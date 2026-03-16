Fashion People Know This Nordstrom Brand Is The Ultimate Hack For Affordable Clothes That Look Elevated

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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Woman wears oversized bomber, khaki trouser shorts, button down, plaid scarf, black handbag, and sandals.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

While I love to shop just as much as the next fashion person, buying new, quality items can often come with a hefty price tag. If you're looking for affordable finds that still have that elevated feel, you may want to keep tabs on Open Edit. This brand is an in-house Nordstrom i creation that delivers chic styles at really reasonable prices. WWW editors, along with many members of the fashion set, are not strangers to the amazing, affordable styles from Open Edit.

Recently, I scoured Nordstrom's latest Open Edit arrivals on site, and I stumbled upon some seriously great pieces ahead of spring and summer. I'm talking about versatile shoes, tops, and so much more. Keep scrolling to uncover my top Open Edit recommendations for the months ahead.