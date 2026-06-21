For years, denim shorts have been the default answer to the question of what to wear over a swimsuit. They're practical, easy to throw on, and likely already sitting in your closet. But after spending time scrolling through Instagram, browsing new arrivals, and observing what stylish women are actually packing for vacation, one thing has become abundantly clear: swimsuit cover-ups have officially evolved beyond basic sarongs and oversized tees.
This season's offerings are polished enough to wear beyond the beach and cool enough to rival your favorite summer outfits. Think crochet dresses that double as dinner attire, wide-leg pants that look effortlessly elegant with a bikini top, breezy matching sets, and elevated caftans that channel the kind of ease associated with a South of France getaway.
If you're ready to retire your denim cutoffs—at least temporarily—these are the swimsuit cover-ups worth adding to your suitcase this summer.
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