, tights included.
If you don't click purchase on these, I will. I might even buy them in red, too.
Oh, I can't wait to see these styled with black, sheer tights and a midi dress.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
-
I Thought Easter Nails Were Tacky Until I Saw These 9 Elevated, Effortlessly Chic Designs
You’ll want to bring these pics to your next nail appointment.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—31 Chic Finds Not to Miss
So good even Levi's jeans are on sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sporty, Unexpected, and Unquestionably Cool—The Outerwear Trend That Will Supercharge Your Spring Wardrobe
Who doesn't love a comfy way to be on-trend?
By Judith Jones
-
Classic Style Is My Default, But I'm Buying These 7 Trendy Items Anyway
Call me curious.
By Allyson Payer
-
35 Spring Accessories My Chicest Friends Are Buying From Revolve and Fwrd
Outfit makers.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
7 Easy Yet Elevated Spring Outfit Ideas to Wear on Repeat
Get stylishly ready in a snap.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Expensive-Looking Trend Zara Is Backing for Spring
A favorite among the fashion set.
By Judith Jones
-
The Simple and Trend-Forward Denim Outfit That Requires No Effort at All
As seen all over the runways.
By Judith Jones
-
8 Trends Set to Define Fall 2025 Fashion
This is where style is headed.
By Eliza Huber
-
5 Activewear Trends I Spot in Every Pilates Studio in Manhattan
What NYC fashion people are wearing to work out.
By Natalie Cantell