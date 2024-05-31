5 Joyful And Elegant Shades Zara Predicts Will Be Big This Summer

Don't let the intermittent weather fool you, the seasonal shift is upon us. Summer has arrived, though tentatively, and the countdown to blazing sunshine and holidays is well underway. By now, you may already be guiding linens back into your wardrobe, adding breezy skirts into the mix, and swapping out leather totes for seasonal woven styles. Alongside these summer classics, I've noticed that when the brighter days arrive, there's a new draw to colour that even the most staunch minimalists find hard to resist.

With a background of sunny skies and azure waters on its way, many of us find ourselves reaching to reflect the influx of colour that's replacing the grey days. Be it in small doses through accessories, or bolder dress ensembles, those injections of joyful hues into our wardrobes are destined. And one brand that's ready to breathe new life by way of brilliant shades into our looks is Zara.

(Image credit: Zara)

By now, you're probably well acquainted with our adoration of the high street. From tracking down the most expensive-looking pieces to putting new collections to the test, affordable shopping is something we take very seriously. Through our many encounters with our favourite brands, we often find ourselves turning back to Zara, as it consistently offers elevated styles and contemporary designs ready to revitalise our everyday looks.

For summer 2024, Zara has played on its strengths to combine fresh shades with easy-to-wear designs, and as we know that lively colours always come back around, these are the pieces we think are truly worth adding to basket. From sky blues to punchy reds, the following edit is packed full of standout pieces, in colour and design, that will rejuvenate your summer wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to explore the 5 colours Zara is backing for summer 2024.

1. Mid Green

Zara Pleated Yoke Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Dropped waist skirts are endlessly chic.

Zara Midi Dress With Smocked Detail £46 SHOP NOW An easy piece that just calls for accessories.

Zara Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers £36 SHOP NOW If you find yourself wearing black linen trousers on repeat, why not add a joyful green hue into the mix?

2. Fire Red

Zara Pleated Layered Skirt £60 SHOP NOW From the expensive-looking design to the punchy red shade, there's a lot to love about this skirt.

Zara Leather Shoulder Bag £149 SHOP NOW Bold accessories are a great way to ease colour into your wardrobe.

Zara Draped Camisole Dress £46 SHOP NOW I'm making plans just to wear this dress.

3. Sky Blue

Zara Halter Top £13 SHOP NOW The classic straight neckline shape and versatile shade means you'll wear this everywhere from the office to holidays.

Zara 100% Linen Basic Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Easy, relaxed, and destined to be worn on repeat.

Zara Heeled Mules With Bow £36 SHOP NOW These went straight in my basket.

4. Sunny Yellow

Zara Ribbed Halter Vest Top £18 SHOP NOW Knit vests are a big trend right now, and the addition of a bold shade just adds to the contemporary feel.

Zara Long Flowing Crepe Top £50 SHOP NOW If you thought this was designer, I wouldn't blame you.

Zara Satin Flat Sandals £30 SHOP NOW Add a finishing touch of summer joy with these yellow sandals.

5. Dark Brown

Zara Long Textured Skirt £26 SHOP NOW I'm ready to recreate this whole look.

Zara Satin Open-Back Dress £50 SHOP NOW This dress is sure to be a head-turner at any upcoming weddings.