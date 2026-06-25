Spotted on Gigi: The Anti-Trend Summer Pant Trend That Makes Jeans Practically Obsolete

I don't know about you, but it's almost July, and I live in the South, so jeans are far from the first thing I reach for these days. That said, I'm not going cold turkey on all pants. Lightweight pairs that look seasonally appropriate are what I'm prioritizing, and given that there happen to be lots of pant trends to choose from this summer, what's one more?
While out in NYC this week, Gigi Hadid was spotted in a cool, casual monochromatic outfit that included the latest summer pant trend that admittedly isn't all that trendy. The pant trend is chinos, and if you want to get even more specific, I suggest finding a pair just like Hadid's: pleated and with a drawstring. She paired her loose, ankle-length pants with flip-flops (obviously) and a collared cardigan in a similar color over a white tank top. As per usual, she looked effortlessly chic and trend-forward in her chosen outfit, and it's easy to see why classic cotton chinos are the perfect summer 2026 swap for jeans. Keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and to shop a handful of cool pairs.