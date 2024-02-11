Give Your Closet Instant *Rich-Girl* Vibes With These TK Pieces From the Nordstrom Sale

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

Rich-Looking Pieces From Nordstrom Winter Sale Johanna Lager Scandi Outfit Idea Matching Blazer Trousers

(Image credit: @johannalager)

I know I am not alone in my current aim to give my wardrobe an expensive feel without breaking the bank. It's for that very reason that I am always on top of all the latest sales at all my favorite retailers. Imagine my delight when I found out that Nordstrom is having a winter sale. It's the perfect place to scoop up some discounted gems to give me the wealthy touch that I am looking for. Right now you can get up to 50% off until February 20.

To achieve a rich-looking outfit rotation, I always like to keep an eye out for pieces that feel timeless and effortless with a slight nod to the current trends. Right now that looks like long coats, classic jeans, of-the-moment tops, pretty dresses, simple shoe styles and other chic finds. Ahead, get ready to shop 30 standout pieces from the Nordstrom sale that will instantly give your closet rich-girl vibes for many seasons to come.

Cindy Pinstripe Blazer
WAYF
x Jourdan Sloane Cindy Pinstripe Blazer

Gray pinstripes look so good.

Leo Pebbled Leather Belt
Open Edit
Leo Pebbled Leather Belt

Borrowing from the boys.

Cindy Pleated Pinstripe Trousers
WAYF
x Jourdan Sloane Cindy Pleated Pinstripe Trousers

The matching pants to the blazer above.

Double Breasted Trench Coat
Bernardo
Double Breasted Trench Coat

The whole look is chic.

Oversize Poplin Tuxedo Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Poplin Tuxedo Shirt

Rich vibes for sure.

Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans

How great do these look with boots?

Martha Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Kenneth Cole New York
Martha Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Slingbacks instantly elevate.

Rib Half Zip Sweater
Open Edit
Rib Half Zip Sweater

This comes in a variety of great colors.

Layton Midi Slip Skirt
Madewell
Layton Midi Slip Skirt

Red is still the color of the moment.

Amara Ruched Cowl Neck Rib T-Shirt
Michael Stars
Amara Ruched Cowl Neck Rib T-Shirt

A simple top that's anything but boring.

Ponte Double Breasted Car Coat
Good American
Ponte Double Breasted Car Coat

Maxi coats are trending.

Wide Sleeve Crinkle Satin Button-Up Shirt
COS
Wide Sleeve Crinkle Satin Button-Up Shirt

So elegant.

Myra Ballet Flat
Kenneth Cole New York
Myra Ballet Flat

Such cute flats.

Longline Wool Blend Coat
& Other Stories
Longline Wool Blend Coat

A sleek black coat is always a good idea.

Contrast Trim Sweater
Halogen
Contrast Trim Sweater

Contrast trim feels very French.

Superwide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Superwide Leg Jeans

For the wide-leg lovers.

Luxe Satin Slipdress
Nordstrom
Luxe Satin Slipdress

Taking notes on the cool layering here.

Sterling Wrap Sweater
WAYF
Sterling Wrap Sweater

Cozy and chic.

Gilmore Cotton Blend Pants
WAYF
Gilmore Cotton Blend Pants

These look great with a belt.

Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat
Good American
Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat

Another stellar trench coat.

Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt

I have a thing for striped shirts.

Suited Midi Column Skirt
Open Edit
Suited Midi Column Skirt

A versatile piece, indeed.

Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Loving this neutral color.

Ruched Front Top
Topshop
Ruched Front Top

How pretty is this top?

Carlen Mock Neck Oversize Sweater
Pistola
Carlen Mock Neck Oversize Sweater

Deep-reds have the fashion set's attention.

Sleeveless A-Line Midi Dress
Charles Henry
Sleeveless A-Line Midi Dress

A true classic.

The Zaharrah Knee High Boot
Katy Perry
The Zaharrah Knee High Boot

How are these under $100?

Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater
Caslon
Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater

Lightweight and super soft.

Belted Longline Coat
Avec Les Filles
Belted Longline Coat

Perfectly polished.

Parker High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Parker High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

