Nordstrom's Epic Winter Sale Just Landed—33 Chic Finds You Won't Regret
Minimize your work tabs and take a pause from scrolling because Nordstrom just launched its winter sale—and it's major! From now through February 20, you can score up to 50% off best-selling items and favorite brands, including Levi's, Madewell, Reformation, Tory Burch, Toteme, and more.
I've ransacked the entire sale section (so you don't have to), and below I'm highlighting the chicest finds you simply won't regret buying. From sumptuous cashmere sweaters to elegant coats and sleek slingbacks, the pieces below are versatile, fashion forward, and majorly discounted.
Whether you're looking for a designer investment piece or simply want to update your basics, keep scrolling for the best pieces to score from Nordstrom's epic winter sale.
Nineties relaxed, straight-leg jeans are trending hard this year.
A luxe-looking V-neck sweater at a very reasonable price point.
This boatneck silhouette is so chic. And just look at the back!
This crewneck cashmere sweater is a Who What Wear best seller. We love it in this stunning pale blue.
This is giving Sofia Richie Grainge vibes and her recent elegant brown look.
Pair these relaxed tailored trousers with sneakers and heels alike.
I always stock up on Natori bras when there's a big Nordstrom sale.
It's all about gray hues this season, and this sleek, long coat is the perfect way to lean into the color trend.
Elevate your ensemble with a stunning pearl necklace.
Hello! I’m Judith, Who What Wear's fashion market editor. I joined the company four years ago, when I started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for our shopping app. I crossed over to the edit team two years later, where I now share my love and expertise on the most sought-after shopping picks and trends on the market. I came to the fashion world a little later in my career. (I like to call it my “second life” à la Hillary Kerr’s podcast!) Prior to joining Who What Wear, I worked as a writer and TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker, and before that, I studied dramatic arts in London and New York. I’m a British-Paraguayan mix, and grew up in Wales and Newcastle in the UK. I now call Santa Monica home. When it comes to my personal style, you’ll find me wearing blazers, blouses, and jeans on any given day. I love relaxed-tailored separates for work and can’t resist a pretty floral frock. When I’m not writing about fashion (or shopping!), I can be found snuggling and dancing with my wonderful son, eating my way through L.A’s restaurants, and dreaming up my next trip around the world.
-
Kelly Rutherford's Selfies Are Peak Chic—27 Nordstrom Finds That Embody Her Vibe
Mother!
By Ana Escalante
-
42 Spring Arrivals From H&M, Nordstrom, and J.Crew That Just Scream Wealth
You're so money, baby.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
A New Yorker on a Budget Walks Into Nordstrom—30 Items She'd Buy Instantly
More things I love from Nordstrom.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Saks Is Having a 2-Day Sale, and I'm Sprinting to Buy These 12 Pieces First
Check it out, and then check out ASAP.
By Drew Elovitz
-
12 Timeless, Minimal Staples I Just Found on Sale at Club Monaco
Including blazers and trousers.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
These 29 *Excellent* Finds Have Been Hiding Out at Nordstrom
Cool, minimal, and neutral—you know the drill.
By Natalie Cantell
-
If You Have 60 Seconds to Get Dressed, Just Wear One of These Easy Outfits
Set your timer.
By Aemilia Madden
-
37 Chic Nordstrom Finds That Feel Stylish But Not Overly Trendy
You'll never get tired of wearing these pieces.
By Ana Escalante