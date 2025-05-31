Hesitate No More—These Are the Absolute 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Bermuda Shorts

After years of short shorts dominating the summer agenda, a more tailored alternative has quietly returned to the spotlight and I, for one, couldn’t be more on board. Bermuda shorts have been bubbling up in the trend cycle for a few seasons now, but summer 2025 is officially their moment. Longer in length (typically grazing just above the knee), often slightly structured and always a little chic, they offer a polished yet effortless option for warmer days.

Still, despite their appeal, I’ve found that styling Bermuda shorts can bring about one particular conundrum: which shoes actually look good with them? Their in-between hemline and wider shape can throw off proportions if you’re not careful, but the right summer shoe trend can do wonders for balance, polish and overall impact.

After spending more time than I’d care to admit playing around with different pairings (purely for research, of course), I’ve found there are a handful of shoe styles that consistently work well with Bermudas—whether you’re dressing them up, keeping them casual or somewhere in between.

Below, I’ve broken down six of the best shoes to wear with Bermuda shorts this summer, all of which add something a little different to the overall look.

The 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Bermuda Shorts

1. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Ballet flats add just the right dose of softness to the slightly androgynous mood of Bermudas. They help strike that balance between casual and considered and work particularly well with minimalist or classic outfits.

2. Heeled Flip Flops

Style Notes: Yes, heeled flip flops are still going strong. Providing just enough lift to balance out longer shorts without making the outfit feel overdressed, it’s the styling trick I turn to when I want something that feels cool and elevated but not try-hard. Plus, they help Bermudas tap into their shared '90s fashion roots.

3. Colourful Trainers

Style Notes: For a trend-led take, try weaving in a pair of brightly coloured trainers into your Bermuda short ensemble. Ideal off-duty days or even travel looks, not only do they bring comfort, but they also inject a bit of personality and mirror the playful side of Bermudas. I like to keep the rest of the look pared-back to let the shoes pop.

4. Pointed-Toe Heels

Style Notes: If you’re after lengthening power, look no further than a pointed toe. This silhouette offsets the boxiness of Bermuda shorts and adds a chic, very fashionable finish to the style. You can definitely opt for flats here, but I'm more into the pairs of kitten and midi heels on the market.

5. Strappy Flat Sandals

Style Notes: When the heat really kicks in, strappy flat sandals are hard to beat. Multi-strap pairs work well as Bermuda shorts often veer on the minimal side (at least they do if you choose a block colour), meaning the combination won't look too cluttered. Plus, they're are endlessly versatile, especially if you go for a neutral leather or a metallic finish.

6. Chunky Loafers

Style Notes: For an elevated, structured payoff, you can’t go wrong with loafers. They bring structure and polish to Bermuda shorts, especially when paired with a simple tank or crisp shirt. Add a sock if you're feeling preppy (and fashion-forward).

