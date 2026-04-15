If you're in need of a chic spring and summer wardrobe update, then it's your lucky day. Reformation has just dropped some stunning new arrivals that are truly exceptional. Yes, you read that correctly. The new Ref drop is a mix of on-trend and classic pieces with a fun twist. From elevated wedge thong sandals and chic handbags to stunning two-piece sets and lace-trimmed shorts, there's something for every kind of fashion lover.
As your resident shopping-editor bestie, I couldn't possibly leave you hanging, so I dug through every page and handpicked the best finds worth focusing on. Keep scrolling to uncover exactly what pieces get this editor's stamp of approval. Happy shopping!
Reformation
Clara Silk Bermuda Short
These satin Bermuda shorts are going to be a hit.
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Larsen Thong Sandal
Elevated flip-flops will go far in your wardrobe over the next few months.
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Waldena Block Heeled Mule
Add these beauties to your bridal wardrobe.
Breathable pieces are crucial as the temperature rises.
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Lois Knit Top
Make it a coordinated set to get a seamless look.
Pair with a button-down and cool sandals for a simple look that'll turn heads.
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Sherlyn Wedge Thong
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Elliot Boucle Crew
Sheer pieces add the perfect dash of visual interest.
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Nima Two Piece
I love this look for a summer wedding guest outfit.
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Amelia Thong Wedge Sandal
These are coming home with me.
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Oversized Seraphina Tote