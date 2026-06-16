Dua Lipa’s recent UK nuptials—an exclusive registry-office ceremony ahead of the couple's three-day reception in Sicily—have automatically added "bridal influencer" to her already-diversified CV. And her first look not only qualifies this claim, but has most likely created a whole new category of bridalwear: the two-piece suit. Custom-made by Schiaparelli, it was the opposite of a bridal meringue: a sculptural masterpiece with a cinched-waisted jacket, the hemline of which was ever-so-slightly raised and gently curved, mimicking the silhouette of the elongated pencil skirt.
She's not the only celebrity who has recently embraced shape, channelling a "blown out of proportion" mood to create something novel with clothing. When Cynthia Erivo received her MBE, she wore a black wool-mohair jacket from Givenchy by Sarah Burton that pinched the waist, then unfurled into a petal-like peplum over an ankle-length tulle skirt. Givenchy, this time a 1998 archival piece by Alexander McQueen, was also responsible for a spectacular "wiggle" dress worn by Paloma Elsesser. Emerging post-Met Gala, the look was almost an optical illusion, its top half crystal-embellished mesh that met corseted leather just underneath the chest, creating a spill-then-snatch effect that didn’t just win her many a "best-dressed" accolade on the after-party circuit, but not-so-subtly hinted at one of this summer’s biggest trends: throwing shapes.
Hot weather might usually be associated with altogether slinkier proportions. This summer, however, marks a turning point. An interesting silhouette—whether a ballooning trouser leg or cummerbund-sized belt—is emerging as the way to get noticed. The spring/summer 2026 runways naturally generated plenty of talking points when it came to proportion. At Balenciaga, Pierpaolo Piccioli took a cropped T-shirt with a hemline that soared above the solar plexus and paired it with culottes that gathered around the knees, creating a puffball effect.