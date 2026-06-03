Capri pants have been steadily reclaiming their place in celebrity wardrobes lately. They can be styled in a million different ways, but there's one specific shoe trend that Hollywood prefers to wear them with. Just ask Camila Mendes, who stepped out this week in capris styled with black high-heel open-toe mules—an elegant combination that made the nostalgic pants feel polished rather than cutesy. Bella Hadid and Tessa Thompson are also fans of wearing the exact pant-and-shoe pairing, so you know it's a good one.
Mendes is currently making the rounds promoting Masters of the Universe, the upcoming fantasy-action blockbuster in which she plays warrior captain Teela alongside Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man. Styled by Molly Dickson (one of our Who What Wear Editors in Residence), Mendes has been looking chic on recent red carpets wearing vintage dresses by Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli, and more. I, for one, can't wait to see what she'll wear for the duration of her extremely stylish press tour. Until then, the outfit below will have to tide me over.
How Camila Mendes and Bella Hadid Wear Capri Pants and Black High-Heel Open-Toe Mules
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.