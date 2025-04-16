I Spent an Hour Trying on Different Shoes With Satin Skirts—These 7 Were the Chicest By Far
Deciding which shoes to wear with satin skirts may not sound tricky, but I found myself working through this precise dilemma recently. In the wake of the sunshine and pleasant 15-degree temperatures we've been experiencing, I've rediscovered the more lightweight pieces in my capsule wardrobe, this including my selection of pretty satin midi skirts. Admittedly it has been a while since I wore them, so when I initially pulled on a cream fluted style, I found myself unsure what to do with it next. Top-wise I kept things simple—a white shirt in a soft washed cotton to emulate the same fluid texture of the skirt. So far so good. Expensive-looking gold jewellery in the form of my stacked bracelets and my signature gold hoops; easy. Then came shoes, and I was a little bit stumped.
On this particular day, my trusty tan slider sandals, which I always tend to wear with my satin skirts in the summer, weren't quite warm enough. Pulling on some loafers, they didn't seem to work for me either (I see many people make this combination look chic but, on me, they just don't gel). An hour later I had tried on pretty well every footwear item I own with the same skirt, and I can confirm that some shoes do go better with satin skirts than others.
Thinking you might be experiencing the same predicament, I decided to list out the shoe trends to wear with satin skirts that always result in a failsafe outcome. Using chic influencer imagery, scroll on to see the pairs I think work best.
The Best Shoes to Wear With Satin Skirts
1. Pointed Mules
Style Notes: Given their fluidity and soft nature, some shoes, especially full-coverage shoes, can look too heavy with satin skirts. This is where backless mules come in. Even those with closed toes look much daintier than traditional pumps. Personally I prefer the look of pointed mules in this instance, mainly due to the fact they further elongate the leg, creating a sleek-looking silhouette.
This navy hue will look so elegant paired with butter yellow.
2. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Of all the flat shoes I own, ballet flats worked best with satin skirts during my try-on session. Again, it comes down to how delicate they look—where loafers were a little clunky, ballet flats mirror the romantic feel of satin skirts in a way that feels inherent and meant to be.
Brown suede is still key as far as spring shoe trends go.
3. Low-Profile Trainers
Style Notes: Admittedly I'm not a big trainer person but I do own a few variations and found that pairs that were more streamlined as opposed to chunky looked especially chic with satin skirts. Now, that doesn't mean you can't have a bit of fun—look to on-trend colours to make your cream or black satin skirts pop (more on that in a moment). Of course, white pairs will work just as well.
Easily one of 2025's top trainer trends.
A skirt you can dress up or down with ease (depending on your shoe choice!).
4. Slingbacks
Style Notes: There's a distinct pattern emerging in more delicate shoe styles being worn with satin skirts. Similarly to mules, slingbacks are a lighter option to other full-coverage shoe styles, loaning themselves well to the liquid-like appearance of the fabric.
Unlike other satin skirts which tend to be more bias cut, I'm here for the fullness of this circle cut.
5. Simple Strap Sandals
Style Notes: Although they're very pretty, satin skirts definitely act as a minimalist piece, too. Lean into this with fuss-free pairs of sandals for a simple look you can rely on all summer. Ultra-thin straps are going to be a key sandals trend for 2025—one that looks the part with satin skirts.
A.Emery sandals are known for being especially comfortable.
The elasticated waistband makes this skirt especially comfortable.
6. Suede Boots
Style Notes: While we're heading into the warmer months, let's not forget that this is Britain and boots are never truly off the agenda. When it comes to satin skirts, I've found that leather pairs can look a little harsh against the fabric—instead try suede pairs in a softer hue for a chic contrast.
A calf-height boot also looks great with trousers tucked in.
Staud's Wally boots are the stuff of legend.
The all-white styling of this look shows just how elevated the satin skirt can be.
7. A Pop of Colour
Style Notes: Many satin skirts are neutral or rich in tone but, for the summer season, black can often feel too stark against some of these shades. Instead, why not breathe a new lease of life into your satin skirt with the addition of a brightly coloured shoe, of which there are plenty on the market right now for all tastes and aesthetics.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.