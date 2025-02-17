These Are the Colors Everyone With Rich Taste Will Wear in 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
If you’ve read our thorough digest on the spring 2025 trends, then you’ll already have some idea about the colors that are set to dominate this spring. Whether you gravitate toward the romantic pink gowns that we saw at the likes of Khaite and Chanel or the more corporate gray suiting that was shown at Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney, the general color palette is soft and elevated. Take the color of the season, powder pink, which felt fresh and airy but not too saccharine.

From butter yellow to a soft dove gray to a rich plum, many of this season’s trending colors function as a neutral but have more depth than a conventionally minimalist palette. There was a lack of punchy, saturated brights and overly sugary pastels—muted pink and buttermilk yellow are more mellow versions of the Ladurée colors we typically see in spring. Keep reading for our guide to the six colors that will look expensive in 2025.

Powder Pink

Khaite spring summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Khaite S/S 25

When it comes to color trends, there was one shade that swept the S/S 25 collections—a soft powder pink. Presented at the likes of Miu Miu, Khaite, Jil Sander and Alaïa, it has a dialed-down pigment, so it functions more like an elevated neutral than a sugary pastel, often realized in silks and organza fabrics for added glamour.

Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag
GUCCI
Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag

Kenith Flared Silk Organza Maxi Dress
Khaite
Kenith Flared Silk Organza Maxi Dress

Zoe Knitted Sweater
LESET
Zoe Knitted Sweater

Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

Sombra Pleated Organza Bodysuit
Andrea Iyamah
Sombra Pleated Organza Bodysuit

Soft Gray

spring summer 2025 runway expensive color trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Stella McCartney S/S 25

An executive mood swept the S/S 25 collections, with designers such as Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton playing with corporate dress codes—we saw everything from ties to pinstripes to rolled-up newspapers on the runway, perhaps a nod to the rise in return-to-the-office mandates. However, we are dubbing this "soft power", as formal workwear uniforms are relaxed slightly with oversize, fluid silhouettes and a lighter color palette, including dove gray. Instead of dark charcoals or slate tones, opt for lighter washes that border on beige.

Gabriel Suiting Blazer
THE GARMENT
Gabriel Suiting Blazer

Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Leather Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Leather Shoulder Bag

Bea Oversized Cady Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Oversized Cady Blazer

996 Suede and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
996 Suede and Mesh Sneakers

massimodutti,

Massimo Dutti
Striped Polo Collar Shirt

Plum

spring summer 2025 runway expensive color trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Victoria Beckham S/S 25

Burgundy was the biggest color trend last autumn, and this rich hue is translating into our spring wardrobes, with deep plum and merlot tones seen at the likes of Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Victoria Beckham. The spring collections featured lots of blazers and leather bomber jackets realized in this deep rouge, while in the accessories department, this color makes an elegant alternative to black leather.

Satin Halterneck Midi Dress
Massimo Dutti
Satin Halterneck Midi Dress

Mija Croc-Effect Leather Belt
Déhanche
Mija Croc-Effect Leather Belt

Flamenco Leather Clutch
LOEWE
Flamenco Leather Clutch

Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
Oversized Cotton T-Shirt

Veda Ashland Leather Trench
Veda
Veda Ashland Leather Trench

Chocolate

spring summer 2025 runway expensive color trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Max Mara S/S 25

We never want a trend to be here one season and gone the next, and so those who have invested in chocolate brown can remain confident that this will be a lasting addition to their wardrobe. Rich chocolate browns were seen across the S/S 25 collections and looked particularly chic at Max Mara, where this color was a dominant theme. Pantone’s color of 2025, Mocha Mousse, reflects just how popular this indulgent shade is, which spans from deep toffees to rich cocoa tones.

Straight-Fit Jeans With Pockets
Massimo Dutti
Straight-Fit Jeans With Pockets

Alcove Tote - Suede
COS
Alcove Tote

Straight Lyocell Suit Blazer - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Straight Lyocell Suit Blazer

Burano Cape-Effect Draped Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit
MAYGEL CORONEL
Burano Cape-Effect Draped Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit

Draped Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Draped Midi Dress

Buttermilk

spring summer 2025 runway expensive color trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Toteme S/S 25

For those who love neutrals, this soft buttermilk is a beautiful option, ranging from light creams with a very subtle hint of yellow to deeper parmesan shades. Toteme—master of minimalism—used this buttery shade in rippling silks and satin. The sleeveless dress with a built-in scarf is the epitome of elegance.

Funnel-Neck Top
Toteme
Funnel-Neck Top

Camden Double-Breasted Linen Blazer
RALPH LAUREN COLLECTION
Camden Double-Breasted Linen Blazer

Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

The Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses
The Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Molten Green

Dries Van Noten green dress spring summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Dries Van Noten S/S 25

If looking rich is your MO, then you will want to lean on silken fabrics and colors that have lots of depth. While gold will always be associated with glamour, this spring for an alternative gilded look, opt for chartreuse green with a metallic, molten look to it. This sweeping gown from Dries Van Noten is the ultimate example.

Diria Satin Stretch-Silk Gown
Dries Van Noten
Diria Satin Stretch-Silk Gown

Embroidered Silk-Twill Shirt
TOTEME
Embroidered Silk-Twill Shirt

The Slipper
Ancient Greek Sandals
The Slipper

Zeya Satin Dress
Reformation
Zeya Satin Dress

Danika Tie-Detailed Crepe Maxi Dress
Significant Other
Danika Tie-Detailed Crepe Maxi Dress

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Freelance Fashion Editor

Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.

