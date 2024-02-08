Whoa, These 5 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale Are Incredibly Chic

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale French Girl Winter Outfit Idea Brown Coat Jeans

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

The minute I hear there is a Nordstrom sale happening, you best believe that I am going to mosey over to the site to scope things out. The urgency is real since I don't want to miss out on the best on-sale pieces before they sell out in my size. That being said, I got a great look at Nordstrom's winter sale selection, and it is stellar to say the least. Get up to 50% off right now until February 20. Lucky for you, I kept a running list of what caught my eye, and right now, I am all about elevated basics.

In fact, when I shop a sale, I always keep my eye out for these five basics in particular because they're essential in creating a chic, elevated wardrobe. Think timeless button-downs, cool jeans, effortless shoe styles, and more. What's great is that these key pieces can easily be mixed and matched to make for easy dressing this season and beyond. Keep scrolling to peruse five elevated basics worth scooping up from the latest Nordstrom sale.

1. Chic Coats

Belted Trench Coat
Topshop
Belted Trench Coat

I love a great brown coat.

Double Breasted Trench Coat
Bernardo
Double Breasted Trench Coat

This one is a no-brainer.

Ponte Double Breasted Car Coat
Good American
Ponte Double Breasted Car Coat

A fashion-forward pick.

Longline Wool Blend Coat
& Other Stories
Longline Wool Blend Coat

To wear forever.

Double Breasted Coat
Avec Les Filles
Double Breasted Coat

Such a pretty color.

Belted Longline Coat
Avec Les Filles
Belted Longline Coat

Perfectly polished.

2. Cool Jeans

The '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Straight Leg Jeans

Nineties vibes.

Parker High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Parker High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Darker washes are a new favorite.

Wide Leg Jeans
MANGO
Wide Leg Jeans

These have a vintage feel.

Superwide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Superwide Leg Jeans

Another lovely dark-wash style.

Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

For a baggier fit.

Cayanne Belted Rigid Wide Leg Jeans
River Island
Cayanne Belted Rigid Wide Leg Jeans

Such elegant denim.

3. Effortless Shoes

Myra Ballet Flat
Kenneth Cole New York
Myra Ballet Flat

These go with everything.

Martha Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Kenneth Cole New York
Martha Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Slingback heels are back in the spotlight.

Bow Logo Cap Toe Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Bow Logo Cap Toe Ballet Flat

French vibes.

Dee Pointed Toe Bootie
Dolce Vita
Dee Pointed Toe Bootie

Kitten-heel boots feel very of-the-moment.

Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Another stunning slingback heel.

Colleague Loafer
Jeffrey Campbell
Colleague Loafer

Great everyday loafers.

4. Timeless Button-Down Shirts

Oversize Poplin Tuxedo Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Poplin Tuxedo Shirt

Tuxedo shirts always look rich.

Wide Sleeve Crinkle Satin Button-Up Shirt
COS
Wide Sleeve Crinkle Satin Button-Up Shirt

Immediately yes.

Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt

I'm a sucker for stripes.

Happy Hour Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Free People
Happy Hour Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

The perfect blue.

Kayla Shrunken Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Citizens of Humanity
Kayla Shrunken Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Love how this was styled.

Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

An affordable classic.

5. Simple Black Dresses

Long Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress
Topshop
Long Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress

I love the flared sleeves.

Luxe Satin Slipdress
Nordstrom
Luxe Satin Slipdress

The definition of a closet staple.

Shine Rib Scoop Neck Dress
Good American
Shine Rib Scoop Neck Dress

Easy to dress up or down.

Sleeveless A-Line Midi Dress
Charles Henry
Sleeveless A-Line Midi Dress

A true classic.

Long Sleeve Rib Bouclé Sweater Dress
Topshop
Long Sleeve Rib Bouclé Sweater Dress

So cozy.

Women's Halter Neck Satin Midi Dress
Open Edit
Women's Halter Neck Satin Midi Dress

Perfect for formal occasions.

Jennifer Camp Forbes
