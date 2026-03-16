While I love to shop just as much as the next fashion person, buying new, quality items can often come with a hefty price tag. If you're looking for affordable finds that still have that elevated feel, you may want to keep tabs on Open Edit. This brand is an in-house Nordstrom i creation that delivers chic styles at really reasonable prices. WWW editors, along with many members of the fashion set, are not strangers to the amazing, affordable styles from Open Edit.
Recently, I scoured Nordstrom's latest Open Edit arrivals on site, and I stumbled upon some seriously great pieces ahead of spring and summer. I'm talking about versatile shoes, tops, and so much more. Keep scrolling to uncover my top Open Edit recommendations for the months ahead.
Open Edit
Corina Half D'orsay Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
These will go with so much.
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Shorts
These look so similar to the Reformation pair but for a fraction of the cost.
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
I love these kitten heels in the white color way as well.
Open Edit
Drawstring Waist Satin Pants
Open Edit
The Icon Bermuda Shorts
These are office outfit approved.
Open Edit
Pinstripe Button-Up Tie Waist Poplin Top
The tie-waist detail is a beautiful additon.
Open Edit
Short Sleeve Cotton Blend Sweater
I'm partial to a short-sleeved knit.
Open Edit
Seamed Strech Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
Dress this up with cute accessories.
Open Edit
The Icon Mini Skort
You'll wear this mini on repeat.
Open Edit
Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans
White jeans are perfect for any time of year but especially spring.
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Camisole
A sweater would look scrumptious layered over this camisole.
Open Edit
Short Sleeve Godet Pleat Dress
Pair with anything from trouser shorts to white jeans.