I Have a Strong Hunch These 17 Expensive-Looking Zara Blouses Will Sell Out By May
From floaty boho styles to elegantly embroidered tops, discover our edit of Zara's chicest spring blouses.
There’s something about this time of year that feels like a fresh start. The sun is shining, the birds are singing and after a few weeks of tentative spring weather, I finally feel ready to shed my thickest layers in favour of something lighter. While I’m not one to overhaul my wardrobe every season, I do love adding a few special pieces that breathe new life into my outfits. And this year, one quick scroll through Zara’s latest drop was all it took to spark some serious inspiration.
When I say my jaw dropped at their blouse collection, I’m not exaggerating. A dreamy mix of breezy silhouettes and delicate details, Zara has nailed the art of the perfect spring blouse. Whether you lean towards romantic ruffles, effortless bohemian styles, or sleeker cuts, their lineup is packed with pieces that will work seamlessly with your existing wardrobe.
The beauty of a great blouse lies in its versatility. Paired with wide-leg jeans, it creates an elegant daytime look and styled with a cotton skirt and Mary Jeans, it’s spring-evening-ready. This season, I’m particularly drawn to the floaty, feminine designs—think lace accents, delicate embroidery and airy fabrics, and Zara has plenty of options that fit my brief.
With so many stunning styles, narrowing it down to just a few favourites wasn’t easy. But after much deliberation, I’ve curated an edit of the chicest Zara blouses that will elevate your wardrobe this season. Trust me, these pieces won’t stay in stock for long—scroll on to shop them before they’re gone.
SHOP ZARA BLOUSES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
