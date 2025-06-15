I'm Calling It: Zara Is Doing This Pretty Summer Print Better Than Anyone Else Right Now

As we ease into the summer months, the defining trends of the season have been set. Rope sandals are on the rise, capri pants are once again making a play for a return, and when it comes to prints, it's polka dots which are reigning in 2025. Already, a flurry of dotty pieces have hit the new-in sections, and as an editor who commits a significant amount of time to exploring the new high street arrivals, I believe that Zara is doing seasonal spots better than anywhere else.

The brilliance of this particular print is that it doesn't quite feel like a trend. Polka dots are more of a timeless accent that simply grows in popularity in particular years, like it currently is. And of all the prints around, it's one that even the most dedicated minimalists are happy to embrace.

This season's polka dots come in a variety of iterations. Of course, dresses are a key player, using the elegance of the print to further elevate our everyday and occasionwear dresses. At the same time, blouses are big news for the summer months with the boho revival, and Zara has tapped into this with its own striking iterations. Alongside, there's a playful nature to the bring with variations in size, cut and placement of these dainty dots that make each piece feel a little different to the rest. I've already tried on a few polka dot Zara pieces myself this summer.

If you've already spent the summer refreshing Zara's new-in section, you may have already come across some of its polka dot pieces, but to make adding this print to your wardrobe even easier, I've brought all of the best Zara polka dot buys together. Keep scrolling to explore!

Shop the Best Zara Polka Dot Buys