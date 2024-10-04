I Just Spent 4 Days in Paris—7 Items Everyone Was Wearing That I Now Need Too

Each season, I like to take stock of my wardrobe and assess exactly which items continue to serve me. As a fashion editor, I'm naturally partial to a bit of shopping, but I also consider myself a conscious shopper, never wanting my clothing collection to feel overwhelming or to shop frivolously. Because of this, I find it particularly useful to check in and find out exactly which items I'm reaching for all of the time, and where any gaps might be when the season changes.

Having noticed a few such spaces in my rotation with the switch from summer to autumn, I've been meaning to invigorate my wardrobe with the odd seasonal upgrade. Having chatted with Who What Wear UK's editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi, who just got back from Paris Fashion Week, I'm newly inspired to welcome in some of the autumn capsule staples she spotted over and again in the French capital.

"Whilst the outfits of those attending shows are always worth taking note of, it was those of Parisians—the stylish people who live in the capital year-round—that I found inspiring," says Almassi. "In the four or so days I spent there, I kept seeing the same pieces crop up. If it's a thing in Paris, then it's definitely a thing worth knowing about."

As a forever fan of French street style, I can't help but agree. So below, I've charted the seven trends that are currently making up the Parisian autumn 2024 capsule wardrobe, as relayed to me by my eyes and ears on the ground.

SHOP THE PARISIAN AUTUMN 2024 CAPSULE WARDROBE:

1. CROPPED TRENCH COATS

Style Notes: This lightweight alternative to a traditional trench coat was all over the streets of Paris at the weekend. Giving your outfit the same polished energy as a classic trench without the floor-sweeping length, this chic jacket trend stood in place of leather and bomber styles across the weekend and looked incredibly chic with whatever they were paired with.

SHOP CROPPED TRENCH COATS:

H&M Short Trench Coat £40 SHOP NOW This comes up a little large, so consider sizing down.

& Other Stories Short Trench Coat Jacket in Beige £145 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and khaki.

Mango Cropped Trench Coat With Lapels £60 SHOP NOW This elegant jacket looks more expensive than it is.

2. DOUBLE DENIM

Style Notes: Double denim has had a makeover this season, and it's now entirely rid of its "outdated" connotations. Embraced by the French—who have always had a penchant for a great denim garment—people are reaching for coordinating sets of neatly fitting jackets and relaxed baggy jeans, but the trend also looks chic in the form of denim button-downs paired with straight-leg jeans, too.

SHOP DOUBLE DENIM:

H&M Waisted Denim Shirt £45 SHOP NOW This has a cinched silhouette.

H&M Crease-Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW Style with the matching button-down (above) or wear with a fresh white tee.

Arket Fitted Denim Shirt £87 SHOP NOW This fitted button-down is perfect for layering over a tee and under a knit this winter.

Arket Amber Loose Jeans in Dusty Grey £97 SHOP NOW These also come in khaki and dark blue.

3. SCARF COATS

Style Notes: The chicest way to stay warm this autumn, the scarf coat trend has been permeating fashion capitals for a few A/W seasons now. Simultaneously elegant yet effortless, this gorgeously draped coat style ensures a sophisticated silhouette with minimal effort—making it perfectly Parisian.

SHOP SCARF COATS:

COS Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket £200 SHOP NOW Trust me: This cosy coat won't be in stock for long.

Mango Detachable Scarf Knit Coat £90 SHOP NOW This includes a detachable scarf, so you can wear it on its own or bundle up with the scarf.

Toteme Embroidered Scarf Jacket £810 SHOP NOW Toteme's trending original is a fashion editor's favourite.

4. LEOPARD PRINT

Style Notes: Pouncing onto the city's chicest outfits, the leopard-print trend has already become a fixture in Paris this season. Style a pretty miniskirt to nod to the growing trend, or wear a floor-length coat to enliven your outfit with a 2024 twist.

SHOP LEOPARD PRINT:

Theory Mini Trouser Skirt in Stretch Leopard Wool £295 SHOP NOW Style with tights or go for bare legs.

Zara Animal Print Leather Ballerinas £56 SHOP NOW This pretty leopard ballerinas are made from real leather.

5. GUM-SOLE TRAINERS

Style Notes: Cushioning the strides of fashion people across the country, the gum-sole trainer trend is one of the most prevalent in Paris right now. Comfortable and functional, this streamlined shoe imparts a neat finish that styles well with the tailored trousers and relaxed denim that can be found in the wardrobes of the city's chicest dressers.

SHOP GUM-SOLE TRAINERS:

Adidas Originals Samba LT Nubuck-Trimmed Leather Sneakers in White £100 SHOP NOW These classic trainers also come in black.

Reebok Club C Revenge Vintage Trainers in White & Black £110 £65 SHOP NOW These comfortable trainers will soon become your most reached-for pair.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of colour to your autumn wardrobe.

6. BROWN HANDBAGS

Style Notes: One subtle wardrobe switch I've noticed so far this season is the swap from black accessories to brown. Supple brown handbags—often composed of soft suede (the fabric of the moment)—lend a lighter, autumn-ready energy to an outfit, and they're fast becoming the go-to pouch for stylish Parisians.

SHOP BROWN HANDBAGS:

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 in Brass/Maple £495 SHOP NOW This classic tote is having a major moment this autumn.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Briefcase Bag in Burgundy £40 SHOP NOW This chic bowling bag is a big talking point in the Who What Wear UK office.

Reformation Medium Silvana Bucket Bag in Boss Suede £398 SHOP NOW The brown suede bag trend has been taking off this autumn.

7. MOTO BOOTS

Style Notes: It's officially boots season, and Paris' most stylish are celebrating with autumn's favourite boots trend. Swapping their Chelsea boots for grungy moto styles, the noughties trend is dominating fashion circles in the French capital.

SHOP MOTO BOOTS:

H&M Suede Biker Boots in Black £140 SHOP NOW These also come in a brown suede style.

Reformation Francesca Moto Boot £498 SHOP NOW Style with a voluminous skirt or a pretty mini.