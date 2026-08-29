I’m Notoriously a Denim Snob—These New Jeans Are the Only Thing I Want to Wear This Autumn

It's time. The linen trousers are slowly being tucked away, and something a little more heavy-duty is taking their place. Of course, I'm talking about jeans. As a self-confessed denim aficionado (I own more pairs than I can physically count—or comfortably fit in my wardrobe), I like to think I've become something of a denim snob. So, when I heard that one of my favourite brands was launching its first denim collection, my interest was immediately piqued. Yes, With Nothing Underneath jeans are finally here—and they're even better than I expected.
Naturally, Shopping Editor Florrie and I had to put them to the test, and our eyes were immediately drawn to two different styles. Florrie opted for the Crawford, a clean, straight-leg—or stovepipe, if you will—jean named after Cindy Crawford herself. Think '90s off-duty supermodel: timeless, understated and incredibly chic, with a streamlined silhouette made for white shirts, cashmere knits and loafers.
I, meanwhile, made a beeline for the Fawcett. Wider through the leg with a subtle '70s sensibility, they're cool-girl denim in its purest form. The fit hits that elusive sweet spot between relaxed and polished, with a wide silhouette that still feels considered rather than overwhelming.
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Rounding out the collection is the Stevie, another nod to an iconic dresser and a silhouette that offers a different take on WNU's polished approach to denim. Together, the three styles cover the key shapes I actually want from my jeans: a timeless straight leg, a directional wide leg and an alternative for those looking for something in between.
With autumn just around the corner, the timing couldn't be better. Keep scrolling to see how Florrie got on with the Crawford and the Fawcett, plus shop With Nothing Underneath's new denim collection below.
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Shop The Crawford Jeans
Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor: I love a stiff, well-structured pair of jeans that will hold their shape, and the Crawford does exactly that. They have the perfect straight-leg, almost stovepipe cut that feels polished without being too slim, while the high-rise waist has a really elongating effect—particularly welcome on my 5'2" frame. The mid-blue wash is pretty much perfect, too: classic, versatile and exactly the shade I want to wear heading into autumn. I'll be pairing mine with everything from simple tees and fine-knit cardigans to oversized knits and loafers.
With Nothing Underneath
Crawford Jeans: Straight Leg - High Waist, Light Blue
With Nothing Underneath
Crawford Jeans: Straight Leg - High Waist, Mid Blue
Shop The Fawcett Jeans
Senior Shopping Editor, Marina Avraam:Wide-leg jeans can be tricky to get right, especially at 5'2", but the Fawcett completely won me over. Rather than swamping my frame, they sit beautifully high on the waist before falling into a relaxed, sweeping leg that feels distinctly '70s without veering into retro territory. I particularly love the weight of the denim—it gives the wider silhouette enough structure to feel polished, while still being comfortable enough for everyday wear. Add the perfectly judged mid-blue wash, and I can already see these becoming my go-to jeans with a tucked-in shirt, fitted knit and ballet flats this autumn.
With Nothing Underneath
Fawcett Jeans: Wide Leg - High Waist, Mid Blue
With Nothing Underneath
Fawcett Jeans: Wide Leg - High Waist, Off-White
Shop The Stevie Jeans
The Stevie brings a more relaxed feel to the collection, with a flattering high-rise waist and easy, wide-leg silhouette that still feels polished rather than overly slouchy. The structured denim gives the shape just enough weight to fall beautifully, while the classic blue wash makes them incredibly versatile. Pair them with a crisp white shirt and loafers now, swapping in a chunky knit and boots as autumn sets in.
With Nothing Underneath
Stevie Jeans: Cropped Flare Leg - High Waist, Light Blue
With Nothing Underneath
Stevie Jeans: Cropped Flare Leg - High Waist, White
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.