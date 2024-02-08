Whoa, These 5 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale Are Incredibly Chic
The minute I hear there is a Nordstrom sale happening, you best believe that I am going to mosey over to the site to scope things out. The urgency is real since I don't want to miss out on the best on-sale pieces before they sell out in my size. That being said, I got a great look at Nordstrom's winter sale selection, and it is stellar to say the least. Get up to 50% off right now until February 20. Lucky for you, I kept a running list of what caught my eye, and right now, I am all about elevated basics.
In fact, when I shop a sale, I always keep my eye out for these five basics in particular because they're essential in creating a chic, elevated wardrobe. Think timeless button-downs, cool jeans, effortless shoe styles, and more. What's great is that these key pieces can easily be mixed and matched to make for easy dressing this season and beyond. Keep scrolling to peruse five elevated basics worth scooping up from the latest Nordstrom sale.
1. Chic Coats
2. Cool Jeans
3. Effortless Shoes
4. Timeless Button-Down Shirts
5. Simple Black Dresses
-
I Want a Wealthy-Looking Wardrobe—40 Nordstrom Sale Finds That Look Like Pure Luxury
From elegant coats to sleek slingbacks.
By Judith Jones
-
People in London and Paris Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Sleek Shoe
One to watch.
By Natalie Munro
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Girls Swear By
It goes with everything.
By Eliza Huber
-
Nordstrom's Epic Winter Sale Just Landed—40 Chic Finds You Won't Regret
Up to 50% off.
By Judith Jones
-
Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe With 31 Chic Pieces That Only *Look* Expensive
Almost everything is under $200.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kelly Rutherford's Selfies Are Peak Chic—27 Nordstrom Finds That Embody Her Vibe
Mother!
By Ana Escalante
-
42 Spring Arrivals From H&M, Nordstrom, and J.Crew That Just Scream Wealth
You're so money, baby.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm Revamping My Closet With These 5 Elevated Basics for a Chic Winter Wardrobe
You'll wear these for years to come.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes