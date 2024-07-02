6 Summer Trends Italians Have Mastered That Channel "La Dolce Vita" Dressing

Think of an Italian summer and it's likely you draw the same picture as me. Al-fresco dinners, Vespas, Negronis and swimming in the sea—in other words, total perfection. After years of holidaying in Italy I've shopped in Milan, gone sightseeing in Rome and eaten the best gelato of all time in Lake Como, but of everything I love about vacationing in the country, people watching for impeccable fashion trends takes the top spot. Capri, Positano, the Amalfi coast, no matter where you stay you're guaranteed to find good espresso and great styling, but thankfully, you don't have to book a plane ticket to dress like a chic Italian—I've already done the research for you.

Shopping for your summer wardrobe needn't be laborious, and if your usual t-shirt and shorts uniform is starting to feel a bit "samey", no one does outfit inspiration quite like the Italians. "Effortless" and "understated" might not be the first thing you think of when you imagine an Italian woman's wardrobe, but believe me, their approach to warm-weather dressing is entirely fuss-free. Alongside the luxury labels and polished accessories are breezy fabrics, comfy flats and cute dresses that I'm confident you're going to love, so if you've ever wanted to dress like an Italian for a taste of la dolce vita, keep scrolling for the 6 trends that come with their stamp of approval.

1. Ankle Tie Sandals

Style Notes: We're spoiled for choice when it comes to sandal trends, but one style I kept seeing on Italy's best dressed were ankle-tied shoes. Heels or flats, espadrilles or gladiators, this delicate detail ups the cute factor of just about any kind of shoe, but just be wary of the tan lines.

Shop Sandals:

JIMMY CHOO Onyxia Embellished Snake-Effect Leather Sandals £725 SHOP NOW The subtle hint of faux snakeskin is just *chefs kiss*.

Charles & Keith Strappy Knotted Tie-Around Sandals £55 SHOP NOW The ideal sandal for everyday wear.

The Row Charm Beach Sandal in Nubuck £1060 SHOP NOW Who would expect anything less from The Row?

A.EMERY Shel Lace-Up Leather Thong Sandals £180 SHOP NOW I keep recommending these to anyone who will listen.

CASTAÑER Carina 60 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles £100 SHOP NOW A certified classic.

2. Linen Tailoring

Style Notes: Linen might not be "sexy" but is a universally acknowledged fact that it is one of the coolest things to wear in summer (in every sense of the word). Linen trousers are a classic of course, but you won't regret stocking up on dresses, skirts, and even blazers for a smart but sensible 'fit that prevents overheating.

Shop Linen Separates:

& Other Stories Tailored Linen Blazer £77 SHOP NOW This has just been reduced in price, so consider it a steal.

Zara ZW Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers £50 SHOP NOW I love the fit of these palazzo pants.

ALIGNE Leo Linen Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW Exactly what to wear to work in 28 degree heat.

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress £148 SHOP NOW This little number is perfect for holidays and comes in 4 different colours.

River Island Brown Maxi Bias Skirt With Linen £35 SHOP NOW This shade of brown always looks impossibly expensive.

3. 90's Minimalism

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska | The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: While taking a quick look through Milan street style pictures, this look stood out for all of the right reasons. Yes, cream colour-blocking is always going to score high on the luxury scale, but it's also a reminder of how stripping things back-to-basics can pay off. Think 90's Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang and Ann Demulemeester—monochrome minimalism is back with a bang, although, it never really went out of style.

Shop 90's Minimalism:

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW Worth stocking up on.

Saint Laurent Voltaire Mini Leather Shoulder Bag £1480 SHOP NOW Saint Laurent always get shoulder bags right.

Nobodys Child Black Wide Leg Zeena Trousers £55 SHOP NOW Just enough slouch for the ideal fit.

Charles & Keith Patent Slant Heel Mules £69 SHOP NOW Yes, you read that correctly. These really do look ten times their price tag.

Loewe Rounded Soft Belt in Calfskin £295 SHOP NOW I have a feeling you're about to start seeing this everywhere soon.

4. Milkmaid Dresses

Style Notes: We called it—Milkmaid dresses are everywhere this summer, and Italians were one step ahead of the trend before the rest of us. This pretty, basque inspired style is known for it's waist-cinching, ultra-feminine, puffball-sleeved or full-skirted silhouette, and it just so happens to pair particularly well with some of the other trends on this list. It's likely we have the "coquette" aesthetic to thank for this dresses popularity, but we're happy to back any trend that looks this good on everyone.

Shop Dresses:

Reformation Daria Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW I keep coming back to this dress.

RIXO Isla Painted Check Soft Blue £275 SHOP NOW From Rixo's delightful collaboration with Ciao Lucia.

ASOS DESIGN Corset Bodice Mini Sundress With Lace Trims in Red £30 SHOP NOW You had me at "red".

Kimchi Blue Kimchi Blue Suki Printed Midi Dress £59 SHOP NOW An affordable dress that you'll get plenty of wear out of? Sign me up.

Hill House Home The Matilda Mini Dress - Cherry Organza Dot £220 SHOP NOW The teeny tiny cherry print is so much more current than ditsy florals.

5. Off-The-Shoulder Tops

Style Notes: It's only right that your impulse in the summer is to wear as little as possible, but Italians have a subtle way of showing skin that works for evening too. Shoulder-baring Bardot tops are the latest neckline to stir up a storm in the Continent, and have been spotted on the runways too. Just add a tailored trouser and a demi-heel for date night or a flat sandal for the office and I guarantee, you're going to receive a lot of compliments.

Shop Off-the-Shoulder Tops:

H&M Off-The-Shoulder Jersey Top £12 SHOP NOW This price is utterly mind blowing.

ROHE Off-The-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Top £200 £120 SHOP NOW The subtle twist in the ruching is beautiful.

Massimo Dutti Long Off-the-Shoulder Top £26 SHOP NOW I'm starting an immediate petition to bring back grey. Or is it "putty". Or maybe "mole"....

Reiss Dylan Ruched Off-The-Shoulder Top £48 SHOP NOW Bravo, Reiss, this scores top marks.

6. Cat-Eye Sunglasses

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska - The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete list without every Italian's favourite accessory thrown into the mix, and a good pair of sunglasses are a wardrobe staple, especially those that look as retro as possible. The cat eye frame conjures up images of chic dresses and immaculately tied silk headscarfs that wouldn't look out of place in an Audrey Hepburn movie, in short, perfect for a Roman Holiday.

Shop Cat Eye Sunglasses:

SAINT LAURENT Sl214 Kate Cat-Eye-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £325 SHOP NOW A cool, graphic twist on tortoiseshell.

Le Specs Lost Days | Black £54 SHOP NOW Pure, sculpted perfection.

Cutler and Gross 1408 Cat Eye Sunglasses £385 SHOP NOW How to bring retro sunnies into 2024.

LINDA FARROW Senna Cat Eye Sunglasses in Tortoiseshell £450 SHOP NOW Believe me, this angular shape looks great on the face, I already own these in black.

Quay Confidential Sunglasses £65 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for a larger lens.

7. Basket Bags

Style Notes: And last but not least, a summer bag trend we can all agree on, basket bags are sticking around for yet another year at least. Perfect for carrying your book, towel and SPF for the beach, or, chucking in your laptop, make-up and keys for the city, if you haven't already amassed a collection of these versatile bags already, consider this your sign to invest in your first. You won't regret it.

Shop Basket Bags:

DeMellier The Large Capri | Natural Raffia & Tan Smooth £350 SHOP NOW Demellier are a Who What Wear editor favourite.

Loewe Mini Slit Bag in Raffia and Calfskin £895 SHOP NOW Okay, I'm taken with this brand new colour from Loewe.

MANGO Natural Fibre Sack Bag £33 SHOP NOW Surpringly generously sized.

Sézane Justine Basket £220 SHOP NOW This comes in eight different colour ways, so you've got plenty of choice.

