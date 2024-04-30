This Trending High-Street Top Is Classy and Looks Great with Jeans and Skirts—I'm Sold

By Florrie Alexander
published

When summer rolls around, a few expected wardrobe heroes always come to the fore. Basket bags are taken out of storage, airy maxi dresses are hung front and centre and light linens take their place as the main event. But in recent years, it's not only the classic linen trousers that have become a mainstay on warmer days. For those looking for a little extra polish even when the suns out, the linen waistcoat has charmed its way back into the hearts of fashion people to combine lightweight, breathable material and smart tailoring to become a mainstay on fashion people's wish lists at this time of year. And on my regular evening scroll of Instagram, I found some of our favourite fashion people are styling this high street style on repeat.

Woman on street wears cream waistcoat and green linen trousers

(Image credit: @erica_davies)

After regaining its title in fashion circles a few years ago, the waistcoat is a common feature in most fashion people's wardrobes. Unlike the early 2000's iterations that were worn loosely over boho ensembles, the current aesthetic is cool yet put-together and this waistcoat ticks all the boxes. What's even better is that this style comes from a high street brand we regularly turn to for brilliant forever pieces, Whistles.

Finding a great piece on the high street that has an expensive-looking edge is a personal passion of mine, and this waistcoat fits right into that category. What I’ve found is that its the finer details that make these affordable pieces look priced beyond their price tag. On this occasion, Whistles has added a smattering of buttons which are perfectly placed to be worn without a top underneath, and avoid bra exposing gaps. Alongside, the slightly higher neckline exudes elegance whilst the back tab adds to the tailored detail of the piece, which can be adjusted for a fitted or loose look.

Woman in dressing room wears black waistcoat and black trousers

(Image credit: @styleandtheboys)

More than simply being a chic piece for any wardrobe, both Erica and Sarah show just how versatile this piece is. So much so that I took it upon myself to create four summer looks, ranging from day to night to show how many ways you can style this waistcoat. Better still, you can pull on your own wardrobe heroes, including trusty denim, floaty skirts, full-look linen or slim tailoring. Whether headed for coffee or out for dinner, this smart piece is sure to fit the part.

Woman on street wears cream waistcoat and cream slip skirt

(Image credit: @erica_davies)

Keep scrolling to shop Whistles's Lindsey Linen-Blend Waistcoat, and see the four ways I'm planning to style it for summer.

Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat

This also comes in a petite style too.

Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat

It also comes in this fresh cream shade, which is selling out fast.

4 WAYS I'M STYLING WHISTLES'S LINDSEY LINEN-BLEND WAISTCOAT:

1. WAISTCOAT + JEANS + HEELS

Collage of waistcoat, jeans, bag, heels, earrings

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat

The side pockets are such a nice touch.

Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings

A sleek pair of hoops can be relied upon every day.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans - Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

A beloved style by Arket.

The Tokyo | Off-White Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo Off-White Smooth

This could easily pass for designer.

Meadow Strappy Block Heel Sandals
Charles & Keith
Meadow Strappy Block Heel Sandals

Take any outfit to new heights with these understated strappy heels.

2. WAISTCOAT + SKIRT + FLAT SANDALS

Collage of waistcoat, skirt, bags, shoes, scrunchie

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat

The lightweight fabric makes it ideal for the summer months, or can be layered up when the milder weather hits.

White Skirt
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Box Pleat Midaxi A-Line Skirt

The sun is finally here, which means its time to pull out our favourite floaty skirts.

Edge Statement Cotton Scrunchie
Damson Madder
Edge Statement Cotton Scrunchie

The perfect finishing touch.

Kikapu Leather Weave Tote Bag
Hush
Kikapu Leather Weave Tote Bag

From the bold shade to the intricate weaving, this is a piece sure to be treasured for years.

Sandals
H&M
Sandals

The contrast stitching is a nice touch.

3. WAISTCOAT + LINEN TROUSERS + BASKET BAG

Collage of waistcoat, trousers, sunglasses, basket, flip flops

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat

There's also a $ matching blazer$ if you're keen to recreate a full three-piece suit look.

Lindsey Linen Blend Trouser
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Trouser

It doesn't get much more relaxed than a matching linen set.

Basket Bag
Loewe
Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca

If you're looking to invest in a forever basket bag, Loewe's sleek styles are always a smart choice.

M&S Collection, Flatform Toe Thong Sandals
M&S Collection
Flatform Toe Thong Sandals

This pair is so good M&S reissue them every year.

Split Rectangular Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
Split Rectangular Sunglasses

The gold frames and subtle coloured lenses give a particular vintage feel.

4. WAISTCOAT + SLIM TROUSERS + MULES

Collage of waistcoat, trousers, heels, bag, necklace, lipstick

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat

This also comes in a petite version too.

Diamond Tennis Necklace
Orelia London
Cupchain Tennis Necklace

Add some shimmer to your after hours look with a tennis necklace.

Cigarette Trousers
H&M
Cigarette Trousers

There's an innate elegance to the fit of these cigarette trousers.

Chanel Lipstick
Chanel
Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lipstick

Find your signature red lip and you'll stick to it forever.

Clutch bag
Aquazzura
Twist Leather Clutch

Gold and white are such a classic combination.

Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes - Women
Mango
Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes - Women

If you thought these were designer I wouldn't blame you.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸