I Just Found My Perfect Summer Dress (and It's From the High Street)

As a fashion editor, you might think that I love the thrill of getting dressed, and most of the time, I do. But when summer arrives, I'm more concerned with getting out in the sunshine, instead of riffling through clothes to come up with an outfit. As we know, dresses are the key to easy dressing, and summertime is the season for them to come into their own. Whilst there's many different styles around, of varying length, colour and design, I recently spotted one of our favourite fashion people, Francesca Saffari, in an easy-to-style and seriously graceful piece that I was convinced was designer. Spoiler alert: It's from the high street.

Though the weather still seems to be making up its mind, every few days we get a peak at blazing sunshine, and when the hot days arrive the last thing I’m thinking about is tight-fitting pieces. Instead, airy, loose pieces are front and centre of my outfit selections, and this Whistles dress sets itself to be an obvious choice.

Starting with a fitted empire-line bodice that features smocking in the back for added comfort, the dress then flows into a full, floaty maxi skirt. With an understated design, this is a piece that can be pulled out year after year and will bring an edge of refinement to all occasions, from days in the office to dinners abroad. Of course, Whistles is all about clever details, and this one features adjustable straps as well as pockets, which we all appreciate. Currently, the Anna dress comes in a fresh white shade, as well as a seriously chic deep brown hue. The hard part is choosing which colourway to go for.

Keep scrolling to shop Whistles' Anna dress, and explore more summer heroes.

SHOP THE ANNA DRESS:

Anna Dress
Whistles
Anna Dress

Add a fresh edge to summer looks with crisp white.

Anna Dress
Whistles
Anna Dress

The brown also comes in petite lengths.

Shop More Whistles Summer Heroes:

Poplin Shirred Dress
Whistles
Poplin Shirred Dress

Another dress I have my eye on.

Giulia Linen Mix Jumpsuit
Whistles
Giulia Linen Mix Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are just as easy to style as dresses, just add sandals.

Authentic Denim Short
Whistles
Authentic Denim Short

Looser denim styles are going to be big this summer, mark my words.

Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat

Waistcoats have become a modern staple, and Whistles sleek style is a best-seller for a reason.

Zoelle Straw Tote Bag
Whistles
Zoelle Straw Tote Bag

Add a touch of summertime to your looks with a practical straw tote.

Button Front V Neck Tank
Whistles
Button Front V Neck Tank

I picture this with white denim or linen trousers.

Link Check Print Dress
Whistles
Link Check Print Dress

I can see this with sandals and a tote, or strappy heels and a clutch.

Linen Wrap Midi Skirt
Whistles
Linen Wrap Midi Skirt

Airy linens are key in the warmer months, and this sleek midi skirt will feature in your summer looks for years to come.

Lori Ruched Midi Dress
Whistles
Lori Ruched Midi Dress

The ruching is such a flattering touch. Pair with contrasting black or brown accessories.

Stripe Beach Shirt
Whistles
Stripe Beach Shirt

Summer holidays are nearing, and this is the first thing I'll be packing.

Gaia Asymmetric Strappy Sandal
Whistles
Gaia Asymmetric Strappy Sandal

Chic, minimalist sandals are always a good idea.

Erin Texture Midi Dress
Whistles
Erin Texture Midi Dress

Bold, brilliant, and sure to bring joy.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

