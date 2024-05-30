I Searched Through Thousands of Luxury Products and Only 22 Summer Pieces Really Stood Out
Summer, is that you? The on-and-off weather may have us well and truly confused, but there's no denying from a smattering of sunny days that the new season is on its way. Whilst the countdown to al fresco dinners and beachside adventures may be on, our wardrobes may not be as ready as our optimistic calendars. Perhaps you haven't yet added a sunshine-ready basket bag to your collection or found the perfect pair of linen shorts that can propel your office and off-duty looks to all-new chic heights. Luckily, I'm dedicated to guiding you through shopping purchases, so that they can be the most thoughtful and long-lasting additions to your wardrobe.
As editors, we have many skills, from hunting on the high street for hidden gems to identifying the luxury pieces that are worth spending that bit extra on. When it comes to the latter, we're well-versed in the forever bags that only get better with age, the summer dresses that are reached for year after year, and being able to spot a burgeoning brand icon that's new to the market.
I've searched through thousands of summer-ready luxury buys to bring you a strict edit of what's worth your attention. From Dôen's iconic dresses to Zimmerman's sunshine-ready two pieces, beloved sandals from The Row to fresh in tailoring courtesy of Rohé, each piece is a standout in its own right. Together they make up an elevated and sophisticated summer wardrobe that can prepare your outfits for all upcoming occasions from dinner dates to trips away, and even the everyday coffee trips.
Keep scrolling to explore the luxury summer fashion items that are truly worth seeing.
SHOP LUXURY SUMMER FASHION ITEMS:
A-line skirts are everywhere right now, and Reformation's is particularly polished.
Basket bag season has arrived, and this Saint Laurent one will be a prized companion for years.
Posse's cult waistcoats are finally available in the UK—don't snooze on this one.
No matter the season, a Margaux bag always deserves its moment.
The most sophisticated shorts I ever did see.
There's something about big gold earrings that are eternally suited to summer.
Even minimalists are eyeing up colourful accessories when the sunshine arrives.
Easy, understated, yet still incredibly elevated. It could only be Toteme.
Pair with tailored shorts when heading to work, or throw over a bikini as a cover-up.
The sandals have proved their timeless appeal by being a cult item for the past four years.
From the bold shade to the intricate embroidery, every aspect of this dress is just right.
If you're looking to bring your denim into the summer months, try this playful striped pair.
I've spotted so many fashion people wearing these comfortable yet chic sandals.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
