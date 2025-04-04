If You're a Millennial, You Might Cringe At This "Dated" Accessory That's Cool Again

If you’re a millennial, chances are you have some complicated feelings about wide leather belts. Maybe you wore one over a Forever 21 (RIP) tunic in college. Maybe you cinched one around a bubble-hem dress for a night out with your roommates. Either way, you probably retired the look around the same time you retired your DVD collection. But fashion has a short memory and a strong sense of humor, because—surprise!—wide belts are back, and they’re cooler than you remember.

The 2025 version is all about intentional styling. We’re seeing wide belts layered over slinky midi dresses, tailored shirtdresses, and even flowy skirts for a look that feels polished, not costume-y. Think less boho festival, more luxury boho. The new wave of belts leans into rich textures, sculptural buckles, and clean lines—leather that looks like it could pass for vintage Celine or The Row.

Style setters have fully embraced the revival, and editors and influencers are using wide belts to break up monochrome looks and add shape to otherwise relaxed silhouettes. It’s a subtle power move that brings structure and edge to even the most minimalist outfits. The key is skipping the over-accessorizing and letting the belt do the talking.

So yes, the very thing you once tossed in your donate pile might be the one piece your spring wardrobe is missing. If the idea still makes you flinch, try a sleek leather belt in chocolate brown or matte black over a neutral dress—it’s proof that even the most cringe-inducing Y2K accessories can get a second chance when styled right.

See and shop the once-dated accessory that’s having a comeback below.

The white lace dress paired with the oversize white leather belt is such a moment.

Anthropologie Lace Godet Maxi Slip Dress $138 SHOP NOW

The Row Wide Wrap Belt $2950 SHOP NOW

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops $75 SHOP NOW

A great way to accessorize an all-black outfit.

Abercrombie & Fitch Soft Matte Seamless Asymmetrical Twist Top $40 SHOP NOW

Ganni Double Eyelet Belt $185 $111 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Tiered Maxi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW

This look is giving off cool city girl vibes, and we're so here for it.

SER.O.YA Lauren Mini Dress $158 $111 SHOP NOW

Petit Moments Corset Belt $35 SHOP NOW

Baublebar Asher Bangle $42 SHOP NOW

Never underestimate the power of a black-and-brown combo.

Riot Swim Maeve Maxi Dress $100 SHOP NOW

ASOS Wide Studded Belt in Brown $28 SHOP NOW

Madewell Suede Essentials Slouch Hobo Bag $238 SHOP NOW

Giving luxe in all the way.

St. Agni Cutout Stretch-Knit and Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress $465 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Leather Corset Waist Belt $150 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Dance Mary Jane Flats $395 SHOP NOW

This outfit couldn't be any cooler if we're being honest.

Simkhai Doreen Jacket $645 SHOP NOW

Zara Leather Sash Belt $70 SHOP NOW

Pixie Market Thea Double Belted Skirt $180 SHOP NOW

The wide belt is a perfect way to elevate a dress on vacation.

ÉTERNE Tank Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress $225 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters Studded Washed Leather Belt $39 SHOP NOW

Mm6 Maison Margiela Nylon Mini Bag $445 SHOP NOW