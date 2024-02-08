Nordstrom's Epic Winter Sale Just Landed—33 Chic Finds You Won't Regret

Minimize your work tabs and take a pause from scrolling because Nordstrom just launched its winter sale—and it's major! From now through February 20, you can score up to 50% off best-selling items and favorite brands, including Levi's, Madewell, Reformation, Tory Burch, Toteme, and more. 

I've ransacked the entire sale section (so you don't have to), and below I'm highlighting the chicest finds you simply won't regret buying. From sumptuous cashmere sweaters to elegant coats and sleek slingbacks, the pieces below are versatile, fashion forward, and majorly discounted. 

Whether you're looking for a designer investment piece or simply want to update your basics, keep scrolling for the best pieces to score from Nordstrom's epic winter sale.

Oversize Button-Up Shirt
ASOS DESIGN
Oversize Button-Up Shirt

I'll be living in this all spring.

Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress
Topshop
Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress

Chic for day or night.

Wool & Mohair Blend Cardigan
& Other Stories
Wool & Mohair Blend Cardigan

The cardigan you'll throw on year-round.

Mega Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Mega Wayfarer 51mm Square Sunglasses

Don't sleep on these classic and chic Ray-Ban's.

Highcliffe Oversize Quilted Jacket
Barbour
Highcliffe Oversize Quilted Jacket

A cool Barbour has become a fashion must-have.

Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

A wardrobe essential.

501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Straight Leg Jeans

Nineties relaxed, straight-leg jeans are trending hard this year.

Oversize V-Neck Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Oversize V-Neck Sweater

A luxe-looking V-neck sweater at a very reasonable price point.

Cairo Midi Skirt
Reformation
Cairo Midi Skirt

For that minimalist '90s vibe.

SKIMS, Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Low Back Bodysuit
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Low Back Bodysuit

This boatneck silhouette is so chic. And just look at the back!

Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

This crewneck cashmere sweater is a Who What Wear best seller. We love it in this stunning pale blue.

Wool Blend Coat
Honor The Gift
Wool Blend Coat

This is giving Sofia Richie Grainge vibes and her recent elegant brown look.

Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette

A soft and sweet bralette.

Alpaca Blend Crewneck Sweater
& Other Stories
Alpaca Blend Crewneck Sweater

Pair with similar beige hues for a chic tonal look.

Corduroy Wide Leg Pants
Faherty
Corduroy Wide Leg Pants

Lean into a winter-white look.

Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Skims
Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

The perfect layering piece.

Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Open Edit
Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Pair these relaxed tailored trousers with sneakers and heels alike.

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

I always stock up on Natori bras when there's a big Nordstrom sale.

Sleeveless Beaded Strap Maxi Dress
Topshop
Sleeveless Beaded Strap Maxi Dress

Warm weather is just around the corner.

Absolute Camisole
Halogen
Absolute Camisole

A smoothing, stretchy cami to style under, well, everything.

Pa Aime Jacket
& Other Stories
Pa Aime Jacket

The cool toggle details give this a designer vibe.

Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans

Your search for a low-rise relaxed pair of jeans is over.

Ponte Double Breasted Car Coat
Good American
Ponte Double Breasted Car Coat

It's all about gray hues this season, and this sleek, long coat is the perfect way to lean into the color trend.

Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
Nordstrom
Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot

Wear with dresses and jeans alike.

Oversize Denim Workwear Jacket
SLVRLAKE
Oversize Denim Workwear Jacket

Guaranteed you'll be living in this all spring.

Relaxed Fit Blazer
River Island
Relaxed Fit Blazer

A classic blazer you won't regret.

Perrine Square Toe Loafer
Tory Burch
Perrine Square Toe Loafer

Chic loafers will never go out of style.

Berber Quilted Jacket
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Berber Quilted Jacket

Luxe vibes.

Reversible Pocket Wool & Cashmere Ruana
Nordstrom
Reversible Pocket Wool & Cashmere Ruana

The perfect topper to throw on when traveling.

Kira Imitation Pearl Layered Necklace
Tory Burch
Kira Imitation Pearl Layered Necklace

Elevate your ensemble with a stunning pearl necklace.

Baby Boyfriend 2.0 Suede Belt
rag & bone
Baby Boyfriend 2.0 Suede Belt

A rich brown belt adds instant polish to any outfit.

The Perfect Vintage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

They're called "perfect" for a reason.

Cragmont Fleece Jacket
The North Face
Cragmont Fleece Jacket

Cozy up in style.

