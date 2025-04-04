If You're a Millennial, You Might Cringe At This "Dated" Accessory That's Cool Again

woman wearing black dress and wide leather belt

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

If you’re a millennial, chances are you have some complicated feelings about wide leather belts. Maybe you wore one over a Forever 21 (RIP) tunic in college. Maybe you cinched one around a bubble-hem dress for a night out with your roommates. Either way, you probably retired the look around the same time you retired your DVD collection. But fashion has a short memory and a strong sense of humor, because—surprise!—wide belts are back, and they’re cooler than you remember.

The 2025 version is all about intentional styling. We’re seeing wide belts layered over slinky midi dresses, tailored shirtdresses, and even flowy skirts for a look that feels polished, not costume-y. Think less boho festival, more luxury boho. The new wave of belts leans into rich textures, sculptural buckles, and clean lines—leather that looks like it could pass for vintage Celine or The Row.

Style setters have fully embraced the revival, and editors and influencers are using wide belts to break up monochrome looks and add shape to otherwise relaxed silhouettes. It’s a subtle power move that brings structure and edge to even the most minimalist outfits. The key is skipping the over-accessorizing and letting the belt do the talking.

So yes, the very thing you once tossed in your donate pile might be the one piece your spring wardrobe is missing. If the idea still makes you flinch, try a sleek leather belt in chocolate brown or matte black over a neutral dress—it’s proof that even the most cringe-inducing Y2K accessories can get a second chance when styled right.

See and shop the once-dated accessory that’s having a comeback below.

woman wearing white lace dress and wide leather belt

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

The white lace dress paired with the oversize white leather belt is such a moment.

By Anthropologie Lace Godet Maxi Slip Dress
Anthropologie
Lace Godet Maxi Slip Dress

Wide Wrap Belt
The Row
Wide Wrap Belt

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
Tkees
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

woman wearing black long skirt and wide leather belt

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

A great way to accessorize an all-black outfit.

abercrombie,

Abercrombie & Fitch
Soft Matte Seamless Asymmetrical Twist Top

Ganni Double Eyelet Belt
Ganni
Double Eyelet Belt

Tiered Maxi Skirt
Treasure & Bond
Tiered Maxi Skirt

woman wearing nude mini dress and wide leather belt

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

This look is giving off cool city girl vibes, and we're so here for it.

SER.O.YA, Lauren Mini Dress
SER.O.YA
Lauren Mini Dress

КОРСЕТНЫЙ РЕМЕНЬ Corset
Petit Moments
Corset Belt

Baublebar Asher Bangle
Baublebar
Asher Bangle

woman wearing black dress and wide leather belt

(Image credit: @___k_a_i_t_l_i_n)

Never underestimate the power of a black-and-brown combo.

Riot Swim Maeve Maxi Dress
Riot Swim
Maeve Maxi Dress

Stradivarius Wide Studded Belt in Brown
ASOS
Wide Studded Belt in Brown

Madewell Suede Essentials Slouch Hobo: Studs
Madewell
Suede Essentials Slouch Hobo Bag

woman wearing white maxi dress and black wide leather belt

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Giving luxe in all the way.

Cutout Stretch-Knit and Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
St. Agni
Cutout Stretch-Knit and Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress

Banana Republic, Leather Corset Waist Belt
Banana Republic
Leather Corset Waist Belt

Mansur Gavriel Dance Mary Jane Flats
Mansur Gavriel
Dance Mary Jane Flats

woman wearing black midi skirt with wide leather belt

(Image credit: @amalie_gassmann)

This outfit couldn't be any cooler if we're being honest.

SIMKHAI, Doreen Jacket
Simkhai
Doreen Jacket

Leather Sash Belt
Zara
Leather Sash Belt

Pixie Market Thea Double Belted Skirt
Pixie Market
Thea Double Belted Skirt

woman wearing black dress and wide leather belt

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

The wide belt is a perfect way to elevate a dress on vacation.

Tank Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
ÉTERNE
Tank Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

Studded Washed Leather Belt
Urban Outfitters
Studded Washed Leather Belt

Mm6 Maison Margiela Nylon Mini Bag
Mm6 Maison Margiela
Nylon Mini Bag

