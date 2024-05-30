I Searched Through Thousands of Luxury Products and Only 22 Summer Pieces Really Stood Out

Summer, is that you? The on-and-off weather may have us well and truly confused, but there's no denying from a smattering of sunny days that the new season is on its way. Whilst the countdown to al fresco dinners and beachside adventures may be on, our wardrobes may not be as ready as our optimistic calendars. Perhaps you haven't yet added a sunshine-ready basket bag to your collection or found the perfect pair of linen shorts that can propel your office and off-duty looks to all-new chic heights. Luckily, I'm dedicated to guiding you through shopping purchases, so that they can be the most thoughtful and long-lasting additions to your wardrobe.

As editors, we have many skills, from hunting on the high street for hidden gems to identifying the luxury pieces that are worth spending that bit extra on. When it comes to the latter, we're well-versed in the forever bags that only get better with age, the summer dresses that are reached for year after year, and being able to spot a burgeoning brand icon that's new to the market.

I've searched through thousands of summer-ready luxury buys to bring you a strict edit of what's worth your attention. From Dôen's iconic dresses to Zimmerman's sunshine-ready two pieces, beloved sandals from The Row to fresh in tailoring courtesy of Rohé, each piece is a standout in its own right. Together they make up an elevated and sophisticated summer wardrobe that can prepare your outfits for all upcoming occasions from dinner dates to trips away, and even the everyday coffee trips.

Keep scrolling to explore the luxury summer fashion items that are truly worth seeing.

SHOP LUXURY SUMMER FASHION ITEMS:

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW A-line skirts are everywhere right now, and Reformation's is particularly polished.

Saint Laurent Panier Small in Raffia and Vegetable-Tanned Leather £1950 SHOP NOW Basket bag season has arrived, and this Saint Laurent one will be a prized companion for years.

Posse Womens Posse Beige Linen Button-Up Emma Vest | Harrods Uk £223 SHOP NOW Posse's cult waistcoats are finally available in the UK—don't snooze on this one.

The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather £4810 SHOP NOW No matter the season, a Margaux bag always deserves its moment.

Zimmermann Halliday Striped Crochet Tank £350 SHOP NOW This elevated set has me already packing my suitcase.

Róhe Womens Róhe Black Wide-Leg Tailored Shorts | Harrods Uk £290 SHOP NOW The most sophisticated shorts I ever did see.

Shashi 14ct Gold-Plated Hyacinthe Stud Earrings £85 SHOP NOW There's something about big gold earrings that are eternally suited to summer.

Reformation Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal £198 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the five stellar colourways.

St. Agni Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants £460 SHOP NOW Rely on light linens through the warmest days.

Manolo Blahnik Veralli Verona Leather Ballet Flats £600 SHOP NOW Even minimalists are eyeing up colourful accessories when the sunshine arrives.

Miu Miu Oval Sunglasses £340 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell sunglasses are never out of fashion.

Toteme Layered Knit Tank Dress Talc £430 SHOP NOW Easy, understated, yet still incredibly elevated. It could only be Toteme.

Away That Day Cannes One Piece £225 SHOP NOW Who knew swimwear could be so elegant?

Jimmy Choo Cinch M £1495 SHOP NOW The latest addition to the brand's collection of instantly-recognisable pieces.

Loro Piana Linen Shirt £625 SHOP NOW Pair with tailored shorts when heading to work, or throw over a bikini as a cover-up.

The Row Fisherman Leather Sandals £1060 SHOP NOW The sandals have proved their timeless appeal by being a cult item for the past four years.

Evi Grintela River Eyelet-Embroidered Linen-Blend Midi Dress £690 SHOP NOW From the bold shade to the intricate embroidery, every aspect of this dress is just right.

Haikure Becky Denim Shorts £200 SHOP NOW The elevated way to add denim shorts into your summer outfit builds.

Dôen Quinn Dress -- Salt £268 SHOP NOW Beautiful dresses with intricate detailing is what Dôen does best.

Jia Jia Gold Opal Necklace £440 SHOP NOW Add a touch of joy with colourful accessories.

The Frankie Shop Sasha Striped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £186 SHOP NOW If you're looking to bring your denim into the summer months, try this playful striped pair.