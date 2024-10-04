I Just Spent 4 Days in Paris—7 Items Everyone Was Wearing That I Now Need Too
Each season, I like to take stock of my wardrobe and assess exactly which items continue to serve me. As a fashion editor, I'm naturally partial to a bit of shopping, but I also consider myself a conscious shopper, never wanting my clothing collection to feel overwhelming or to shop frivolously. Because of this, I find it particularly useful to check in and find out exactly which items I'm reaching for all of the time, and where any gaps might be when the season changes.
Having noticed a few such spaces in my rotation with the switch from summer to autumn, I've been meaning to invigorate my wardrobe with the odd seasonal upgrade. Having chatted with Who What Wear UK's editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi, who just got back from Paris Fashion Week, I'm newly inspired to welcome in some of the autumn capsule staples she spotted over and again in the French capital.
"Whilst the outfits of those attending shows are always worth taking note of, it was those of Parisians—the stylish people who live in the capital year-round—that I found inspiring," says Almassi. "In the four or so days I spent there, I kept seeing the same pieces crop up. If it's a thing in Paris, then it's definitely a thing worth knowing about."
As a forever fan of French street style, I can't help but agree. So below, I've charted the seven trends that are currently making up the Parisian autumn 2024 capsule wardrobe, as relayed to me by my eyes and ears on the ground.
SHOP THE PARISIAN AUTUMN 2024 CAPSULE WARDROBE:
1. CROPPED TRENCH COATS
Style Notes: This lightweight alternative to a traditional trench coat was all over the streets of Paris at the weekend. Giving your outfit the same polished energy as a classic trench without the floor-sweeping length, this chic jacket trend stood in place of leather and bomber styles across the weekend and looked incredibly chic with whatever they were paired with.
SHOP CROPPED TRENCH COATS:
2. DOUBLE DENIM
Style Notes: Double denim has had a makeover this season, and it's now entirely rid of its "outdated" connotations. Embraced by the French—who have always had a penchant for a great denim garment—people are reaching for coordinating sets of neatly fitting jackets and relaxed baggy jeans, but the trend also looks chic in the form of denim button-downs paired with straight-leg jeans, too.
SHOP DOUBLE DENIM:
This fitted button-down is perfect for layering over a tee and under a knit this winter.
3. SCARF COATS
Style Notes: The chicest way to stay warm this autumn, the scarf coat trend has been permeating fashion capitals for a few A/W seasons now. Simultaneously elegant yet effortless, this gorgeously draped coat style ensures a sophisticated silhouette with minimal effort—making it perfectly Parisian.
SHOP SCARF COATS:
This includes a detachable scarf, so you can wear it on its own or bundle up with the scarf.
4. LEOPARD PRINT
Style Notes: Pouncing onto the city's chicest outfits, the leopard-print trend has already become a fixture in Paris this season. Style a pretty miniskirt to nod to the growing trend, or wear a floor-length coat to enliven your outfit with a 2024 twist.
SHOP LEOPARD PRINT:
Ganni's leopard-print jeans are highly coveted.
5. GUM-SOLE TRAINERS
Style Notes: Cushioning the strides of fashion people across the country, the gum-sole trainer trend is one of the most prevalent in Paris right now. Comfortable and functional, this streamlined shoe imparts a neat finish that styles well with the tailored trousers and relaxed denim that can be found in the wardrobes of the city's chicest dressers.
SHOP GUM-SOLE TRAINERS:
These classic trainers also come in black.
These comfortable trainers will soon become your most reached-for pair.
Add a subtle pop of colour to your autumn wardrobe.
6. BROWN HANDBAGS
Style Notes: One subtle wardrobe switch I've noticed so far this season is the swap from black accessories to brown. Supple brown handbags—often composed of soft suede (the fabric of the moment)—lend a lighter, autumn-ready energy to an outfit, and they're fast becoming the go-to pouch for stylish Parisians.
SHOP BROWN HANDBAGS:
This classic tote is having a major moment this autumn.
This chic bowling bag is a big talking point in the Who What Wear UK office.
The brown suede bag trend has been taking off this autumn.
7. MOTO BOOTS
Style Notes: It's officially boots season, and Paris' most stylish are celebrating with autumn's favourite boots trend. Swapping their Chelsea boots for grungy moto styles, the noughties trend is dominating fashion circles in the French capital.
SHOP MOTO BOOTS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm 28, and My Mom Is 68—We Both Adore This $20 Elevated Wardrobe Basic From Amazon
You'll see why.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
6 French-Girl Black-Pant Outfits That Will Be Part of My Fall Outfit Rotation
Very chic, very wearable.
By Natalie Cantell
-
If Revolve and Nordstrom Existed in France, These 41 Items Would Sell Out First
Classic Parisian style.
By Natalie Cantell
-
It's Not You—It's Me: 5 New Trends I'm Politely Passing On
I'm shopping these instead.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Just Went to NYC—This Was My 3-Day Capsule Travel Wardrobe
Versatile staples ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
7 New Trends People Are Already Wearing in My Very Stylish NYC Neighborhood
All the cool kids.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Gen Z Figured Out Every 2024 Shoe Trend That Looks Better With Socks
From sneakers to heels.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I'm a Creative Director in London and Travel to Paris and NYC Often—These Are My True Staples
Versatile and chic must-haves.
By Bobby Schuessler