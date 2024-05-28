I Just Found My Perfect Summer Dress (and It's From the High Street)
As a fashion editor, you might think that I love the thrill of getting dressed, and most of the time, I do. But when summer arrives, I'm more concerned with getting out in the sunshine, instead of riffling through clothes to come up with an outfit. As we know, dresses are the key to easy dressing, and summertime is the season for them to come into their own. Whilst there's many different styles around, of varying length, colour and design, I recently spotted one of our favourite fashion people, Francesca Saffari, in an easy-to-style and seriously graceful piece that I was convinced was designer. Spoiler alert: It's from the high street.
Though the weather still seems to be making up its mind, every few days we get a peak at blazing sunshine, and when the hot days arrive the last thing I’m thinking about is tight-fitting pieces. Instead, airy, loose pieces are front and centre of my outfit selections, and this Whistles dress sets itself to be an obvious choice.
Starting with a fitted empire-line bodice that features smocking in the back for added comfort, the dress then flows into a full, floaty maxi skirt. With an understated design, this is a piece that can be pulled out year after year and will bring an edge of refinement to all occasions, from days in the office to dinners abroad. Of course, Whistles is all about clever details, and this one features adjustable straps as well as pockets, which we all appreciate. Currently, the Anna dress comes in a fresh white shade, as well as a seriously chic deep brown hue. The hard part is choosing which colourway to go for.
Keep scrolling to shop Whistles' Anna dress, and explore more summer heroes.
SHOP THE ANNA DRESS:
Shop More Whistles Summer Heroes:
Jumpsuits are just as easy to style as dresses, just add sandals.
Waistcoats have become a modern staple, and Whistles sleek style is a best-seller for a reason.
I can see this with sandals and a tote, or strappy heels and a clutch.
Airy linens are key in the warmer months, and this sleek midi skirt will feature in your summer looks for years to come.
The ruching is such a flattering touch. Pair with contrasting black or brown accessories.
Summer holidays are nearing, and this is the first thing I'll be packing.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
If You Ask Me, J.Crew Is Summer—30 New Arrivals I’m Stocking Up On Now
It’s J. Crew’s world - we’re just living in it.
By Courtney Falsey
-
These Under-$100 Summer Fashion Picks Are Worthy of Impulse-Buying
From elevated sandals and dresses to *fun* accessories.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Normally, I Hate Denim Dresses, But These Outfits Changed My Mind
Thoroughly convinced.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
8 Stylish People Told Me Their Best Affordable Purchase of Recent Memory
They are all too good to pass up and totally wearable.
By Kristina Rutkowski
-
Bella Hadid Wore the '90s Dress Trend That's Going to Be Major This Summer
She's killing it at Cannes.
By Allyson Payer
-
City Girls Are Refreshing Their Summer Wardrobes With These 18 Elevated Picks
Sponsor Content Created With ALIGNE
By Raina Mendonça
-
Bring On the Compliments: 21 Under-$300 Summer Items Our Editors Swear By
These are no-brainer buys.
By Ana Escalante
-
The 29 Most-Wanted Luxury Buys of Summer 2024, Period
From denim capris to Chanel Mary Janes.
By Anna LaPlaca