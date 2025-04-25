How Backyard-Core Quietly Took Over Summer Style

woman wearing oversized white button-down shirt and white loose shorts summer 2025

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Somewhere between quiet luxury and normcore, a new summer aesthetic has crept in—one that's as low-effort as it is editorial-worthy. Enter backyard-core. The vibe is exactly what it sounds like—it's the kind of look that feels like a slow summer afternoon, barefoot on a patio, sipping something cold, and lounging in pieces that are equal parts easy and cool. It's relaxed and unfussy, but there's an underlying polish that makes it feel intentional without trying too hard.

At the core of this outfit trend are elevated basics with a soft, worn-in feel. Think lightweight matching sets in breezy cottons and linens, boxer shorts paired with oversize button-downs, and perfectly slouchy tanks tucked into vintage-feeling jeans. It's the kind of styling that looks great sprawled across a lounge chair but could just as easily pass for off-duty-model energy on the street. The key? Everything should look like it belongs in a casual group-chat photo dump, not a formal outfit pic.

Another signature pairing? Sporty long shorts with delicate white tops—a mix that feels both functional and fashion-forward. These combos hit the sweet spot between tomboy and coquette, giving that cool-girl contrast that always wins. Add in loose pants with a chunky cardigan tossed over your shoulders, and suddenly you're giving "stylish cousin visiting from the city" sans effort. The entire aesthetic is rooted in comfort but still feels considered.

What makes backyard-core so appealing is that it feels real. There's no pressure to over-style or over-accessorize—it's about mixing pieces you already own in a cooler way. You're dressing for golden-hour drinks, a round of cards, or just chilling outside on the patio, and somehow that makes the outfits feel even more authentic. It's summer style stripped of the performance, and that's exactly what makes it so good.

See some of our favorite backyard-core-inspired outfits below and shop the key pieces along the way.

woman wearing green long shorts with white top

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

It's the long sporty shorts paired with the flouncy white top here.

Peixoto Amelia Top
Peixoto
Amelia Top

Adicolor Classics Sprinter Shorts
adidas
Adicolor Classics Sprinter Shorts

woman wearing oversized button-down shirt with baggy jeans

(Image credit: @johannalager)

This oversize look with the loose button-down shirt and baggy denim works so well.

abercrombie,

Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Poplin Shirt

Ayla Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

woman wearing fitted cardigan and white boxer shorts with black loafers

(Image credit: @claire_most)

This is how you style boxer shorts this summer.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Aline Boxer Shorts
EDIKTED
Aline Boxer Shorts

woman wearing denim overalls and white tank and white ballet flats

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Yes, you need a pair of denim overalls this warm-weather season.

Ribbed Stretch-Supima Cotton Tank
JAMES PERSE
Ribbed Stretch-Supima Cotton Tank

Straight Leg Overalls
City Chic
Straight Leg Overalls

woman wearing long skirt with white t-shirt and sneakers

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

We love everything about this laid-back yet polished outfit.

Favorite Daughter Go Sports Sweatshirt
Favorite Daughter
Go Sports Sweatshirt

Zw Collection Mini Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Mini Skirt

woman wearing loose pants and fitted tank with red baseball cap

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

The balance of loose pants styled with a fitted tank is perfection.

Rib Scoop Tank Top
Gap
Rib Scoop Tank Top

Joey Stripe Cotton Drawstring Waist Pants
BDG Urban Outfitters
Joey Stripe Cotton Drawstring Waist Pants

woman wearing matching striped set and white baseball hat

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

The easiest summer outfit = a cute matching set.

Sailor Tube Set
Free People
Sailor Tube Set

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Linen Classic Sport Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Linen Classic Sport Cap

You can't go wrong with an all-white look in the summertime.

Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Paige Pleated Organic Cotton-Poplin Shorts
DÔEN
Paige Pleated Organic Cotton-Poplin Shorts

woman wearing loose jeans and fitted brown tank

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

It's the slightly baggy jeans worn with the fitted brown top here.

Ren Top
Geel
Ren Top

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

woman wearing micro shorts with white tank and leather bomber jacket

(Image credit: @emilie_tla)

Micro minishorts are going strong this summer, and we love this layered look.

Kenny Bomber
LIONESS
Kenny Bomber

Orlanda Sweater Shorts
Free People
Orlanda Sweater Shorts

