As summer slowly begins to draw to a close, there’s something about dressing for a new season that sparks a lot of excitement in my fellow editors. After months of relying on linen dresses and barely-there sandals, there’s something about an autumnal wardrobe that has such a refined, intentional feel to it. With its layering possibilities, cosy knitwear and array of textures, it adds that passion back into dressing.
If you’re petite, it is understandable that thought of new season trends may fill you with a slight sense of apprehension. You don’t need to avoid runway trends just because you’re petite though, it’s more about opting for the right ones to suit a smaller frame to ensure the proportions look correct, and styling them in an considered way that works for you. Oh, and don't underestimate the impact accessories can have too—pointed heels are a huge trend for autumn and luckily for petites, they are such a sleek, versatile option that can instantly elevate any outfit.
That’s where I come in. Having scoured the runways for the autumn trends that can easily be adapted for a smaller frame, I've come up with a definitive list. From smart knitwear to the return of classic checks, these are the five autumn trends for petites you need to see in 2026.
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1. Longline Knitwear
Style Notes: While knitwear is an obvious choice for autumn, for a petite frame it might seem counterintuitive but, longline styles are great for balancing proportions. Jackets like Nina's {pictured above will give the illusion of a longer torso and give a much more flattering finish than a cropped style. For a more structured silhouette, try cinched waist styles to really accentuate your shape. I love how Nina has paired hers with a black tailored trouser and pointed boots—it feels so sleek and office-appropriate, but would look equally as good with a jean, too.
Shop the Trend:
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Knit
Aligne's knits are as good as their denim.
LISA YANG
Maven Cashmere Cardigan
The contrasting black buttons give such a chic finish.
SoftGoat
Featherlight Turtleneck Singlet
Such a chic option paired with tailored trousers or a light-wash jean.
Nobodys Child
Black Cinched Knitted Cardigan
A black cardigan is so versatile and essential for a capsule wardrobe.
Toteme
Cashmere V-Neck Knit Ecru
A sleek, minimalist style.
2. Biker Jackets
Style Notes: Leather jackets have always been a firm favourite, and this season, we’re looking at a more structured, elevated biker take on them. Rather than the cliché buckled iterations, designers have opted for more minimalist styles in sleek leathers, funnel-necks, cropped cuts and belted waists. It’s less punk rebellion and more directional and luxurious leather.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Faux Leather Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
Such a good price for a piece you'll get so much wear out of.
H&M
Oversized Leather Jacket
This looks like a designer piece.
MAGDA BUTRYM
Textured-Leather Biker Jacket
So chic! I have no notes.
MANGO
Oversized Leather Jacket With Pockets
A chocolate brown leather jacket gives a softer finish to a black style.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Quincy Cropped Paneled Leather Bomber
The collar can be worn up to create a funnel neck, or folded down.
3. Pointed Demi Heels
Style Notes: Pointed shoes are the first style I’d recommend for petites, as the elongated toe gives that lengthening illusion. For autumn, opt for a midi-heel instead of flats, whether it’s a slingback, court heel or a boot. It gives you that extra height but is still comfortable enough to wear all-day; so much more elegant than a trainer or ballet pump.
Shop the Trend:
Flattered
Xena Leather Black
A staple style that you'll bring out each year.
AEYDE
Carla Leather Slingback Pumps
Slingback heels instantly elevate any outfit.
Loewe
Origami Cubic Leather Pumps
These are such a chic, minimalist style.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysli 70 Buckled Suede Slingback Pumps
I recently saw these in real life and I'm obsessed with the colour of them, especially for an autumnal wardrobe.
MANGO
Croc-Effect Heeled Shoes
A mock croc shoe instantly brings texture into a look.
4. High-Waisted Straight-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: In my personal opinion, high-waist, straight-leg jeans are flattering on so many silhouettes, not just petites. They’re such a capsule wardrobe staple to own, and can so easily be dressed up or down. The high-waist gives that longer-torso illusion to create height, while the straight-leg ensures that you’re not swamped by fabric and it has a more flattering finish at the ankle.
Shop the Trend:
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
This is a bestselling style for Agolde and it's clear why.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These come in 14 different washes and a short, standard or long length. The short is best for heights 5'4" and under.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Blaine High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity jeans will last you a lifetime.
With Nothing Underneath
Crawford Jeans: Straight Leg
Our favourite shirt brand has expanded into jeans and I cannot wait to get my hands on a pair—they come in sizes 24 up to 36.
MOTHER
Tunnel Vision Sneak High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These have a more relaxed feel to them.
5. Checked Skirts
Style Notes: Checks and an autumnal wardrobe just go hand-in-hand, and while they’re nothing new, there’s a reason we bring them out year after year. A large, graphic check print will elongate legs, and a midi or mini skirt is preferable for a petite frame as opposed to a maxi. Pair with a basic t-shirt, a longline knit or even a racer ribbed vest on a cooler day and you're sorted.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Wool-Cotton Blend Check Midi Skirt With Split
The soft brown hues are perfect for an autumn wardrobe–pair with neutrals or opt for a khaki or mustard.
COS
Draped Checked Midi Skirt
This is so chic with the matching top, or swap out for a black jumper tucked in at the front.
M&S
Lyocell Blend Checked Ruched Midi A-Line Skirt
Style this with a biker jacket and pointed boots to tick off three trends in one outfit.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.