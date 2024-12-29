I Didn't Think These 5 Controversial Trends Would Make It, But They're Still Going Strong
In recent years, the overall fashion mood has been relatively minimalist, with designers embracing the idea of a capsule wardrobe and focusing on elevated basics. Think cashmere wrap coats, straight-leg denim, ballet flats, and crewneck sweaters. It’s an elevated but simple everyday uniform that is all about looking polished and put together. It’s a crowd-pleasing aesthetic that won’t divide opinion. However, not all of us are cut out for minimalism.
If you tend to lean toward off-beat styling choices that will raise eyebrows at family functions, then below we chart five controversial trends that are still going strong. These aren't going to appeal to everyone in your life, but that is exactly the point. Unsurprisingly, there are several '00s comebacks on this list, including skirts worn over denim and studded accessories—however, they have been interpreted through a modern lens, giving these throwbacks a new lease on life. Plus, 2025 is all about embracing a highly individual anti-algorithm fashion, as designers like Prada celebrated inventive styling.
If you are partial to an ugly sneaker or an out-there print, keep reading for five divisive trends that I was skeptical about at first but am now certain will continue to gain popularity in 2025.
1. Bubble Hems
Designers including Jacquemus, Schiaparelli, and Miu Miu have revisited bubble-hem skirts, which were last popular in the '80s. This silhouette isn't going anywhere for 2025, as Simone Rocha and JW Anderson have embraced balloon-like shapes in their spring collections. Satin high-shine fabrics make it even more nostalgic (think of the Never Been Kissed prom dress), while Reformation's bubble minis are a more modern interpretation.
2. Dress or Skirt Over Jeans
We have now cycled through many aughts trends, but skirts over pants is one styling trick that has taken a little longer for millennials to be able to face again. Like it or not, the skouser (skirt over trouser) is back. This time around, it’s less Mickey Mouse Club and more grunge—think Chopova Lowena miniskirts layered over baggy jeans rather than anything Britney Spears or Miley Cyrus would have worn in the '00s. Avoid anything glittery or ruffled, and stick to pleats and kilts.
3. Shield Sunglasses
The sportswear trend has now extended to sunglasses with wraparound shield pairs that look like they could be straight from the Tour de France. The most out-there styles could even pass as ski goggles. Designer heavyweight brands have leaned into this aesthetic, as Khaite, Dior, Versace, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta are all driving this look. Yes they are ugly, but that is exactly the point.
4. Studded Accessories
The studded belt is another '00s revival, spearheaded by Khaite with its cult Benny belt, which influencers have been using to add an "indie sleaze" edge to otherwise minimalist looks. The trend for hardware extends far beyond belts, as bags, shoes, and ready-to-wear pieces are toughened up with eyelets and stud details. Alaïa’s studded ballet pumps have been another stud success story in 2024.
5. Barrel-Leg Jeans
When it comes to denim trends, this year’s fashion-forward silhouette has been barrel-leg jeans, which have an exaggerated, boomerang leg. It kick-started with Alaïa, but this has proved a popular style for more mainstream denim brands, such as Agolde, Citizens of Humanity, Toteme, and Frame. We are nowhere near to saturation point on this denim look, so it's not too late to invest in a pair.
