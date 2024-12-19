Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That Are on Their Way Out

There's nothing like the start of a new year to kick yourself into action, whatever that may mean for you. While I don't necessarily believe in making resolutions, I do like to go into January with a clean slate (literally), which is why I always make it a priority to audit my closet at the start of the New Year and naturally do a good bit of purging. First up? My shoes. My 50+ pairs have begun to spill out of my closet and I've even had to convert a shelving unit to storing them, so saying that I need a good gutting would be, well, an understatement.

With that, I set out on an epic journey to get rid of the styles I no longer needed or wore. But I also tapped my fellow Who What Wear editors for their opinions. After many discussions in the office, trend research, and my self-audit, I've concluded that seven main shoe trends are hitting their expiration dates in 2025. I know, I'm sad too, but I'm preparing to say goodbye to my sky-high platforms and puffy shoes to make way for several far chicer and more current options.

Out: Bright Barbie Pink

In: Chocolate Brown Tones

With chocolate brown infiltrating our wardrobe more than ever, the hue is quickly taking over as the new default shoe color, and it's so much chicer than black. If you're going to add a bit of color to your closet this year, a pair of chocolate brown flats, sneakers, or loafers will ensure a luxe vibe. On the contrary, we're seeing less and less of those vibrant Barbie pink hues that dominated not too long ago.

Danielle Glossed Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
EMME PARSONS
Danielle Glossed Croc-Effect Leather Loafers

Country Low Top Sneaker
adidas
Country Low Top Sneaker

Cassy Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Cassy Suede Ballet Flats

Out: Combat Boots

In: Sleek Knee-High Boots

Everyone needs a pair of sleek knee-high boots, and that's a fact. Even though they were once considered trendy, this style has officially graduated to staple status, so investing in a pair would be wise, as you'll wear them for so many years to come. Of course, being that boots take up the most room in our closets, abiding by a strict one-in-one-out rule is crucial and that means one style of boots is on the way out: combat boots.

Lee Buckled Glossed-Leather Knee Boots
SAINT LAURENT
Lee Buckled Glossed-Leather Knee Boots

Quest Boot
Tony Bianco
Quest Boot

Darling Pointed Toe Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Darling Pointed Toe Boot

Kora Tall Boot
Nordstrom
Kora Tall Boot

Out: Basketball Sneakers

In: Racing Sneakers

Between viral pairs like the Puma Speedcat and Adidas Taekwondo, it's clear that racing is becoming *the* sport defining the coolest sneakers at the moment, speeding ahead (sorry, had to) of soccer- and basketball-inspired styles.

Tokyo Shoes
Adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Speedcat Og Men's Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneakers

Low Top Sneaker
Miu Miu
Low Top Sneaker

Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers

Out: Puffy Shoes

In: Satin Shoes

There's nothing the fashion crowd loves more than a novelty shoe and Prada-esque elegant satin is what's resonating with the insider set the most right now, with puffy shoes decidedly on the decline.

Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump
Prada
Modellerie Pointed Toe Pump

Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

Out: Sky-High Platforms

In: Sleek Slingbacks

Slingbacks will pretty much never go out of style, but they're set to have an even bigger impact this winter, with viral pairs from Saint Laurent and Toteme popping up everywhere we look.

Carine Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Carine Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

Alina Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Sam Edelman
Alina Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Patent-Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps
TOTEME
Patent-Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps

Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
AEYDE
Saba Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

Out: Loafer Mules

In: Luxe Slippers

Hear me out: Brands are making elevated slippers to be worn outside the bedroom. The Row's Frances pair, which are made from a delicate silk jacquard and beloved by Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier, are proving to be the unlikely It shoes right now.

Moccasins
Chanel
Moccasins

Suede Slippers
CHARVET
Suede Slippers

Flat Leather Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Flat Leather Slingback Shoes

Spike Raffia Mules
ALAÏA
Spike Raffia Mules

Out: PVC Shoes

In: Rich Suede

a collage of influencer images highlighting the shoe trends that will be most popular in 2025

(Image credit: @hoskelsa; @fakerstrom)

Suede, suede, and more suede. It's the buzzword of the season, and as fall progresses into winter, the luxe fabric will be defining the most noteworthy shoes—from loafers and sneakers to ballet flats and boots.

Raquel Boot
Coach
Raquel Boot

Finn Tassel Loafer
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Finn Tassel Loafer

Luna Suede Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Suede Ballet Flats

Dusty Bootie
Steve Madden
Dusty Bootie

Suede Sneakers
ZARA
Suede Sneakers

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

