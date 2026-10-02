Sienna Miller’s Outfits in War Are Everything I Want to Wear This Autumn—Shop Her Chicest Looks Here

Power suits, sweeping coats and a heavy dose of ’90s glamour: Sienna Miller’s War wardrobe is every bit as chic as you’d expect.

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Sienna Miller wears sunglasses and tailored coat
(Image credit: Warner Bros)
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If there’s one person whose wardrobe satisfies practically every one of my sartorial desires, it’s Sienna Miller. Her style has long occupied a considerable amount of space in my mind—and sprawled across my Pinterest boards—as the benchmark for effortless chic. So, when news broke that Miller was starring in a new drama, War, I was immediately intrigued.

In War, Miller takes on the role of Carla Duval, a glamorous film star navigating a dramatic divorce from her husband, played by Dominic West. And, as you might expect from a character of such stature, the wardrobe is every bit as powerful and polished as the woman wearing it. Think razor-sharp power suits courtesy of vintage Dolce & Gabbana and Jean Paul Gaultier, floor-skimming tailored coats from Alexander McQueen and elegant high-neck black dresses with a distinctly ’90s sensibility. It-bags, naturally, are also a key part of Duval's fictional wardrobe, including the Loewe Amazona, and Fendi's iconic Peekaboo.

It’s a wardrobe rooted in confidence and glamour, but one that still feels remarkably relevant to the way women want to dress now. Costume designer Matthew Price tells me, "Carla Duval is an international film star, so her clothes needed to feel like a believable version of what a successful Hollywood actress might wear in London — glamorous and considered, but never too obvious."

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He continues, "I wanted to show both sides of Carla — the public facing film star and the woman away from the cameras. She’s also someone who has a real interest in clothes, so I didn’t want her just wearing the latest collections. We mixed contemporary pieces with vintage and archive, and some of those pieces had a history to them."

On working with Miller to develop Carla's style identity, Price adds, "We worked very closely together. Every outfit was fitted and signed off collectively before it went on camera. Sienna has such a strong personal style that we were always very conscious of making sure we were creating Carla rather than just dressing Sienna. If something felt too much like Sienna, we’d move away from it."

Naturally, I couldn’t resist investigating every look. Below, I’ve tracked down Miller’s chicest War outfits, identified the exact pieces where possible and found similar alternatives so you can emulate Carla Duval’s exceptionally elegant wardrobe for yourself.

Shop Sienna Miller's outfits in TV Show War below.

Shop Sienna Miller's Outfits in War

1. Suit & Tie

Sienna Miller wearing suit

Sienna Miller wears the Loewe Amazona, Stella McCartney Glasses, an Alexander McQueen Coat, & Other Stories Cowboy Boots and a Cartier Watch.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Style Notes: Sienna kicks off the power dressing in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana brown pinstripe suit, layered beneath a sharply tailored Alexander McQueen coat and finished with Stella McCartney sunglasses. To finish the look off, Miller wears a sleek pair of & Other Stories cowboy boots and the Loewe Amazona.

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2. The Fringe Cape

Sienna Miller and Dominic West

Sienna Miller wears a Comme des Garçons coat, a Jean Paul Gaultier suit, a classic black Fendi Peekaboo bag and a Cartier watch.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Style Notes: In the elevator scene, Miller wears a Comme des Garçons coat over a Jean Paul Gaultier suit, finished with a classic black Fendi Peekaboo bag. Layered on top is a fringe cape for the ultimate touch of drama.

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3. LBD

Sienna Miller and Dominic West

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Style Notes: The classic LBD, but grown-up. The satin, high-neck silhouette feels effortlessly elegant, with a distinctly ’90s sensibility.

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4. The Red Co-ord

Sienna Miller and Dominic West

Sienna Miller wears a burgundy cardigan and skirt co-ord from Stella McCartney.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Style Notes: A decidedly elegant wine red hue makes up the majority of Sienna's look in this ribbed-cotton co-ord courtesy of Stella McCartney.

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5. Sleek Black Blazer

Sienna Miller wearing a black blazer

Sienna Miller wearing a The Franke Shop blazer and Stella McCartney sunglasses.

(Image credit: Sienna Miller)

Style Notes: A simple, polished look made up of the cult Frankie Shop blazer, a pair of Stella McCartney sunglasses that feels right at home with Sienna's personal style.

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Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.