If You're a Millennial, You Might Cringe At This "Dated" Accessory That's Cool Again
If you’re a millennial, chances are you have some complicated feelings about wide leather belts. Maybe you wore one over a Forever 21 (RIP) tunic in college. Maybe you cinched one around a bubble-hem dress for a night out with your roommates. Either way, you probably retired the look around the same time you retired your DVD collection. But fashion has a short memory and a strong sense of humor, because—surprise!—wide belts are back, and they’re cooler than you remember.
The 2025 version is all about intentional styling. We’re seeing wide belts layered over slinky midi dresses, tailored shirtdresses, and even flowy skirts for a look that feels polished, not costume-y. Think less boho festival, more luxury boho. The new wave of belts leans into rich textures, sculptural buckles, and clean lines—leather that looks like it could pass for vintage Celine or The Row.
Style setters have fully embraced the revival, and editors and influencers are using wide belts to break up monochrome looks and add shape to otherwise relaxed silhouettes. It’s a subtle power move that brings structure and edge to even the most minimalist outfits. The key is skipping the over-accessorizing and letting the belt do the talking.
So yes, the very thing you once tossed in your donate pile might be the one piece your spring wardrobe is missing. If the idea still makes you flinch, try a sleek leather belt in chocolate brown or matte black over a neutral dress—it’s proof that even the most cringe-inducing Y2K accessories can get a second chance when styled right.
See and shop the once-dated accessory that’s having a comeback below.
The white lace dress paired with the oversize white leather belt is such a moment.
A great way to accessorize an all-black outfit.
This look is giving off cool city girl vibes, and we're so here for it.
Never underestimate the power of a black-and-brown combo.
Giving luxe in all the way.
This outfit couldn't be any cooler if we're being honest.
The wide belt is a perfect way to elevate a dress on vacation.
