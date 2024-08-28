European Fashion Girls Just Declared Which Color Trend Will Continue Into 2025
If you've been keeping up with the latest fashion news on Who What Wear, you've probably seen our insightful color trend forecasting articles. For instance, we had anticipated that luxurious burgundy and vibrant cherry red would make a significant impact in 2024, and our predictions turned out to be accurate. As we are on the verge of 2025, I have been on the lookout for the upcoming hot color trend, and after thorough research, I am excited to declare that one of them will be the elegant and earthy clay green.
From the stylish streets of Copenhagen to the fashion-forward avenues of Paris, clay green has become a ubiquitous color among fashion enthusiasts. This shade exudes a sense of timelessness and refinement. But more importantly, it feels very calming and natural, deeply rooted in nature—similar to the feeling of grounding your feet in the grass.
Distinguished by its understated charm, clay green effortlessly integrates into any dresser's wardrobe. It harmonizes seamlessly with neutral tones such as black and white but truly shines when paired with shades like gray, chocolate brown, cherry red, buttery yellow, and even soft pastels like light pink or lavender. Plus, it styles well with all types of garments. For example, you can pair a green double-breasted coat with blue jeans, a green pleated skirt with a polo shirt, or green barrel-leg jeans alongside a simple long-sleeve shirt.
If you're inspired and eager to introduce 2025's It color into your wardrobe, continue reading to explore some of the best clay green pieces available.
See more clay green outfit inspiration:
Shop 2025's next It color trend:
A wardrobe basic that's anything but basic.
Pair with a white T-shirt and off-white jeans for an elegant look.
Shop the matching Sarong Skirt ($48).
Throw this on with your activewear when running out to a morning workout class.
This skirt looks similar to the one's I've seen on Parisian fashion people.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
