I've attended enough festivals and scrolled through enough festival-related content to know when an experience feels extra special, and this year, Revolve Festival went above and beyond. One of the most sought-after invites in the festival world gets you into a VIP experience that showcases the best in music and fashion that will have you doing many, many double takes. I came for the Don Toliver performance but stayed to see some incredibly stylish people. Sure, there were the expected cowboy boots and breezy sets, but what really stood out were the oddly specific pieces that kept repeating in a way that felt like a storm of trends are brewing.
It was less "festival dressing" in the traditional sense and more of a curated aesthetic that just might be on its way to define summer style. It was like everyone got the same memo but interpreted it through their own lens. From niche accessories to very particular silhouettes, these are the trends I kept spotting and, honestly, couldn't stop thinking about afterward.
Modern Combat Boots
Forget the combat boots you wore to Warped Tour when you were younger, and try engineer-style boots. This version felt sleek, low profile, and refined and is Miu Miu approved. They had a big moment a few years ago and still make for the perfect finishing touch to a festival look. Comfort first.
Free People
Janey Engineer Boots
Steve Madden
Astor Black Leather
Miu Miu
Leather Boots
Crochet Caps
Somewhere between ironic and chic, crochet caps were everywhere. Some find them costumey, and some call them the ultimate bohemian moment. It was kind of wild how, in less than a year, they were suddenly on every other head at the festival. They gave that "I just threw this on" energy while still feeling very styled, especially paired with otherwise minimalist outfits. It's the kind of accessory that makes a look feel considered and a little more niche.
Free People
Mila Sequin Disco Cap
12th Tribe
Elias Gold Crochet Cap
& Other Stories
Openwork Crochet Skullcap
Beaded Bralettes and Dresses
Delicate but attention-grabbing, beaded bralettes and dresses replaced more predictable festival looks. They caught the light in a way that felt almost jewelry-like, turning a simple outfit into something with dimension. Most were styled over sheer layers, or tops were worn solo with low-rise bottoms for a very intentional, barely-there effect. Teyana Taylor turned heads in her ensemble.