I Just Spent 4 Days in Paris—7 Items Everyone Was Wearing That I Now Need Too

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Each season, I like to take stock of my wardrobe and assess exactly which items continue to serve me. As a fashion editor, I'm naturally partial to a bit of shopping, but I also consider myself a conscious shopper, never wanting my clothing collection to feel overwhelming or to shop frivolously. Because of this, I find it particularly useful to check in and find out exactly which items I'm reaching for all of the time, and where any gaps might be when the season changes.

Having noticed a few such spaces in my rotation with the switch from summer to autumn, I've been meaning to invigorate my wardrobe with the odd seasonal upgrade. Having chatted with Who What Wear UK's editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi, who just got back from Paris Fashion Week, I'm newly inspired to welcome in some of the autumn capsule staples she spotted over and again in the French capital.

"Whilst the outfits of those attending shows are always worth taking note of, it was those of Parisians—the stylish people who live in the capital year-round—that I found inspiring," says Almassi. "In the four or so days I spent there, I kept seeing the same pieces crop up. If it's a thing in Paris, then it's definitely a thing worth knowing about."

As a forever fan of French street style, I can't help but agree. So below, I've charted the seven trends that are currently making up the Parisian autumn 2024 capsule wardrobe, as relayed to me by my eyes and ears on the ground.

SHOP THE PARISIAN AUTUMN 2024 CAPSULE WARDROBE:

1. CROPPED TRENCH COATS

Influencer wears a cropped trench coat.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Style Notes: This lightweight alternative to a traditional trench coat was all over the streets of Paris at the weekend. Giving your outfit the same polished energy as a classic trench without the floor-sweeping length, this chic jacket trend stood in place of leather and bomber styles across the weekend and looked incredibly chic with whatever they were paired with.

SHOP CROPPED TRENCH COATS:

Short Trench Coat
H&M
Short Trench Coat

This comes up a little large, so consider sizing down.

stories,

& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket in Beige

This also comes in black and khaki.

Cropped Trench Coat With Lapels
Mango
Cropped Trench Coat With Lapels

This elegant jacket looks more expensive than it is.

2. DOUBLE DENIM

Influencer wears double denim.

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Style Notes: Double denim has had a makeover this season, and it's now entirely rid of its "outdated" connotations. Embraced by the French—who have always had a penchant for a great denim garment—people are reaching for coordinating sets of neatly fitting jackets and relaxed baggy jeans, but the trend also looks chic in the form of denim button-downs paired with straight-leg jeans, too.

SHOP DOUBLE DENIM:

Waisted Denim Shirt
H&M
Waisted Denim Shirt

This has a cinched silhouette.

Crease-Leg Jeans
H&M
Crease-Leg Jeans

Style with the matching button-down (above) or wear with a fresh white tee.

arket,

Arket
Fitted Denim Shirt

This fitted button-down is perfect for layering over a tee and under a knit this winter.

arket,

Arket
Amber Loose Jeans in Dusty Grey

These also come in khaki and dark blue.

3. SCARF COATS

Influencer wears a scarf coat.

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: The chicest way to stay warm this autumn, the scarf coat trend has been permeating fashion capitals for a few A/W seasons now. Simultaneously elegant yet effortless, this gorgeously draped coat style ensures a sophisticated silhouette with minimal effort—making it perfectly Parisian.

SHOP SCARF COATS:

Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket
COS
Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket

Trust me: This cosy coat won't be in stock for long.

Detachable Scarf Knit Coat
Mango
Detachable Scarf Knit Coat

This includes a detachable scarf, so you can wear it on its own or bundle up with the scarf.

Embroidered Scarf Jacket Dark Grey Mélange
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket

Toteme's trending original is a fashion editor's favourite.

4. LEOPARD PRINT

Influencer wears a leopard print skirt.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Pouncing onto the city's chicest outfits, the leopard-print trend has already become a fixture in Paris this season. Style a pretty miniskirt to nod to the growing trend, or wear a floor-length coat to enliven your outfit with a 2024 twist.

SHOP LEOPARD PRINT:

uk,

Theory
Mini Trouser Skirt in Stretch Leopard Wool

Style with tights or go for bare legs.

Leopard Printed Izey Jeans
Ganni
Leopard Printed Izey Jeans

Ganni's leopard-print jeans are highly coveted.

Animal Print Leather Ballerinas
Zara
Animal Print Leather Ballerinas

This pretty leopard ballerinas are made from real leather.

5. GUM-SOLE TRAINERS

Influencer wears gum sole Adidas.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Cushioning the strides of fashion people across the country, the gum-sole trainer trend is one of the most prevalent in Paris right now. Comfortable and functional, this streamlined shoe imparts a neat finish that styles well with the tailored trousers and relaxed denim that can be found in the wardrobes of the city's chicest dressers.

SHOP GUM-SOLE TRAINERS:

Samba Lt Nubuck-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba LT Nubuck-Trimmed Leather Sneakers in White

These classic trainers also come in black.

Reebokclub c revenge vintage trainers in white & black
Reebok
Club C Revenge Vintage Trainers in White & Black

These comfortable trainers will soon become your most reached-for pair.

Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers

Add a subtle pop of colour to your autumn wardrobe.

6. BROWN HANDBAGS

Influencer carries a brown bag.

(Image credit: @melodiebance)

Style Notes: One subtle wardrobe switch I've noticed so far this season is the swap from black accessories to brown. Supple brown handbags—often composed of soft suede (the fabric of the moment)—lend a lighter, autumn-ready energy to an outfit, and they're fast becoming the go-to pouch for stylish Parisians.

SHOP BROWN HANDBAGS:

Brass/maple Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 in Brass/Maple

This classic tote is having a major moment this autumn.

Faux Leather Briefcase Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Briefcase Bag in Burgundy

This chic bowling bag is a big talking point in the Who What Wear UK office.

Medium Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Medium Silvana Bucket Bag in Boss Suede

The brown suede bag trend has been taking off this autumn.

7. MOTO BOOTS

Influencer wears moto boots

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

Style Notes: It's officially boots season, and Paris' most stylish are celebrating with autumn's favourite boots trend. Swapping their Chelsea boots for grungy moto styles, the noughties trend is dominating fashion circles in the French capital.

SHOP MOTO BOOTS:

Suede Biker Boots
H&M
Suede Biker Boots in Black

These also come in a brown suede style.

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boot

Style with a voluminous skirt or a pretty mini.

Pilcro Tall Moto Boots
Pilcro
Tall Moto Boots

It won't be long until these are sold out.

Explore More:
French Style Capsule Wardrobe
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸