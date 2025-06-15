I'm Calling It: Zara Is Doing This Pretty Summer Print Better Than Anyone Else Right Now
Polka dots are a key trend for summer, and Zara's new-in section is full of standout buys. I've rounded up the best polka dot Zara buys below.
As we ease into the summer months, the defining trends of the season have been set. Rope sandals are on the rise, capri pants are once again making a play for a return, and when it comes to prints, it's polka dots which are reigning in 2025. Already, a flurry of dotty pieces have hit the new-in sections, and as an editor who commits a significant amount of time to exploring the new high street arrivals, I believe that Zara is doing seasonal spots better than anywhere else.
The brilliance of this particular print is that it doesn't quite feel like a trend. Polka dots are more of a timeless accent that simply grows in popularity in particular years, like it currently is. And of all the prints around, it's one that even the most dedicated minimalists are happy to embrace.
This season's polka dots come in a variety of iterations. Of course, dresses are a key player, using the elegance of the print to further elevate our everyday and occasionwear dresses. At the same time, blouses are big news for the summer months with the boho revival, and Zara has tapped into this with its own striking iterations. Alongside, there's a playful nature to the bring with variations in size, cut and placement of these dainty dots that make each piece feel a little different to the rest. I've already tried on a few polka dot Zara pieces myself this summer.
If you've already spent the summer refreshing Zara's new-in section, you may have already come across some of its polka dot pieces, but to make adding this print to your wardrobe even easier, I've brought all of the best Zara polka dot buys together. Keep scrolling to explore!
Shop the Best Zara Polka Dot Buys
There are so many chic swimwear buys on the high street right now, but this might be my personal favourite.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
The Stars Have Spoken—Here's The Best Trend For Each Zodiac Sign to Adopt RN
Call it a cosmic intervention.
-
Dear, Everyone Who Hates Jorts—This Pretty Shorts Trend Is About to Take Over Summer 2025
How to style it like an NYC-based fashion editor.
-
Listen Up: 36 Deeply Discounted Summer Items at Nordstrom That'll Sell Out By the End of the Month
Your stunning summer wardrobe for less.
-
This Pretty Accessory Trend Is How Fashion People Are Making Baggy Jeans Look More 2025
Time to elevate.
-
The Classic Hero Piece That Fashion People Reach For All Summer Long
Something for every personal style.
-
Lazy Luxury Is the New Quiet Luxury (Which Is Now Dead, BTW)
Here's how to do it right.
-
Hold the Minimalism—Everyone From Miu Miu to Camp Counselors Is Backing This Viral Summer Trend
Arts and crafts tent glam.
-
The Chicest Tops of Summer Are Hiding at Zara, and I'm Already Planning All My Outfits Around Them
From linen vests to halter silhouettes.