I Spent an Hour Trying on Different Shoes With Satin Skirts—These 7 Were the Chicest By Far

Deciding which shoes to wear with satin skirts may not sound tricky, but I found myself working through this precise dilemma recently. In the wake of the sunshine and pleasant 15-degree temperatures we've been experiencing, I've rediscovered the more lightweight pieces in my capsule wardrobe, this including my selection of pretty satin midi skirts. Admittedly it has been a while since I wore them, so when I initially pulled on a cream fluted style, I found myself unsure what to do with it next. Top-wise I kept things simple—a white shirt in a soft washed cotton to emulate the same fluid texture of the skirt. So far so good. Expensive-looking gold jewellery in the form of my stacked bracelets and my signature gold hoops; easy. Then came shoes, and I was a little bit stumped.

On this particular day, my trusty tan slider sandals, which I always tend to wear with my satin skirts in the summer, weren't quite warm enough. Pulling on some loafers, they didn't seem to work for me either (I see many people make this combination look chic but, on me, they just don't gel). An hour later I had tried on pretty well every footwear item I own with the same skirt, and I can confirm that some shoes do go better with satin skirts than others.

Thinking you might be experiencing the same predicament, I decided to list out the shoe trends to wear with satin skirts that always result in a failsafe outcome. Using chic influencer imagery, scroll on to see the pairs I think work best.

The Best Shoes to Wear With Satin Skirts

1. Pointed Mules

Style Notes: Given their fluidity and soft nature, some shoes, especially full-coverage shoes, can look too heavy with satin skirts. This is where backless mules come in. Even those with closed toes look much daintier than traditional pumps. Personally I prefer the look of pointed mules in this instance, mainly due to the fact they further elongate the leg, creating a sleek-looking silhouette.

2. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Of all the flat shoes I own, ballet flats worked best with satin skirts during my try-on session. Again, it comes down to how delicate they look—where loafers were a little clunky, ballet flats mirror the romantic feel of satin skirts in a way that feels inherent and meant to be.

3. Low-Profile Trainers

Style Notes: Admittedly I'm not a big trainer person but I do own a few variations and found that pairs that were more streamlined as opposed to chunky looked especially chic with satin skirts. Now, that doesn't mean you can't have a bit of fun—look to on-trend colours to make your cream or black satin skirts pop (more on that in a moment). Of course, white pairs will work just as well.

4. Slingbacks

Style Notes: There's a distinct pattern emerging in more delicate shoe styles being worn with satin skirts. Similarly to mules, slingbacks are a lighter option to other full-coverage shoe styles, loaning themselves well to the liquid-like appearance of the fabric.

5. Simple Strap Sandals

Style Notes: Although they're very pretty, satin skirts definitely act as a minimalist piece, too. Lean into this with fuss-free pairs of sandals for a simple look you can rely on all summer. Ultra-thin straps are going to be a key sandals trend for 2025—one that looks the part with satin skirts.

6. Suede Boots

Style Notes: While we're heading into the warmer months, let's not forget that this is Britain and boots are never truly off the agenda. When it comes to satin skirts, I've found that leather pairs can look a little harsh against the fabric—instead try suede pairs in a softer hue for a chic contrast.

7. A Pop of Colour

Style Notes: Many satin skirts are neutral or rich in tone but, for the summer season, black can often feel too stark against some of these shades. Instead, why not breathe a new lease of life into your satin skirt with the addition of a brightly coloured shoe, of which there are plenty on the market right now for all tastes and aesthetics.

