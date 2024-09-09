5 Autumn It Bags Sienna Miller, Katie Holmes and Rosie HW Are Carrying Nonstop

Natalie Munro
As 2024's designer bags market feels entirely saturated, it takes something very special to cut through to noise and claim It bag status today. Amidst the maelstrom of new releases, few bags actually manage stand above the rest, and it's often celebrities that have a hand in catapulting their popularity.

Standing on the edge of the season, I've searched through the outfits of the celebrities I come to for style inspiration to bring you an edit of the official celebrity It bags of autumn 2024. All amazing in their own right, these bags have all of the hallmarks of a cult item that will be in rotations for many years to come.

Click through to discover the bag styles that are set to thrive this autumn and beyond, according to our favourite celebrities.

THE 5 CELEBRITY IT BAGS OF AUTUMN 2024

1. BELLA HADID + COACH BROOKLYN BAG

Bella Hadid wears the Coach Brooklyn Bag

Style Notes: If you've been paying attention to Bella Hadid's style lately then it won't surprise you to hear that Coach's Brooklyn Bag (£495) is her current bag of choice. Opting for the slouchy tote more often that not, Hadid's daily wearing has ignited a trend. For it's wearable, and affordable (in designer terms) pricing, it's set to stay an It bag for quite some time.

SHOP THE COACH BROOKLYN BAG:

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

This also comes in four other shades.

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

2. SIENNA MILLER + JIMMY CHOO CINCH BAG

Sienna Miller wears Jimmy Choo

Style Notes: Jimmy Choo's Cinch Bag (£1,495) is a new offering from the brand that has proven to be a resounding favourite amongst celebrities. Carried recently by Sienna Miller, who opted for hers in a supple suede composition, the actor's style-icon status means that any bag she carries is automatically a new-season hero, and Jimmy Choo's boho-inspired style is certainly no exception.

SHOP THE JIMMY CHOO CINCH BAG:

Cinch M
Jimmy Choo
Cinch Bag

The suede fashion trend is taking off this autumn.

Cinch M
Jimmy Choo
Cinch Bag

The slouchy silhouette of this bag will give your outfit such an effortless look.

Cinch M
Jimmy Choo
Cinch Bag

A black leather bag is always a good idea.

3. SOLANGE KNOWLES + BOTTEGA VENETA KALIMERO BAG

Solange Knowles wears Bottega

Style Notes: Having been introduced to the Bottega Veneta family on the runway this February, the brand's Kalimero Bag (£2,600) quickly became a talking point within fashion circles. Only recently released, the small, quilted pouch quickly landed in the wardrobes of some of the most stylish people I know, including Solange Knowles, who this week wore hers with an all-black ensemble.

SHOP THE BOTTEGA VENETA KALIMERO BAG:

Kalimero Cha-Cha
Bottega Veneta
Kalimero Cha-Cha

This small black pouch is perfect for evening styling.

Kalimero Cha-Cha
Bottega Veneta
Kalimero Cha-Cha

Add a fresh pop of colour to your autumn/winter wardrobe.

Kalimero Cha-Cha
Bottega Veneta
Kalimero Cha-Cha

This features a small strap detail, which means you can wear this bag over your shoulder.

4. KATIE HOLMES + KHAITE AMELIA BAG

Katie Holmes carries a Khaite bag.

Style Notes: Unlike other celebrities with access to new-season drops, Katie Holmes is incredibly loyal to her favourite buys. Wearing and re-wearing the Khaite Amelia bag (£2,120), the actor has affirmed that this roomy hold-all is a capsule wardrobe buy worth its weight in gold.

SHOP THE KHAITE AMELIA BAG:

Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag
Khaite
Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag

Katie Holmes has been wearing this bag non-stop as of late.

Amelia Medium Leather Tote
Khaite
Amelia Medium Leather Tote

The burgundy colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag
Khaite
Amelia Medium Leather Tote Bag

This is large enough to carry your daily essentials and then some.

5. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY + ROW SOFIA BAG

Rosie HW wears The Row bag

Style Notes: With an impressive collection of designer goods, I'm always curious to know which bags have piqued Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's interest each season. With a penchant for refined silhouettes, I wasn't surprised to note that The Row's Sofia Bag (£2,680) have entered Huntington-Whiteley's rotation this year. In a light cream shade, this classic bag is simple and elegant, and can see you through an endless range of autumn and winter events in style.

SHOP THE ROW SOFIA BAG:

E/w Sofia Bag in Leather
The Row
Sofia Bag in Leather

Style this over your shoulder or wear it as a crossbody.

E/w Sofia Bag in Leather
The Row
Sofia Bag in Leather

This style also comes in jet black.

Sofia 8.75 Crossbody Bag in Leather
The Row
Sofia 8.75 Crossbody Bag in Leather

This rich burgundy shade will be everywhere this autumn.

Bags
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

