Whoa, These 5 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Sale Are Incredibly Chic

The minute I hear there is a Nordstrom sale happening, you best believe that I am going to mosey over to the site to scope things out. The urgency is real since I don't want to miss out on the best on-sale pieces before they sell out in my size. That being said, I got a great look at Nordstrom's winter sale selection, and it is stellar to say the least. Get up to 50% off right now until February 20. Lucky for you, I kept a running list of what caught my eye, and right now, I am all about elevated basics.

In fact, when I shop a sale, I always keep my eye out for these five basics in particular because they're essential in creating a chic, elevated wardrobe. Think timeless button-downs, cool jeans, effortless shoe styles, and more. What's great is that these key pieces can easily be mixed and matched to make for easy dressing this season and beyond. Keep scrolling to peruse five elevated basics worth scooping up from the latest Nordstrom sale.

1. Chic Coats

Topshop Belted Trench Coat $145 $87 SHOP NOW I love a great brown coat.

Bernardo Double Breasted Trench Coat $200 $100 SHOP NOW This one is a no-brainer.

Good American Ponte Double Breasted Car Coat $259 $142 SHOP NOW A fashion-forward pick.

& Other Stories Longline Wool Blend Coat $279 $167 SHOP NOW To wear forever.

Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Coat $199 $109 SHOP NOW Such a pretty color.

Avec Les Filles Belted Longline Coat $199 $129 SHOP NOW Perfectly polished.

2. Cool Jeans

Madewell The '90s Straight Leg Jeans $128 $100 SHOP NOW Nineties vibes.

AGOLDE Parker High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $218 $150 SHOP NOW Darker washes are a new favorite.

MANGO Wide Leg Jeans $100 $50 SHOP NOW These have a vintage feel.

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans $148 $118 SHOP NOW Another lovely dark-wash style.

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 $86 SHOP NOW For a baggier fit.

River Island Cayanne Belted Rigid Wide Leg Jeans $95 $71 SHOP NOW Such elegant denim.

3. Effortless Shoes

Kenneth Cole New York Myra Ballet Flat $99 $79 SHOP NOW These go with everything.

Kenneth Cole New York Martha Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $129 $80 SHOP NOW Slingback heels are back in the spotlight.

Tory Burch Bow Logo Cap Toe Ballet Flat $248 $174 SHOP NOW French vibes.

Dolce Vita Dee Pointed Toe Bootie $160 $100 SHOP NOW Kitten-heel boots feel very of-the-moment.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $140 $100 SHOP NOW Another stunning slingback heel.

Jeffrey Campbell Colleague Loafer $150 $105 SHOP NOW Great everyday loafers.

4. Timeless Button-Down Shirts

Madewell Oversize Poplin Tuxedo Shirt $92 $60 SHOP NOW Tuxedo shirts always look rich.

COS Wide Sleeve Crinkle Satin Button-Up Shirt $135 $108 SHOP NOW Immediately yes.

Madewell Oversize Satin Boyfriend Button-Up Shirt $92 $64 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for stripes.

Free People Happy Hour Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt $98 $69 SHOP NOW The perfect blue.

Citizens of Humanity Kayla Shrunken Poplin Button-Up Shirt $228 $171 SHOP NOW Love how this was styled.

Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $79 $31 SHOP NOW An affordable classic.

5. Simple Black Dresses

Topshop Long Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress $94 $71 SHOP NOW I love the flared sleeves.

Nordstrom Luxe Satin Slipdress $119 $71 SHOP NOW The definition of a closet staple.

Good American Shine Rib Scoop Neck Dress $119 $54 SHOP NOW Easy to dress up or down.

Charles Henry Sleeveless A-Line Midi Dress $108 $54 SHOP NOW A true classic.

Topshop Long Sleeve Rib Bouclé Sweater Dress $78 $111 SHOP NOW So cozy.