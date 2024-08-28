European Fashion Girls Just Declared Which Color Trend Will Continue Into 2025

If you've been keeping up with the latest fashion news on Who What Wear, you've probably seen our insightful color trend forecasting articles. For instance, we had anticipated that luxurious burgundy and vibrant cherry red would make a significant impact in 2024, and our predictions turned out to be accurate. As we are on the verge of 2025, I have been on the lookout for the upcoming hot color trend, and after thorough research, I am excited to declare that one of them will be the elegant and earthy clay green.

From the stylish streets of Copenhagen to the fashion-forward avenues of Paris, clay green has become a ubiquitous color among fashion enthusiasts. This shade exudes a sense of timelessness and refinement. But more importantly, it feels very calming and natural, deeply rooted in nature—similar to the feeling of grounding your feet in the grass.

Distinguished by its understated charm, clay green effortlessly integrates into any dresser's wardrobe. It harmonizes seamlessly with neutral tones such as black and white but truly shines when paired with shades like gray, chocolate brown, cherry red, buttery yellow, and even soft pastels like light pink or lavender. Plus, it styles well with all types of garments. For example, you can pair a green double-breasted coat with blue jeans, a green pleated skirt with a polo shirt, or green barrel-leg jeans alongside a simple long-sleeve shirt.

If you're inspired and eager to introduce 2025's It color into your wardrobe, continue reading to explore some of the best clay green pieces available.

See more clay green outfit inspiration:

Shop 2025's next It color trend:

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Marcelle Organic Cotton Cargo Pants $250 SHOP NOW These fit so well.

MANGO Seam Long Dress $140 SHOP NOW Style with western-inspired boots and a slouchy bag for a boho-chic look.

ZARA Hooded Jacket Zw Collection $109 SHOP NOW The removable hood makes this jacket so versatile.

MANGO Shoulder Bag With Detachable Handle $40 $36 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of color to your looks.

ZARA Oversized Shoulder Pad Blazer $70 SHOP NOW Pair with a white T-shirt and off-white jeans for an elegant look.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Antibes Top $160 SHOP NOW Yes, please.

superdown Mae Cargo Pant $88 SHOP NOW These pants make day-to-night dressing easy.

rag & bone Retro Runner Slim Sneaker $248 SHOP NOW Style with a white maxi skirt and a tan canvas jacket.

ZARA Flowy Buckle Top $40 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Sarong Skirt ($48).

Levi's Arcuate Quilted Puffer Coat $180 SHOP NOW Throw this on with your activewear when running out to a morning workout class.

Sunday's Best bubbly poplin mini skirt $78 SHOP NOW This skirt looks similar to the one's I've seen on Parisian fashion people.