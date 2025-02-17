These Are the Colors Everyone With Rich Taste Will Wear in 2025

If you’ve read our thorough digest on the spring 2025 trends, then you’ll already have some idea about the colors that are set to dominate this spring. Whether you gravitate toward the romantic pink gowns that we saw at the likes of Khaite and Chanel or the more corporate gray suiting that was shown at Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney, the general color palette is soft and elevated. Take the color of the season, powder pink, which felt fresh and airy but not too saccharine.

From butter yellow to a soft dove gray to a rich plum, many of this season’s trending colors function as a neutral but have more depth than a conventionally minimalist palette. There was a lack of punchy, saturated brights and overly sugary pastels—muted pink and buttermilk yellow are more mellow versions of the Ladurée colors we typically see in spring. Keep reading for our guide to the six colors that will look expensive in 2025.

Powder Pink

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Khaite S/S 25

When it comes to color trends, there was one shade that swept the S/S 25 collections—a soft powder pink. Presented at the likes of Miu Miu, Khaite, Jil Sander and Alaïa, it has a dialed-down pigment, so it functions more like an elevated neutral than a sugary pastel, often realized in silks and organza fabrics for added glamour.

Soft Gray

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Stella McCartney S/S 25

An executive mood swept the S/S 25 collections, with designers such as Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton playing with corporate dress codes—we saw everything from ties to pinstripes to rolled-up newspapers on the runway, perhaps a nod to the rise in return-to-the-office mandates. However, we are dubbing this "soft power", as formal workwear uniforms are relaxed slightly with oversize, fluid silhouettes and a lighter color palette, including dove gray. Instead of dark charcoals or slate tones, opt for lighter washes that border on beige.

Plum

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Victoria Beckham S/S 25

Burgundy was the biggest color trend last autumn, and this rich hue is translating into our spring wardrobes, with deep plum and merlot tones seen at the likes of Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Victoria Beckham. The spring collections featured lots of blazers and leather bomber jackets realized in this deep rouge, while in the accessories department, this color makes an elegant alternative to black leather.

Chocolate

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Max Mara S/S 25

We never want a trend to be here one season and gone the next, and so those who have invested in chocolate brown can remain confident that this will be a lasting addition to their wardrobe. Rich chocolate browns were seen across the S/S 25 collections and looked particularly chic at Max Mara, where this color was a dominant theme. Pantone’s color of 2025, Mocha Mousse, reflects just how popular this indulgent shade is, which spans from deep toffees to rich cocoa tones.

Buttermilk

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Toteme S/S 25

For those who love neutrals, this soft buttermilk is a beautiful option, ranging from light creams with a very subtle hint of yellow to deeper parmesan shades. Toteme—master of minimalism—used this buttery shade in rippling silks and satin. The sleeveless dress with a built-in scarf is the epitome of elegance.

Molten Green

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Dries Van Noten S/S 25

If looking rich is your MO, then you will want to lean on silken fabrics and colors that have lots of depth. While gold will always be associated with glamour, this spring for an alternative gilded look, opt for chartreuse green with a metallic, molten look to it. This sweeping gown from Dries Van Noten is the ultimate example.

