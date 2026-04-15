Hey Bestie, You Have to See Ref's Newest Drop—20 Items to Grab Before They're Gone

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Model wears funnel neck top, satin pink shorts, white wedge heels, and zebra print tote while posing for the camera.
(Image credit: Reformation)

If you're in need of a chic spring and summer wardrobe update, then it's your lucky day. Reformation has just dropped some stunning new arrivals that are truly exceptional. Yes, you read that correctly. The new Ref drop is a mix of on-trend and classic pieces with a fun twist. From elevated wedge thong sandals and chic handbags to stunning two-piece sets and lace-trimmed shorts, there's something for every kind of fashion lover.

As your resident shopping-editor bestie, I couldn't possibly leave you hanging, so I dug through every page and handpicked the best finds worth focusing on. Keep scrolling to uncover exactly what pieces get this editor's stamp of approval. Happy shopping!