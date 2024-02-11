Give Your Closet Instant *Rich-Girl* Vibes With These TK Pieces From the Nordstrom Sale
I know I am not alone in my current aim to give my wardrobe an expensive feel without breaking the bank. It's for that very reason that I am always on top of all the latest sales at all my favorite retailers. Imagine my delight when I found out that Nordstrom is having a winter sale. It's the perfect place to scoop up some discounted gems to give me the wealthy touch that I am looking for. Right now you can get up to 50% off until February 20.
To achieve a rich-looking outfit rotation, I always like to keep an eye out for pieces that feel timeless and effortless with a slight nod to the current trends. Right now that looks like long coats, classic jeans, of-the-moment tops, pretty dresses, simple shoe styles and other chic finds. Ahead, get ready to shop 30 standout pieces from the Nordstrom sale that will instantly give your closet rich-girl vibes for many seasons to come.
-
I Want a Wealthy-Looking Wardrobe—40 Nordstrom Sale Finds That Look Like Pure Luxury
From elegant coats to sleek slingbacks.
By Judith Jones
-
Nordstrom's Epic Winter Sale Just Landed—40 Chic Finds You Won't Regret
Up to 50% off.
By Judith Jones
-
I Keep Seeing This Shoe Trend in Paris and NYC—Now It’s All Over M&S and Zara
As cool as they come.
By Natalie Munro
-
Whoa, These 5 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale Are Incredibly Chic
Effortless and easy pieces to wear forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
According to WWW Editors, These Are the Best Shoe Brands of 2024
From Steve Madden to The Row.
By Eliza Huber
-
Lauren Chan's Collaboration With Universal Standard Is Redefining Luxury
"People look like they feel powerful in these garments."
By Ana Escalante
-
Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe With 31 Chic Pieces That Only *Look* Expensive
Almost everything is under $200.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Summer Is in Full Swing—All I Can Think About Are These 64 Epic Buys
Everything from pretty dresses to must-have swimwear.
By Anneliese Dominguez