I Searched Through Thousands of Luxury Products and Only 22 Summer Pieces Really Stood Out

Summer, is that you? The on-and-off weather may have us well and truly confused, but there's no denying from a smattering of sunny days that the new season is on its way. Whilst the countdown to al fresco dinners and beachside adventures may be on, our wardrobes may not be as ready as our optimistic calendars. Perhaps you haven't yet added a sunshine-ready basket bag to your collection or found the perfect pair of linen shorts that can propel your office and off-duty looks to all-new chic heights. Luckily, I'm dedicated to guiding you through shopping purchases, so that they can be the most thoughtful and long-lasting additions to your wardrobe.

Marilyn wears a white shirt and skirt, basket bag, black sandals, brown swimsuit

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn @leatngu @smythsisters @_jessicaskye)

As editors, we have many skills, from hunting on the high street for hidden gems to identifying the luxury pieces that are worth spending that bit extra on. When it comes to the latter, we're well-versed in the forever bags that only get better with age, the summer dresses that are reached for year after year, and being able to spot a burgeoning brand icon that's new to the market.

I've searched through thousands of summer-ready luxury buys to bring you a strict edit of what's worth your attention. From Dôen's iconic dresses to Zimmerman's sunshine-ready two pieces, beloved sandals from The Row to fresh in tailoring courtesy of Rohé, each piece is a standout in its own right. Together they make up an elevated and sophisticated summer wardrobe that can prepare your outfits for all upcoming occasions from dinner dates to trips away, and even the everyday coffee trips.

Keep scrolling to explore the luxury summer fashion items that are truly worth seeing.

SHOP LUXURY SUMMER FASHION ITEMS:

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

A-line skirts are everywhere right now, and Reformation's is particularly polished.

Panier Small in Raffia and Vegetable-Tanned Leather
Saint Laurent
Panier Small in Raffia and Vegetable-Tanned Leather

Basket bag season has arrived, and this Saint Laurent one will be a prized companion for years.

Womens Posse Beige Linen Button-Up Emma Vest | Harrods Uk
Posse
Womens Posse Beige Linen Button-Up Emma Vest | Harrods Uk

Posse's cult waistcoats are finally available in the UK—don't snooze on this one.

Margaux
The Row
Soft Margaux 15 Bag in Leather

No matter the season, a Margaux bag always deserves its moment.

Halliday Striped Crochet Midi Skirt
Zimmermann
Halliday Striped Crochet Tank

This elevated set has me already packing my suitcase.

Womens Róhe Black Wide-Leg Tailored Shorts | Harrods Uk
Róhe
Womens Róhe Black Wide-Leg Tailored Shorts | Harrods Uk

The most sophisticated shorts I ever did see.

14ct Gold-Plated Hyacinthe Stud Earrings
Shashi
14ct Gold-Plated Hyacinthe Stud Earrings

There's something about big gold earrings that are eternally suited to summer.

Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal
Reformation
Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal

The hard part is choosing between the five stellar colourways.

Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pant
St. Agni
Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants

Rely on light linens through the warmest days.

Veralli Verona Leather Ballet Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Veralli Verona Leather Ballet Flats

Even minimalists are eyeing up colourful accessories when the sunshine arrives.

Oval Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Oval Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell sunglasses are never out of fashion.

Layered Knit Tank Dress Talc
Toteme
Layered Knit Tank Dress Talc

Easy, understated, yet still incredibly elevated. It could only be Toteme.

AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR, Cannes One Piece - Black/ivory Pyratex®
Away That Day
Cannes One Piece

Who knew swimwear could be so elegant?

Cinch M
Jimmy Choo
Cinch M

The latest addition to the brand's collection of instantly-recognisable pieces.

Linen Shirt
Loro Piana
Linen Shirt

Pair with tailored shorts when heading to work, or throw over a bikini as a cover-up.

Fisherman Leather Sandals
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals

The sandals have proved their timeless appeal by being a cult item for the past four years.

River Eyelet-Embroidered Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Evi Grintela
River Eyelet-Embroidered Linen-Blend Midi Dress

From the bold shade to the intricate embroidery, every aspect of this dress is just right.

Becky Denim Shorts
Haikure
Becky Denim Shorts

The elevated way to add denim shorts into your summer outfit builds.

Quinn Dress -- Salt
Dôen
Quinn Dress -- Salt

Beautiful dresses with intricate detailing is what Dôen does best.

Gold Opal Necklace
Jia Jia
Gold Opal Necklace

Add a touch of joy with colourful accessories.

Sasha Striped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The Frankie Shop
Sasha Striped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

If you're looking to bring your denim into the summer months, try this playful striped pair.

Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals

I've spotted so many fashion people wearing these comfortable yet chic sandals.

