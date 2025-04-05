I Have a Strong Hunch These 17 Expensive-Looking Zara Blouses Will Sell Out By May

From floaty boho styles to elegantly embroidered tops, discover our edit of Zara's chicest spring blouses.

Zara blouses

There’s something about this time of year that feels like a fresh start. The sun is shining, the birds are singing and after a few weeks of tentative spring weather, I finally feel ready to shed my thickest layers in favour of something lighter. While I’m not one to overhaul my wardrobe every season, I do love adding a few special pieces that breathe new life into my outfits. And this year, one quick scroll through Zara’s latest drop was all it took to spark some serious inspiration.

When I say my jaw dropped at their blouse collection, I’m not exaggerating. A dreamy mix of breezy silhouettes and delicate details, Zara has nailed the art of the perfect spring blouse. Whether you lean towards romantic ruffles, effortless bohemian styles, or sleeker cuts, their lineup is packed with pieces that will work seamlessly with your existing wardrobe.

Influencer wears a blouse from Zara



The beauty of a great blouse lies in its versatility. Paired with wide-leg jeans, it creates an elegant daytime look and styled with a cotton skirt and Mary Jeans, it’s spring-evening-ready. This season, I’m particularly drawn to the floaty, feminine designs—think lace accents, delicate embroidery and airy fabrics, and Zara has plenty of options that fit my brief.

With so many stunning styles, narrowing it down to just a few favourites wasn’t easy. But after much deliberation, I’ve curated an edit of the chicest Zara blouses that will elevate your wardrobe this season. Trust me, these pieces won’t stay in stock for long—scroll on to shop them before they’re gone.

SHOP ZARA BLOUSES:

Zw Collection Embroidered Romantic Blouse
Zara
Embroidered Romantic Blouse

Square-neck blouses are set to be a key trend this spring.

Zw Collection Embroidered Openwork Blouse
Zara
Embroidered Openwork Blouse

Style this with jeans for a fresh, spring-ready look.

Ramie Shirt Zw Collection
Zara
Ramie Shirt

The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Romantic Ladder Stitch Blouse
Zara
Romantic Ladder Stitch Blouse

The lace embroidery gives this such a romantic finish.

Printed Blouse With Ruffles
Zara
Printed Blouse With Ruffles

Add a subtle wash of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.

Zw Collection Blouse With Contrast Embroidery
Zara
Blouse With Contrast Embroidery

The floaty cut ensures a comfortable fit.

Zw Collection Blouse With Ruffles
Zara
Blouse With Ruffles

Add a little drama to your daily styling.

Romantic Embroidered Blouse Zw Collection
Zara
Romantic Embroidered Blouse

I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Romantic Embroidered Blouse Zw Collection
Zara
Romantic Embroidered Blouse

This high-neck design ensures such a sophisticated look.

Blouse With Floral Embroidery
Zara
Blouse With Floral Embroidery

Tuck this into a billowy skirt or wear with wide-leg jeans.

Ruffled Dotted Mesh Blouse
Zara
Ruffled Dotted Mesh Blouse

The polkadot embroidery adds such a playful finish.

Printed Ruffled Pintuck Blouse
Zara
Printed Ruffled Pintuck Blouse

Layer this up with your favourite necklaces for a chic, boho-inspired look.

Blouse With Cutwork Embroidery
Zara
Blouse With Cutwork Embroidery

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Semi-Sheer Floral Print Blouse
Zara
Semi-Sheer Floral Print Blouse

Trust me—this pretty blouse won't stay in stock for long.

Blouse With Lace Trim Ruffle
Zara
Blouse With Lace Trim Ruffle

Ruffle trim blouses are set to be a key silhouette this spring.

Lace Ruffle Blouse
Zara
Lace Ruffle Blouse

Layer this under a leather jacket or style on its own.

Printed Blouse With Puff Sleeves
Zara
Printed Blouse With Puff Sleeves

The cotton composition ensures a breathable finish.

