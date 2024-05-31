5 Joyful And Elegant Shades Zara Predicts Will Be Big This Summer

Florrie Alexander
By
published

Don't let the intermittent weather fool you, the seasonal shift is upon us. Summer has arrived, though tentatively, and the countdown to blazing sunshine and holidays is well underway. By now, you may already be guiding linens back into your wardrobe, adding breezy skirts into the mix, and swapping out leather totes for seasonal woven styles. Alongside these summer classics, I've noticed that when the brighter days arrive, there's a new draw to colour that even the most staunch minimalists find hard to resist.

With a background of sunny skies and azure waters on its way, many of us find ourselves reaching to reflect the influx of colour that's replacing the grey days. Be it in small doses through accessories, or bolder dress ensembles, those injections of joyful hues into our wardrobes are destined. And one brand that's ready to breathe new life by way of brilliant shades into our looks is Zara.

Woman in yellow top and trousers, woman in blue top, woman in green shirt, woman in brown top and skirt

(Image credit: Zara)

By now, you're probably well acquainted with our adoration of the high street. From tracking down the most expensive-looking pieces to putting new collections to the test, affordable shopping is something we take very seriously. Through our many encounters with our favourite brands, we often find ourselves turning back to Zara, as it consistently offers elevated styles and contemporary designs ready to revitalise our everyday looks.

For summer 2024, Zara has played on its strengths to combine fresh shades with easy-to-wear designs, and as we know that lively colours always come back around, these are the pieces we think are truly worth adding to basket. From sky blues to punchy reds, the following edit is packed full of standout pieces, in colour and design, that will rejuvenate your summer wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to explore the 5 colours Zara is backing for summer 2024.

1. Mid Green

ZW Collection Pleated Yoke Shirt
Zara
Pleated Yoke Skirt

Dropped waist skirts are endlessly chic.

Midi Dress With Smocked Detail
Zara
Midi Dress With Smocked Detail

An easy piece that just calls for accessories.

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers
Zara
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Trousers

If you find yourself wearing black linen trousers on repeat, why not add a joyful green hue into the mix?

2. Fire Red

Pleated Layered Skirt
Zara
Pleated Layered Skirt

From the expensive-looking design to the punchy red shade, there's a lot to love about this skirt.

Leather Shoulder Bag
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag

Bold accessories are a great way to ease colour into your wardrobe.

Draped Camisole Dress
Zara
Draped Camisole Dress

I'm making plans just to wear this dress.

3. Sky Blue

Halter Top
Zara
Halter Top

The classic straight neckline shape and versatile shade means you'll wear this everywhere from the office to holidays.

100% Linen Basic Shirt
Zara
100% Linen Basic Shirt

Easy, relaxed, and destined to be worn on repeat.

Heeled Mules With Bow
Zara
Heeled Mules With Bow

These went straight in my basket.

4. Sunny Yellow

Ribbed Halter Vest Top
Zara
Ribbed Halter Vest Top

Knit vests are a big trend right now, and the addition of a bold shade just adds to the contemporary feel.

Flowing Crepe Top
Zara
Long Flowing Crepe Top

If you thought this was designer, I wouldn't blame you.

Satin Flat Sandals
Zara
Satin Flat Sandals

Add a finishing touch of summer joy with these yellow sandals.

5. Dark Brown

Long Textured Skirt
Zara
Long Textured Skirt

I'm ready to recreate this whole look.

Satin Open-Back Dress
Zara
Satin Open-Back Dress

This dress is sure to be a head-turner at any upcoming weddings.

Flowing Denim-Effect Trousers
Zara
Flowing Denim-Effect Trousers

The relaxed shape adds to the summery feel of this pair.

Explore More:
Zara
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸