Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That Are on Their Way Out

There's nothing like the start of a new year to kick yourself into action, whatever that may mean for you. While I don't necessarily believe in making resolutions, I do like to go into January with a clean slate (literally), which is why I always make it a priority to audit my closet at the start of the New Year and naturally do a good bit of purging. First up? My shoes. My 50+ pairs have begun to spill out of my closet and I've even had to convert a shelving unit to storing them, so saying that I need a good gutting would be, well, an understatement.

With that, I set out on an epic journey to get rid of the styles I no longer needed or wore. But I also tapped my fellow Who What Wear editors for their opinions. After many discussions in the office, trend research, and my self-audit, I've concluded that seven main shoe trends are hitting their expiration dates in 2025. I know, I'm sad too, but I'm preparing to say goodbye to my sky-high platforms and puffy shoes to make way for several far chicer and more current options.

Out: Bright Barbie Pink

In: Chocolate Brown Tones

With chocolate brown infiltrating our wardrobe more than ever, the hue is quickly taking over as the new default shoe color, and it's so much chicer than black. If you're going to add a bit of color to your closet this year, a pair of chocolate brown flats, sneakers, or loafers will ensure a luxe vibe. On the contrary, we're seeing less and less of those vibrant Barbie pink hues that dominated not too long ago.

EMME PARSONS Danielle Glossed Croc-Effect Leather Loafers $595 SHOP NOW

adidas Country Low Top Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Cassy Suede Ballet Flats $375 SHOP NOW

Out: Combat Boots

In: Sleek Knee-High Boots

Everyone needs a pair of sleek knee-high boots, and that's a fact. Even though they were once considered trendy, this style has officially graduated to staple status, so investing in a pair would be wise, as you'll wear them for so many years to come. Of course, being that boots take up the most room in our closets, abiding by a strict one-in-one-out rule is crucial and that means one style of boots is on the way out: combat boots.

SAINT LAURENT Lee Buckled Glossed-Leather Knee Boots $1990 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Quest Boot $340 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Darling Pointed Toe Boot $215 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Kora Tall Boot $170 $119 SHOP NOW

Out: Basketball Sneakers

In: Racing Sneakers

Between viral pairs like the Puma Speedcat and Adidas Taekwondo, it's clear that racing is becoming *the* sport defining the coolest sneakers at the moment, speeding ahead (sorry, had to) of soccer- and basketball-inspired styles.

Adidas Tokyo Shoes $90 SHOP NOW

PUMA Speedcat OG Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Low Top Sneaker $895 SHOP NOW

Adidas Originals Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

Out: Puffy Shoes

In: Satin Shoes

There's nothing the fashion crowd loves more than a novelty shoe and Prada-esque elegant satin is what's resonating with the insider set the most right now, with puffy shoes decidedly on the decline.

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump $1170 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats $475 $285 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 $62 SHOP NOW

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat $134 SHOP NOW

Out: Sky-High Platforms

In: Sleek Slingbacks

Slingbacks will pretty much never go out of style, but they're set to have an even bigger impact this winter, with viral pairs from Saint Laurent and Toteme popping up everywhere we look.

Saint Laurent Carine Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps $1090 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Alina Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $98 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Patent-Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps $660 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps $445 SHOP NOW

Out: Loafer Mules

In: Luxe Slippers

Hear me out: Brands are making elevated slippers to be worn outside the bedroom. The Row's Frances pair, which are made from a delicate silk jacquard and beloved by Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier, are proving to be the unlikely It shoes right now.

CHARVET Suede Slippers $450 SHOP NOW

ZARA Flat Leather Slingback Shoes $70 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Spike Raffia Mules $1390 SHOP NOW

Out: PVC Shoes

In: Rich Suede

Suede, suede, and more suede. It's the buzzword of the season, and as fall progresses into winter, the luxe fabric will be defining the most noteworthy shoes—from loafers and sneakers to ballet flats and boots.

Coach Raquel Boot $350 SHOP NOW

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Finn Tassel Loafer $298 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Suede Ballet Flats $400 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Dusty Bootie $150 $105 SHOP NOW