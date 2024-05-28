I Just Found My Perfect Summer Dress (and It's From the High Street)

As a fashion editor, you might think that I love the thrill of getting dressed, and most of the time, I do. But when summer arrives, I'm more concerned with getting out in the sunshine, instead of riffling through clothes to come up with an outfit. As we know, dresses are the key to easy dressing, and summertime is the season for them to come into their own. Whilst there's many different styles around, of varying length, colour and design, I recently spotted one of our favourite fashion people, Francesca Saffari, in an easy-to-style and seriously graceful piece that I was convinced was designer. Spoiler alert: It's from the high street.

Though the weather still seems to be making up its mind, every few days we get a peak at blazing sunshine, and when the hot days arrive the last thing I’m thinking about is tight-fitting pieces. Instead, airy, loose pieces are front and centre of my outfit selections, and this Whistles dress sets itself to be an obvious choice.

Starting with a fitted empire-line bodice that features smocking in the back for added comfort, the dress then flows into a full, floaty maxi skirt. With an understated design, this is a piece that can be pulled out year after year and will bring an edge of refinement to all occasions, from days in the office to dinners abroad. Of course, Whistles is all about clever details, and this one features adjustable straps as well as pockets, which we all appreciate. Currently, the Anna dress comes in a fresh white shade, as well as a seriously chic deep brown hue. The hard part is choosing which colourway to go for.

Keep scrolling to shop Whistles' Anna dress, and explore more summer heroes.

SHOP THE ANNA DRESS:

Whistles Anna Dress £139 SHOP NOW Add a fresh edge to summer looks with crisp white.

Whistles Anna Dress £139 SHOP NOW The brown also comes in petite lengths.

Shop More Whistles Summer Heroes:

Whistles Poplin Shirred Dress £159 SHOP NOW Another dress I have my eye on.

Whistles Giulia Linen Mix Jumpsuit £159 SHOP NOW Jumpsuits are just as easy to style as dresses, just add sandals.

Whistles Authentic Denim Short £69 SHOP NOW Looser denim styles are going to be big this summer, mark my words.

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW Waistcoats have become a modern staple, and Whistles sleek style is a best-seller for a reason.

Whistles Zoelle Straw Tote Bag £109 SHOP NOW Add a touch of summertime to your looks with a practical straw tote.

Whistles Button Front V Neck Tank £89 SHOP NOW I picture this with white denim or linen trousers.

Whistles Link Check Print Dress £139 SHOP NOW I can see this with sandals and a tote, or strappy heels and a clutch.

Whistles Linen Wrap Midi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW Airy linens are key in the warmer months, and this sleek midi skirt will feature in your summer looks for years to come.

Whistles Lori Ruched Midi Dress £149 SHOP NOW The ruching is such a flattering touch. Pair with contrasting black or brown accessories.

Whistles Stripe Beach Shirt £69 SHOP NOW Summer holidays are nearing, and this is the first thing I'll be packing.

Whistles Gaia Asymmetric Strappy Sandal £149 SHOP NOW Chic, minimalist sandals are always a good idea.