6 Summer Trends Italians Have Mastered That Channel "La Dolce Vita" Dressing

Think of an Italian summer and it's likely you draw the same picture as me. Al-fresco dinners, Vespas, Negronis and swimming in the sea—in other words, total perfection. After years of holidaying in Italy I've shopped in Milan, gone sightseeing in Rome and eaten the best gelato of all time in Lake Como, but of everything I love about vacationing in the country, people watching for impeccable fashion trends takes the top spot. Capri, Positano, the Amalfi coast, no matter where you stay you're guaranteed to find good espresso and great styling, but thankfully, you don't have to book a plane ticket to dress like a chic Italian—I've already done the research for you.

(Image credit: @gildaambrosio)

Shopping for your summer wardrobe needn't be laborious, and if your usual t-shirt and shorts uniform is starting to feel a bit "samey", no one does outfit inspiration quite like the Italians. "Effortless" and "understated" might not be the first thing you think of when you imagine an Italian woman's wardrobe, but believe me, their approach to warm-weather dressing is entirely fuss-free. Alongside the luxury labels and polished accessories are breezy fabrics, comfy flats and cute dresses that I'm confident you're going to love, so if you've ever wanted to dress like an Italian for a taste of la dolce vita, keep scrolling for the 6 trends that come with their stamp of approval.

1. Ankle Tie Sandals

(Image credit: @gildaambrosio)

Style Notes: We're spoiled for choice when it comes to sandal trends, but one style I kept seeing on Italy's best dressed were ankle-tied shoes. Heels or flats, espadrilles or gladiators, this delicate detail ups the cute factor of just about any kind of shoe, but just be wary of the tan lines.

Shop Sandals:

Onyxia Embellished Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
JIMMY CHOO
Onyxia Embellished Snake-Effect Leather Sandals

The subtle hint of faux snakeskin is just *chefs kiss*.

Strappy Knotted Tie-Around Sandals
Charles & Keith
Strappy Knotted Tie-Around Sandals

The ideal sandal for everyday wear.

Charm Beach Sandal in Nubuck
The Row
Charm Beach Sandal in Nubuck

Who would expect anything less from The Row?

Shel Lace-Up Leather Thong Sandals
A.EMERY
Shel Lace-Up Leather Thong Sandals

I keep recommending these to anyone who will listen.

Carina 60 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
CASTAÑER
Carina 60 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

A certified classic.

2. Linen Tailoring

(Image credit: @giorgiatordini)

Style Notes: Linen might not be "sexy" but is a universally acknowledged fact that it is one of the coolest things to wear in summer (in every sense of the word). Linen trousers are a classic of course, but you won't regret stocking up on dresses, skirts, and even blazers for a smart but sensible 'fit that prevents overheating.

Shop Linen Separates:

Tailored Linen Blazer
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Blazer

This has just been reduced in price, so consider it a steal.

Zara, ZW Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers
Zara
ZW Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers

I love the fit of these palazzo pants.

Leo Linen Waistcoat
ALIGNE
Leo Linen Waistcoat

Exactly what to wear to work in 28 degree heat.

Jessi Linen Dress
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress

This little number is perfect for holidays and comes in 4 different colours.

Brown Maxi Bias Skirt With Linen
River Island
Brown Maxi Bias Skirt With Linen

This shade of brown always looks impossibly expensive.

3. 90's Minimalism

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska | The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: While taking a quick look through Milan street style pictures, this look stood out for all of the right reasons. Yes, cream colour-blocking is always going to score high on the luxury scale, but it's also a reminder of how stripping things back-to-basics can pay off. Think 90's Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang and Ann Demulemeester—monochrome minimalism is back with a bang, although, it never really went out of style.

Shop 90's Minimalism:

Rib Racer Tank Top - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Rib Racer Tank Top

Worth stocking up on.

Voltaire Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Voltaire Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

Saint Laurent always get shoulder bags right.

Black Wide Leg Zeena Trousers
Nobodys Child
Black Wide Leg Zeena Trousers

Just enough slouch for the ideal fit.

Patent Slant Heel Mules
Charles & Keith
Patent Slant Heel Mules

Yes, you read that correctly. These really do look ten times their price tag.

Rounded Soft Belt in Calfskin
Loewe
Rounded Soft Belt in Calfskin

I have a feeling you're about to start seeing this everywhere soon.

4. Milkmaid Dresses

(Image credit: @glitterpeony)

Style Notes: We called it—Milkmaid dresses are everywhere this summer, and Italians were one step ahead of the trend before the rest of us. This pretty, basque inspired style is known for it's waist-cinching, ultra-feminine, puffball-sleeved or full-skirted silhouette, and it just so happens to pair particularly well with some of the other trends on this list. It's likely we have the "coquette" aesthetic to thank for this dresses popularity, but we're happy to back any trend that looks this good on everyone.

Shop Dresses:

Daria Linen Dress
Reformation
Daria Linen Dress

I keep coming back to this dress.

Isla - Painted Check Soft Blue
RIXO
Isla Painted Check Soft Blue

From Rixo's delightful collaboration with Ciao Lucia.

Asos Design Corset Bodice Mini Sundress With Lace Trims in Red
ASOS DESIGN
Corset Bodice Mini Sundress With Lace Trims in Red

You had me at "red".

Kimchi Blue Suki Printed Midi Dress
Kimchi Blue
Kimchi Blue Suki Printed Midi Dress

An affordable dress that you'll get plenty of wear out of? Sign me up.

The Matilda Mini Dress - Cherry Organza Dot
Hill House Home
The Matilda Mini Dress - Cherry Organza Dot

The teeny tiny cherry print is so much more current than ditsy florals.

5. Off-The-Shoulder Tops

(Image credit: @erika_boldrin)

Style Notes: It's only right that your impulse in the summer is to wear as little as possible, but Italians have a subtle way of showing skin that works for evening too. Shoulder-baring Bardot tops are the latest neckline to stir up a storm in the Continent, and have been spotted on the runways too. Just add a tailored trouser and a demi-heel for date night or a flat sandal for the office and I guarantee, you're going to receive a lot of compliments.

Shop Off-the-Shoulder Tops:

Off-The-Shoulder Jersey Top
H&M
Off-The-Shoulder Jersey Top

This price is utterly mind blowing.

Off-The-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Top
ROHE
Off-The-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Top

The subtle twist in the ruching is beautiful.

Massimo Dutti, Long Off-the-Shoulder Top
Massimo Dutti
Long Off-the-Shoulder Top

I'm starting an immediate petition to bring back grey. Or is it "putty". Or maybe "mole"....

Dylan Ruched Off-The-Shoulder Top
Reiss
Dylan Ruched Off-The-Shoulder Top

Bravo, Reiss, this scores top marks.

6. Cat-Eye Sunglasses

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska - The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete list without every Italian's favourite accessory thrown into the mix, and a good pair of sunglasses are a wardrobe staple, especially those that look as retro as possible. The cat eye frame conjures up images of chic dresses and immaculately tied silk headscarfs that wouldn't look out of place in an Audrey Hepburn movie, in short, perfect for a Roman Holiday.

Shop Cat Eye Sunglasses:

Sl214 Kate Cat-Eye-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
SAINT LAURENT
Sl214 Kate Cat-Eye-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

A cool, graphic twist on tortoiseshell.

Lost Days | Black
Le Specs
Lost Days | Black

Pure, sculpted perfection.

1408 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Cutler and Gross
1408 Cat Eye Sunglasses

How to bring retro sunnies into 2024.

Senna Cat Eye Sunglasses in Tortoiseshell
LINDA FARROW
Senna Cat Eye Sunglasses in Tortoiseshell

Believe me, this angular shape looks great on the face, I already own these in black.

Confidential
Quay
Confidential Sunglasses

I'm a sucker for a larger lens.

7. Basket Bags

(Image credit: @glitterpeony)

Style Notes: And last but not least, a summer bag trend we can all agree on, basket bags are sticking around for yet another year at least. Perfect for carrying your book, towel and SPF for the beach, or, chucking in your laptop, make-up and keys for the city, if you haven't already amassed a collection of these versatile bags already, consider this your sign to invest in your first. You won't regret it.

Shop Basket Bags:

The Large Capri | Natural Raffia & Tan Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Large Capri | Natural Raffia & Tan Smooth

Demellier are a Who What Wear editor favourite.

Mini Slit Bag in Raffia and Calfskin
Loewe
Mini Slit Bag in Raffia and Calfskin

Okay, I'm taken with this brand new colour from Loewe.

Natural Fibre Sack Bag
MANGO
Natural Fibre Sack Bag

Surpringly generously sized.

Sézane, Justine Basket
Sézane
Justine Basket

This comes in eight different colour ways, so you've got plenty of choice.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

