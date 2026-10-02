If there’s one person whose wardrobe satisfies practically every one of my sartorial desires, it’s Sienna Miller. Her style has long occupied a considerable amount of space in my mind—and sprawled across my Pinterest boards—as the benchmark for effortless chic. So, when news broke that Miller was starring in a new drama, War, I was immediately intrigued.
In War, Miller takes on the role of Carla Duval, a glamorous film star navigating a dramatic divorce from her husband, played by Dominic West. And, as you might expect from a character of such stature, the wardrobe is every bit as powerful and polished as the woman wearing it. Think razor-sharp power suits courtesy of vintage Dolce & Gabbana and Jean Paul Gaultier, floor-skimming tailored coats from Alexander McQueen and elegant high-neck black dresses with a distinctly ’90s sensibility. It-bags, naturally, are also a key part of Duval's fictional wardrobe, including the Loewe Amazona, and Fendi's iconic Peekaboo.
It’s a wardrobe rooted in confidence and glamour, but one that still feels remarkably relevant to the way women want to dress now. Costume designer Matthew Price tells me, "Carla Duval is an international film star, so her clothes needed to feel like a believable version of what a successful Hollywood actress might wear in London — glamorous and considered, but never too obvious."
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He continues, "I wanted to show both sides of Carla — the public facing film star and the woman away from the cameras. She’s also someone who has a real interest in clothes, so I didn’t want her just wearing the latest collections. We mixed contemporary pieces with vintage and archive, and some of those pieces had a history to them."
On working with Miller to develop Carla's style identity, Price adds, "We worked very closely together. Every outfit was fitted and signed off collectively before it went on camera. Sienna has such a strong personal style that we were always very conscious of making sure we were creating Carla rather than just dressing Sienna. If something felt too much like Sienna, we’d move away from it."
Naturally, I couldn’t resist investigating every look. Below, I’ve tracked down Miller’s chicest War outfits, identified the exact pieces where possible and found similar alternatives so you can emulate Carla Duval’s exceptionally elegant wardrobe for yourself.
Style Notes: Sienna kicks off the power dressing in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana brown pinstripe suit, layered beneath a sharply tailored Alexander McQueen coat and finished with Stella McCartney sunglasses. To finish the look off, Miller wears a sleek pair of & Other Stories cowboy boots and the Loewe Amazona.
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Nipped-Waist Suiting Blazer
abercrombie
A&f Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
H&M
Oversized Shirt
Loewe
Small Amazona
McQueen
Mcqueen Wool Single-Breasted Coat
COS
Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
stories
Cowboy Boots
Cartier
Cartier Small Yellow Gold Panthère De Cartier Watch 23mm
Stella McCartney
Logo Oval Sunglasses
2. The Fringe Cape
Style Notes: In the elevator scene, Miller wears a Comme des Garçons coat over a Jean Paul Gaultier suit, finished with a classic black Fendi Peekaboo bag. Layered on top is a fringe cape for the ultimate touch of drama.
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Rixo
Teagan Fringed Suede Jacket in Black
Free People
Wyatt Fringe Cardi
Rohe
Hourglass Shaped Blazer | Navy
Reiss
Tailored Single Breasted Suit Blazer in Navy
Mytheresa
Fendi Peekaboo
Daria - Single Pleat Tapered Trousers
Reiss
Wide-Leg Suit Trousers in Navy
3. LBD
Style Notes: The classic LBD, but grown-up. The satin, high-neck silhouette feels effortlessly elegant, with a distinctly ’90s sensibility.
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mytheresa
Nobodys Child
Black Asymmetrical Hem Satin Marta Maxi Dress
ratandboa
Giada Dress
4. The Red Co-ord
Style Notes: A decidedly elegant wine red hue makes up the majority of Sienna's look in this ribbed-cotton co-ord courtesy of Stella McCartney.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.