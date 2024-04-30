This Trending High-Street Top Is Classy and Looks Great with Jeans and Skirts—I'm Sold
When summer rolls around, a few expected wardrobe heroes always come to the fore. Basket bags are taken out of storage, airy maxi dresses are hung front and centre and light linens take their place as the main event. But in recent years, it's not only the classic linen trousers that have become a mainstay on warmer days. For those looking for a little extra polish even when the suns out, the linen waistcoat has charmed its way back into the hearts of fashion people to combine lightweight, breathable material and smart tailoring to become a mainstay on fashion people's wish lists at this time of year. And on my regular evening scroll of Instagram, I found some of our favourite fashion people are styling this high street style on repeat.
After regaining its title in fashion circles a few years ago, the waistcoat is a common feature in most fashion people's wardrobes. Unlike the early 2000's iterations that were worn loosely over boho ensembles, the current aesthetic is cool yet put-together and this waistcoat ticks all the boxes. What's even better is that this style comes from a high street brand we regularly turn to for brilliant forever pieces, Whistles.
Finding a great piece on the high street that has an expensive-looking edge is a personal passion of mine, and this waistcoat fits right into that category. What I’ve found is that its the finer details that make these affordable pieces look priced beyond their price tag. On this occasion, Whistles has added a smattering of buttons which are perfectly placed to be worn without a top underneath, and avoid bra exposing gaps. Alongside, the slightly higher neckline exudes elegance whilst the back tab adds to the tailored detail of the piece, which can be adjusted for a fitted or loose look.
More than simply being a chic piece for any wardrobe, both Erica and Sarah show just how versatile this piece is. So much so that I took it upon myself to create four summer looks, ranging from day to night to show how many ways you can style this waistcoat. Better still, you can pull on your own wardrobe heroes, including trusty denim, floaty skirts, full-look linen or slim tailoring. Whether headed for coffee or out for dinner, this smart piece is sure to fit the part.
Keep scrolling to shop Whistles's Lindsey Linen-Blend Waistcoat, and see the four ways I'm planning to style it for summer.
SHOP WHISTLES'S TRENDING LINDSEY LINEN-BLEND WAISTCOAT:
This also comes in a petite style too.
It also comes in this fresh cream shade, which is selling out fast.
4 WAYS I'M STYLING WHISTLES'S LINDSEY LINEN-BLEND WAISTCOAT:
1. WAISTCOAT + JEANS + HEELS
A sleek pair of hoops can be relied upon every day.
Take any outfit to new heights with these understated strappy heels.
2. WAISTCOAT + SKIRT + FLAT SANDALS
The lightweight fabric makes it ideal for the summer months, or can be layered up when the milder weather hits.
The sun is finally here, which means its time to pull out our favourite floaty skirts.
From the bold shade to the intricate weaving, this is a piece sure to be treasured for years.
3. WAISTCOAT + LINEN TROUSERS + BASKET BAG
There's also a $ matching blazer$ if you're keen to recreate a full three-piece suit look.
If you're looking to invest in a forever basket bag, Loewe's sleek styles are always a smart choice.
The gold frames and subtle coloured lenses give a particular vintage feel.
4. WAISTCOAT + SLIM TROUSERS + MULES
Add some shimmer to your after hours look with a tennis necklace.
Find your signature red lip and you'll stick to it forever.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
