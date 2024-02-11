Give Your Closet Instant *Rich-Girl* Vibes With These TK Pieces From the Nordstrom Sale

I know I am not alone in my current aim to give my wardrobe an expensive feel without breaking the bank. It's for that very reason that I am always on top of all the latest sales at all my favorite retailers. Imagine my delight when I found out that Nordstrom is having a winter sale. It's the perfect place to scoop up some discounted gems to give me the wealthy touch that I am looking for. Right now you can get up to 50% off until February 20.

To achieve a rich-looking outfit rotation, I always like to keep an eye out for pieces that feel timeless and effortless with a slight nod to the current trends. Right now that looks like long coats, classic jeans, of-the-moment tops, pretty dresses, simple shoe styles and other chic finds. Ahead, get ready to shop 30 standout pieces from the Nordstrom sale that will instantly give your closet rich-girl vibes for many seasons to come.

WAYF x Jourdan Sloane Cindy Pinstripe Blazer $108 $65 SHOP NOW Gray pinstripes look so good.

Open Edit Leo Pebbled Leather Belt $49 $25 SHOP NOW Borrowing from the boys.

WAYF x Jourdan Sloane Cindy Pleated Pinstripe Trousers $89 $53 SHOP NOW The matching pants to the blazer above.

Bernardo Double Breasted Trench Coat $200 $100 SHOP NOW The whole look is chic.

Madewell Oversize Poplin Tuxedo Shirt $92 $60 SHOP NOW Rich vibes for sure.

Madewell Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans $128 $100 SHOP NOW How great do these look with boots?

Kenneth Cole New York Martha Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $129 $80 SHOP NOW Slingbacks instantly elevate.

Open Edit Rib Half Zip Sweater $69 $48 SHOP NOW This comes in a variety of great colors.

Madewell Layton Midi Slip Skirt $88 $48 SHOP NOW Red is still the color of the moment.

Michael Stars Amara Ruched Cowl Neck Rib T-Shirt $78 $62 SHOP NOW A simple top that's anything but boring.

Good American Ponte Double Breasted Car Coat $259 $143 SHOP NOW Maxi coats are trending.

COS Wide Sleeve Crinkle Satin Button-Up Shirt $135 $108 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Kenneth Cole New York Myra Ballet Flat $99 $79 SHOP NOW Such cute flats.

& Other Stories Longline Wool Blend Coat $279 $167 SHOP NOW A sleek black coat is always a good idea.

Halogen Contrast Trim Sweater $69 $55 SHOP NOW Contrast trim feels very French.

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans $148 $118 SHOP NOW For the wide-leg lovers.

Nordstrom Luxe Satin Slipdress $119 $65 SHOP NOW Taking notes on the cool layering here.

WAYF Sterling Wrap Sweater $89 $55 SHOP NOW Cozy and chic.

WAYF Gilmore Cotton Blend Pants $89 $58 SHOP NOW These look great with a belt.

Good American Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat $229 $126 SHOP NOW Another stellar trench coat.

Madewell Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt $92 $69 SHOP NOW I have a thing for striped shirts.

Open Edit Suited Midi Column Skirt $59 $44 SHOP NOW A versatile piece, indeed.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $140 $100 SHOP NOW Loving this neutral color.

Topshop Ruched Front Top $55 $28 SHOP NOW How pretty is this top?

Pistola Carlen Mock Neck Oversize Sweater $148 $74 SHOP NOW Deep-reds have the fashion set's attention.

Charles Henry Sleeveless A-Line Midi Dress $108 $54 SHOP NOW A true classic.

Katy Perry The Zaharrah Knee High Boot $149 $89 SHOP NOW How are these under $100?

Caslon Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater $79 $63 SHOP NOW Lightweight and super soft.

Avec Les Filles Belted Longline Coat $239 $96 SHOP NOW Perfectly polished.