I'm Calling It: Zara Is Doing This Pretty Summer Print Better Than Anyone Else Right Now

Polka dots are a key trend for summer, and Zara's new-in section is full of standout buys. I've rounded up the best polka dot Zara buys below.

As we ease into the summer months, the defining trends of the season have been set. Rope sandals are on the rise, capri pants are once again making a play for a return, and when it comes to prints, it's polka dots which are reigning in 2025. Already, a flurry of dotty pieces have hit the new-in sections, and as an editor who commits a significant amount of time to exploring the new high street arrivals, I believe that Zara is doing seasonal spots better than anywhere else.

The brilliance of this particular print is that it doesn't quite feel like a trend. Polka dots are more of a timeless accent that simply grows in popularity in particular years, like it currently is. And of all the prints around, it's one that even the most dedicated minimalists are happy to embrace.

This season's polka dots come in a variety of iterations. Of course, dresses are a key player, using the elegance of the print to further elevate our everyday and occasionwear dresses. At the same time, blouses are big news for the summer months with the boho revival, and Zara has tapped into this with its own striking iterations. Alongside, there's a playful nature to the bring with variations in size, cut and placement of these dainty dots that make each piece feel a little different to the rest. I've already tried on a few polka dot Zara pieces myself this summer.

If you've already spent the summer refreshing Zara's new-in section, you may have already come across some of its polka dot pieces, but to make adding this print to your wardrobe even easier, I've brought all of the best Zara polka dot buys together. Keep scrolling to explore!

Shop the Best Zara Polka Dot Buys

Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Top

I tried on this top (see above) and immediately fell for the elegant appeal.

Polka Dot Midi Dress
ZARA
Polka Dot Midi Dress

This might be the 2025 version of that Zara dress.

Polka Dot Triangle Bikini Top
ZARA
Polka Dot Triangle Bikini Top

Yes, even swimwear is getting a polka dot treatment this year.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Top
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Top

The open back is so good!

Polka Dot Long Dress
ZARA
Polka Dot Long Dress

I have a feeling this will sell out fast.

Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress

I'm making plans just to have a reason to wear this pretty dress.

Polka Dot Balloon Dress
ZARA
Polka Dot Balloon Dress

I love the playful addition of a balloon-hem.

Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress

So timeless.

Polka Dot Bandeau Top
ZARA
Polka Dot Bandeau Top

The pretty top to pair with jeans, shorts, skirts and more this summer.

Long Polka Dot Dress
ZARA
Long Polka Dot Dress

The draped neckline and maxi length ooze elegance.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Shirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Shirt

I've found myself reaching for pretty blouses over and over again this summer.

Long Polka Dot Knit Dress
ZARA
Long Polka Dot Knit Dress

The oversized dots are so impactful.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt

Polka dots look great with neutrals, but even better when paired with the same print in inverted shades.

Polka Dot Midi Dress
ZARA
Polka Dot Midi Dress

Just add sandals and a basket bag.

Polka Dot Halter Swimsuit With Raised Floral Detail
ZARA
Polka Dot Halter Swimsuit With Raised Floral Detail

There are so many chic swimwear buys on the high street right now, but this might be my personal favourite.

Pleated Polka Dot Bermuda Shorts
ZARA
Pleated Polka Dot Bermuda Shorts

The monochromatic polka dots will pair seamlessly with neutrals and bolder shades.

Polka Dot Satin-Effect Slingback High Heels
ZARA
Polka Dot Satin-Effect Slingback High Heels

A fun finish to dresses, tailored linen trousers or micro shorts outfits.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Halter Dress

This elegant dress could easily pass for a designer buy.

Polka Dot Bucket Hat
ZARA
Polka Dot Bucket Hat

Pack this on for your next holiday.

Polka Dot Flare High-Waist Trousers
ZARA
Polka Dot Flare High-Waist Trousers

Bold and brilliant.

Polka Dot Ruffled Jumpsuit Dress
ZARA
Polka Dot Ruffled Jumpsuit Dress

This dress comes with hidden shorts.

Polka Dot Strappy Sandals
ZARA
Polka Dot Strappy Sandals

Subtle yet striking.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress

The high neckline and flared skirt make for an incredibly elegant piece.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

