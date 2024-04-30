This Trending High-Street Top Is Classy and Looks Great with Jeans and Skirts—I'm Sold

When summer rolls around, a few expected wardrobe heroes always come to the fore. Basket bags are taken out of storage, airy maxi dresses are hung front and centre and light linens take their place as the main event. But in recent years, it's not only the classic linen trousers that have become a mainstay on warmer days. For those looking for a little extra polish even when the suns out, the linen waistcoat has charmed its way back into the hearts of fashion people to combine lightweight, breathable material and smart tailoring to become a mainstay on fashion people's wish lists at this time of year. And on my regular evening scroll of Instagram, I found some of our favourite fashion people are styling this high street style on repeat.

After regaining its title in fashion circles a few years ago, the waistcoat is a common feature in most fashion people's wardrobes. Unlike the early 2000's iterations that were worn loosely over boho ensembles, the current aesthetic is cool yet put-together and this waistcoat ticks all the boxes. What's even better is that this style comes from a high street brand we regularly turn to for brilliant forever pieces, Whistles.

Finding a great piece on the high street that has an expensive-looking edge is a personal passion of mine, and this waistcoat fits right into that category. What I’ve found is that its the finer details that make these affordable pieces look priced beyond their price tag. On this occasion, Whistles has added a smattering of buttons which are perfectly placed to be worn without a top underneath, and avoid bra exposing gaps. Alongside, the slightly higher neckline exudes elegance whilst the back tab adds to the tailored detail of the piece, which can be adjusted for a fitted or loose look.

More than simply being a chic piece for any wardrobe, both Erica and Sarah show just how versatile this piece is. So much so that I took it upon myself to create four summer looks, ranging from day to night to show how many ways you can style this waistcoat. Better still, you can pull on your own wardrobe heroes, including trusty denim, floaty skirts, full-look linen or slim tailoring. Whether headed for coffee or out for dinner, this smart piece is sure to fit the part.

Keep scrolling to shop Whistles's Lindsey Linen-Blend Waistcoat, and see the four ways I'm planning to style it for summer.

SHOP WHISTLES'S TRENDING LINDSEY LINEN-BLEND WAISTCOAT:

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in a petite style too.

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW It also comes in this fresh cream shade, which is selling out fast.

4 WAYS I'M STYLING WHISTLES'S LINDSEY LINEN-BLEND WAISTCOAT:

1. WAISTCOAT + JEANS + HEELS

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW The side pockets are such a nice touch.

Missoma Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings £125 SHOP NOW A sleek pair of hoops can be relied upon every day.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW A beloved style by Arket.

DeMellier The Tokyo Off-White Smooth £345 SHOP NOW This could easily pass for designer.

Charles & Keith Meadow Strappy Block Heel Sandals £65 SHOP NOW Take any outfit to new heights with these understated strappy heels.

2. WAISTCOAT + SKIRT + FLAT SANDALS

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW The lightweight fabric makes it ideal for the summer months, or can be layered up when the milder weather hits.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Box Pleat Midaxi A-Line Skirt £35 SHOP NOW The sun is finally here, which means its time to pull out our favourite floaty skirts.

Damson Madder Edge Statement Cotton Scrunchie £30 SHOP NOW The perfect finishing touch.

Hush Kikapu Leather Weave Tote Bag £269 SHOP NOW From the bold shade to the intricate weaving, this is a piece sure to be treasured for years.

H&M Sandals £22 SHOP NOW The contrast stitching is a nice touch.

3. WAISTCOAT + LINEN TROUSERS + BASKET BAG

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW There's also a $ matching blazer$ if you're keen to recreate a full three-piece suit look.

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Trouser £109 SHOP NOW It doesn't get much more relaxed than a matching linen set.

Loewe Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca £695 SHOP NOW If you're looking to invest in a forever basket bag, Loewe's sleek styles are always a smart choice.

M&S Collection Flatform Toe Thong Sandals £35 SHOP NOW This pair is so good M&S reissue them every year.

Bottega Veneta Split Rectangular Sunglasses £300 SHOP NOW The gold frames and subtle coloured lenses give a particular vintage feel.

4. WAISTCOAT + SLIM TROUSERS + MULES

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in a petite version too.

Orelia London Cupchain Tennis Necklace £38 SHOP NOW Add some shimmer to your after hours look with a tennis necklace.

H&M Cigarette Trousers £18 SHOP NOW There's an innate elegance to the fit of these cigarette trousers.

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lipstick £46 SHOP NOW Find your signature red lip and you'll stick to it forever.

Aquazzura Twist Leather Clutch £1330 SHOP NOW Gold and white are such a classic combination.