I Have a Strong Hunch These 17 Expensive-Looking Zara Blouses Will Sell Out By May

There’s something about this time of year that feels like a fresh start. The sun is shining, the birds are singing and after a few weeks of tentative spring weather, I finally feel ready to shed my thickest layers in favour of something lighter. While I’m not one to overhaul my wardrobe every season, I do love adding a few special pieces that breathe new life into my outfits. And this year, one quick scroll through Zara’s latest drop was all it took to spark some serious inspiration.

When I say my jaw dropped at their blouse collection, I’m not exaggerating. A dreamy mix of breezy silhouettes and delicate details, Zara has nailed the art of the perfect spring blouse. Whether you lean towards romantic ruffles, effortless bohemian styles, or sleeker cuts, their lineup is packed with pieces that will work seamlessly with your existing wardrobe.

The beauty of a great blouse lies in its versatility. Paired with wide-leg jeans, it creates an elegant daytime look and styled with a cotton skirt and Mary Jeans, it’s spring-evening-ready. This season, I’m particularly drawn to the floaty, feminine designs—think lace accents, delicate embroidery and airy fabrics, and Zara has plenty of options that fit my brief.

With so many stunning styles, narrowing it down to just a few favourites wasn’t easy. But after much deliberation, I’ve curated an edit of the chicest Zara blouses that will elevate your wardrobe this season. Trust me, these pieces won’t stay in stock for long—scroll on to shop them before they’re gone.

SHOP ZARA BLOUSES:

Zara Embroidered Romantic Blouse £40 SHOP NOW Square-neck blouses are set to be a key trend this spring.

Zara Embroidered Openwork Blouse £46 SHOP NOW Style this with jeans for a fresh, spring-ready look.

Zara Ramie Shirt £40 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Zara Romantic Ladder Stitch Blouse £28 SHOP NOW The lace embroidery gives this such a romantic finish.

Zara Printed Blouse With Ruffles £28 SHOP NOW Add a subtle wash of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.

Zara Blouse With Contrast Embroidery £46 SHOP NOW The floaty cut ensures a comfortable fit.

Zara Blouse With Ruffles £46 SHOP NOW Add a little drama to your daily styling.

Zara Romantic Embroidered Blouse £30 SHOP NOW I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Zara Romantic Embroidered Blouse £46 SHOP NOW This high-neck design ensures such a sophisticated look.

Zara Blouse With Floral Embroidery £28 SHOP NOW Tuck this into a billowy skirt or wear with wide-leg jeans.

Zara Ruffled Dotted Mesh Blouse £28 SHOP NOW The polkadot embroidery adds such a playful finish.

Zara Printed Ruffled Pintuck Blouse £28 SHOP NOW Layer this up with your favourite necklaces for a chic, boho-inspired look.

Zara Blouse With Cutwork Embroidery £30 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Zara Semi-Sheer Floral Print Blouse £28 SHOP NOW Trust me—this pretty blouse won't stay in stock for long.

Zara Blouse With Lace Trim Ruffle £28 SHOP NOW Ruffle trim blouses are set to be a key silhouette this spring.

Zara Lace Ruffle Blouse £28 SHOP NOW Layer this under a leather jacket or style on its own.

Zara Printed Blouse With Puff Sleeves £30 SHOP NOW The cotton composition ensures a breathable finish.