Hesitate No More—These Are the Absolute 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Bermuda Shorts

Bermuda shorts might be trending but I know many people are unsure about how to style them—I decided to rectify the situation by finding the best shoes wear with Bermudas for you.

Shoes to wear with Bermuda shorts
After years of short shorts dominating the summer agenda, a more tailored alternative has quietly returned to the spotlight and I, for one, couldn’t be more on board. Bermuda shorts have been bubbling up in the trend cycle for a few seasons now, but summer 2025 is officially their moment. Longer in length (typically grazing just above the knee), often slightly structured and always a little chic, they offer a polished yet effortless option for warmer days.

Still, despite their appeal, I’ve found that styling Bermuda shorts can bring about one particular conundrum: which shoes actually look good with them? Their in-between hemline and wider shape can throw off proportions if you’re not careful, but the right summer shoe trend can do wonders for balance, polish and overall impact.

After spending more time than I’d care to admit playing around with different pairings (purely for research, of course), I’ve found there are a handful of shoe styles that consistently work well with Bermudas—whether you’re dressing them up, keeping them casual or somewhere in between.

Below, I’ve broken down six of the best shoes to wear with Bermuda shorts this summer, all of which add something a little different to the overall look.

The 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Bermuda Shorts

1. Ballet Flats

@nnennaechem wears white denim Bermuda shorts with a pair of black leather ballet flats

Style Notes: Ballet flats add just the right dose of softness to the slightly androgynous mood of Bermudas. They help strike that balance between casual and considered and work particularly well with minimalist or classic outfits.

Shop the Look:

Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Bermuda Shorts

These will look instantly elevated, whatever you wear them with.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

These come in a handful of colours, but the soft tan is ideal for summer.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

A price that's hard to beat.

Leather Delfina Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Leather Delfina Ballet Flats

The burgundy colourway looks so high-end.

2. Heeled Flip Flops

@dawn.tan wears a black tailored Bermuda shorts with heeled flip flops

Style Notes: Yes, heeled flip flops are still going strong. Providing just enough lift to balance out longer shorts without making the outfit feel overdressed, it’s the styling trick I turn to when I want something that feels cool and elevated but not try-hard. Plus, they help Bermudas tap into their shared '90s fashion roots.

Shop the Look:

Linen-Blend Shorts – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen-Blend Shorts

Chic and breezy, this linen pair is ideal for wearing in the city and for the beach.

Kitten-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Sandals

Mock croc finishes always look so luxe.

Freja Leather Thong Sandals
Staud
Freja Leather Thong Sandals

Contrast a white sandal with a deep burgundy or black pedicure.

Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals
ZARA
Satin Kitten-Heel Sandals

Brown and satin is a sandal combination I didn't know I needed.

3. Colourful Trainers

@holliemercedes wears cream Bermuda shorts with yellow trainers

Style Notes: For a trend-led take, try weaving in a pair of brightly coloured trainers into your Bermuda short ensemble. Ideal off-duty days or even travel looks, not only do they bring comfort, but they also inject a bit of personality and mirror the playful side of Bermudas. I like to keep the rest of the look pared-back to let the shoes pop.

Shop the Look:

White Longline Denim Shorts
Mint Velvet
White Longline Denim Shorts

The above-the-knee cut will work for petites, too.

Gola Yellow & White Tornado Trainers
Gola
Yellow and White Tornado Trainers

Show me a more summery trainer colour than yellow.

Speedcat Og Suede Low-Top Trainers
PUMA
Speedcat OG Suede Low-Top Trainers

Puma Speedcats are still a celebrity and fashion person favourite.

Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers

The clashing green and yellow colour pairing looks so cool against white Bermudas.

4. Pointed-Toe Heels

@daniellejinadu wears white denim Bermuda shorts with pointed-toe heels

Style Notes: If you’re after lengthening power, look no further than a pointed toe. This silhouette offsets the boxiness of Bermuda shorts and adds a chic, very fashionable finish to the style. You can definitely opt for flats here, but I'm more into the pairs of kitten and midi heels on the market.

Shop the Look:

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts

A great entry point to the Bermuda short trend.

Leather Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes

Such a gorgeous shade of tan.

Lacing-Detail Slingbacks
H&M
Lacing-Detail Slingbacks

The corset toe detail is so on-trend.

Lizard-Embossed Stiletto Slingbacks Dark Olive
Toteme
Lizard-Embossed Stiletto Slingbacks

Olive shoes are actually incredible versatile.

5. Strappy Flat Sandals

@francescasaffari wears a pair of black tailored Bermuda shorts with strappy flat sandals

Style Notes: When the heat really kicks in, strappy flat sandals are hard to beat. Multi-strap pairs work well as Bermuda shorts often veer on the minimal side (at least they do if you choose a block colour), meaning the combination won't look too cluttered. Plus, they're are endlessly versatile, especially if you go for a neutral leather or a metallic finish.

Shop the Look:

Marchello Pleated Linen Shorts
POSSE
Marchello Pleated Linen Shorts

Airy and elegant.

Remly Textured-Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Remly Textured-Leather Sandals

A.Emery sandals are an editor favourite.

Gold Strappy Flat Sandals
ZARA
Gold Strappy Flat Sandals

Make any outfit look fancy with a pair of gold sandals.

Chicksgrove
Russell & Bromley
Chicksgrove Sandals

These also come in chic tan.

6. Chunky Loafers

@chloemihailo wears a pair of blue denim Bermuda shorts with black loafers

Style Notes: For an elevated, structured payoff, you can’t go wrong with loafers. They bring structure and polish to Bermuda shorts, especially when paired with a simple tank or crisp shirt. Add a sock if you're feeling preppy (and fashion-forward).

Shop the Look:

Long Boyfriend Denim Shorts
Hush
Long Boyfriend Denim Shorts

The perfect blue denim wash, if you ask me.

Brown Ames Chunky Loafer
Whistles
Brown Ames Chunky Loafer

Soften the look with a brown pair.

Albane Loafers - Smooth Black - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Albane Loafers

Sézane is known for creating timeless staples—these shoes are no exception.

Chunky Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Loafers

Add extra polish with a glossy finish.

