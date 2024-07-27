We Went Street Style-Spotting in London—14 Looks That We Rated This Month

You know you have a pretty special job when a part of your work load includes making people feel good about themselves. And that is precisely why I love Who What Wear's street style expeditions. Each month during the summertime, our team hits the streets of London with a very talented photographer in tow in search of well-dressed individuals, and I can’t tell you the number of times people have told us we’ve made their day simply because we’ve complimented their outfits and asked them for a quick snap.

Our latest fashion quest took us to East London, where we took up residence in both Broadway Market in Hackney and Redchurch Street in Shoreditch for an afternoon, and the looks we saw in motion were just as impressive as any we've seen, be it on another one of our street style shoots or, indeed, outside of the shows during London Fashion Week. It was a sunny Friday and the outfits we capture reflect that. Of course, this is Britain, so some savvy layering is always to be expected, as are jeans and knitwear, but rippling through each look was a playful mood that we only really see when the sun shines.

From very stylish boutique owners who had stepped outside to top up their vitamin D levels to friends who had met one another before a celebratory, end-of-week drink, everyone we encountered was a joy to speak with—and their outfits a privilege to document, with personality shining through each one.

Let's get down to business, then, shall we? Without further ado, scroll on to see the street style trends and outfits that caught our eye during our London shoot in July 2024.

14 STREET STYLE LOOKS WE SPOTTED IN LONDON THIS JULY

A masterclass in layering, Alyssa's combinations of a brown linen shirt over a T-shirt and a crochet miniskirt placed over printed Paloma Wool trousers are inspired. I love the addition of even more character pieces, including necklaces that she made herself for her jewellery brand, Moru Studio.

Key Buy:

MARA HOFFMAN Jackie Printed Hemp Straight-Leg Pants £419 SHOP NOW

Tailored waistcoats and full midi skirts are two of 2024's biggest trends, and while they will always fall under the category of "elegant", Grace has made them entirely her own with her cool styling choices, adding a bright trainer, baseball cap and printed tote.

Key Buy:

Adidas Originals SL 72 Og Trainers in Red and Cream £80 SHOP NOW

As the owner of one of East London's coolest vintage fashion spots, Somewhere in Hackney, it should come as no surprise that Mel has great personal taste, too. I definitely wanted to steal (read: politely ask to borrow) her '70s heeled thong sandals.

Key Buy:

STAUD Natalia Lizard-Embossed Leather Thong Sandals £315 SHOP NOW

Why wear just one chic outfit when you can meet with a pal and double the chicness on offer? Elise (left) and Tessa (right) are both wearing pieces from Home of Hai, a fashion brand which Tessa is the owner and founder of. Proof that it definitely pays to have friends in high places when they have an eye for style such as this.

Key Buy:

Hai Floris Shirt in Pink £169 SHOP NOW

If there's one thing I'm always drawn to, it's a really excellent bag. Our editors practically stopped traffic to catch Francisco before he disappeared around the corner, taking this thrifted Balenciaga bag with him. Found in a vintage store in Johannesburg and it had been burnt and ripped almost beyond repair—now, it's held together with paper clips and safety pins.

Key Buy:

BALENCIAGA Le City Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag £2090 SHOP NOW

Key Buy:

COS Front-Pleat Mini Skirt £75 SHOP NOW

If in doubt, you can always rely on a black and white outfit to ensure you look sophisticated and put together. Although separately the pieces that make up this outfit are very simple, together, they make for a refined everyday look. We'd expect nothing less than Who What Wear's very own videographer and producer, Emily Shannon.

It might be summer but, when you have the cobbled London streets to traverse, I always choose closed-toe shoes over sandals, and it seems photographer Beatrice shares this sentiment. Her mary janes aren't just on trend, but they make her entire look feel elegant and chic, while her checkerboard shoulder bag adds a unexpected yet welcome finish.

Key Buy:

Reformation Manuela Mary Jane Pump £298 SHOP NOW

Jeans are the cornerstone of so many great outfits, and we captured one of the best by way of Sarah's ensemble. Giving her Mother jeans an old money spin with ballet flats, a short-sleeve, button-up knit and a leather belt, this look feels polished yet incredibly wearable all at once.

Key Buy:

MOTHER The Kick It High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £261 SHOP NOW

Our assistant social media editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch, knows that, when it comes to dresses, the shoe you choose to pair them with can completely alter the tone of the overall look. I'll be shamelessly copying her by pairing my own denim minis with black flat knee boots for a fresh take. I also adore the hair bow.

Key Buy:

ALIGNE Grace Denim Pocket Mini Dress £99 SHOP NOW

Bermuda shorts might just be the biggest trend of 2024, so we knew we had to snap Alex's look before she carried on with her day. Styling her grey Boiler Room shorts with what might just be the prettiest pair of New Balance trainers I've ever seen, this is a look I expect to see a whole lot more of this season.

Key Buy:

Topshop Smart Longline Tailored Jogger Shorts in Grey £40 SHOP NOW

Low effort, high impact, Jay’s chic and comfortable Damson Madder two-piece makes dressing for British summer time so easy. Rifting off the green pattern spotted in her set, Jay’s cowboy inspired Baggu shoulder bag alludes to her penchant for the playful.

Key Buy:

Damson Madder Rafe Pants £85 SHOP NOW

Perfecting the art of comfort dressing these Londoner’s have married the sleek with the slouchy, creating chic ensembles that are as comfortable as they are stylish. Mixing high street favourites with a few vintage gems, both ensembles encapsulate modern London style.

Key Buy:

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW

Upgrading her Stella McCartney Falabella bag with a utilitarian twist, Jessica’s Stefan Cooke bag strap enlivened the classic design. Her partner Jack also possessed a keen eye for style, selecting a relaxed short sleeve shirt that cropped exactly at his belt and perfectly matched his tonal penny loafers.

Key Buy:

STELLA MCCARTNEY Falabella Three Chain Tote £925 SHOP NOW

Lulu (left) and Kara (right) share a fondness for an athletic silhouette, both styling sportswear inspired shorts and trousers. Giving their sporty looks a wearable twist, the two layered on small shoulder bags and thoughtful jewels, creating dynamic outfits that they can come back to all season.

Key Buy: