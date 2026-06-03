Kate Middleton Has *Never* Worn This Trendy L.A. Brand—Until Today

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Kate Middleton wears a red dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Princess of Wales strongly favors wearing British fashion brands as a diplomatic gesture, her wardrobe has never been completely confined to UK labels. On her wedding day, for instance, she famously wore a tiara by French maison Cartier, and she routinely wears brands based in Spain (Zara and Massimo Dutti), Italy (Superga and Aquazzura), and the U.S. (Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors). Today, Kate Middleton threw her fashion fans for a loop and debuted an American brand she's never worn before: Rodarte.

Based in Los Angeles, Rodarte has been in the business since 2005. It's led by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who have dressed nearly every A-lister under the sun, including their longtime muse Kirsten Dunst, plus Nicole Kidman, Amanda Seyfried, Natalie Portman, Elle Fanning, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoe Saldaña, Demi Lovato, Jenna Ortega, Maude Apatow, and more. Most recently, Olivia Rodrigo wore the pink version of Middleton's same Rodarte dress. Surprisingly, it's taken this long to get a Rodarte dress in Middleton's closet, but I have a feeling there will be many more pieces in the princess's future. Scroll down to see the royal's newest outfit.

Kate Middleton wears a red dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Middleton: Rodarte Printed Silk Twill Midi Dress ($1412); Gianvito Rossi shoes; Miu Miu bag; G. Collins & Sons necklace

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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.