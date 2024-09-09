5 Autumn It Bags Sienna Miller, Katie Holmes and Rosie HW Are Carrying Nonstop
As 2024's designer bags market feels entirely saturated, it takes something very special to cut through to noise and claim It bag status today. Amidst the maelstrom of new releases, few bags actually manage stand above the rest, and it's often celebrities that have a hand in catapulting their popularity.
Standing on the edge of the season, I've searched through the outfits of the celebrities I come to for style inspiration to bring you an edit of the official celebrity It bags of autumn 2024. All amazing in their own right, these bags have all of the hallmarks of a cult item that will be in rotations for many years to come.
Click through to discover the bag styles that are set to thrive this autumn and beyond, according to our favourite celebrities.
THE 5 CELEBRITY IT BAGS OF AUTUMN 2024
1. BELLA HADID + COACH BROOKLYN BAG
Style Notes: If you've been paying attention to Bella Hadid's style lately then it won't surprise you to hear that Coach's Brooklyn Bag (£495) is her current bag of choice. Opting for the slouchy tote more often that not, Hadid's daily wearing has ignited a trend. For it's wearable, and affordable (in designer terms) pricing, it's set to stay an It bag for quite some time.
SHOP THE COACH BROOKLYN BAG:
2. SIENNA MILLER + JIMMY CHOO CINCH BAG
Style Notes: Jimmy Choo's Cinch Bag (£1,495) is a new offering from the brand that has proven to be a resounding favourite amongst celebrities. Carried recently by Sienna Miller, who opted for hers in a supple suede composition, the actor's style-icon status means that any bag she carries is automatically a new-season hero, and Jimmy Choo's boho-inspired style is certainly no exception.
SHOP THE JIMMY CHOO CINCH BAG:
The slouchy silhouette of this bag will give your outfit such an effortless look.
3. SOLANGE KNOWLES + BOTTEGA VENETA KALIMERO BAG
Style Notes: Having been introduced to the Bottega Veneta family on the runway this February, the brand's Kalimero Bag (£2,600) quickly became a talking point within fashion circles. Only recently released, the small, quilted pouch quickly landed in the wardrobes of some of the most stylish people I know, including Solange Knowles, who this week wore hers with an all-black ensemble.
SHOP THE BOTTEGA VENETA KALIMERO BAG:
This features a small strap detail, which means you can wear this bag over your shoulder.
4. KATIE HOLMES + KHAITE AMELIA BAG
Style Notes: Unlike other celebrities with access to new-season drops, Katie Holmes is incredibly loyal to her favourite buys. Wearing and re-wearing the Khaite Amelia bag (£2,120), the actor has affirmed that this roomy hold-all is a capsule wardrobe buy worth its weight in gold.
SHOP THE KHAITE AMELIA BAG:
This is large enough to carry your daily essentials and then some.
5. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY + ROW SOFIA BAG
Style Notes: With an impressive collection of designer goods, I'm always curious to know which bags have piqued Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's interest each season. With a penchant for refined silhouettes, I wasn't surprised to note that The Row's Sofia Bag (£2,680) have entered Huntington-Whiteley's rotation this year. In a light cream shade, this classic bag is simple and elegant, and can see you through an endless range of autumn and winter events in style.
SHOP THE ROW SOFIA BAG:
This rich burgundy shade will be everywhere this autumn.
