The Fashion-Forward Spring Layers I Keep Spotting All Over NYC

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Models walking in Dior&#039;s, Balenciaga&#039;s, Paloma Wool&#039;s, and Valentino&#039;s spring/summer 2026 shows.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight; Paloma Wool)
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I was recently at a dinner party where someone was wearing the cutest little cape, and I immediately wanted to know where it was from. It turned out to be a British label called Cecilie Telle. It felt like perfect timing because, just days earlier, I had been telling a friend that ponchos and capes were making a comeback, and she almost didn't believe me.

Not long after that conversation, she sent me a post of Emily Dawn Long wearing her namesake brand's River Shawl with the caption, "She's a top. She's a shawl. She's a scarf. She's a blanket"—half-jokingly responding with, "Ponchos and capes are in," finally getting what I meant.

A couple of weeks later, I saw another one at a birthday party. Then I noticed one in Paloma Wool's S/S 26 show, which made me take another look through the spring/summer runway shows. Capes and ponchos were in Balenciaga's, Dior's, Paloma Wool's, and Valentino's collections as well. After multiple sightings, from NYC to Instagram to the runways, my suspicion was confirmed: Ponchos and capes are definitely go-to layers for spring.

See the trend on the runway below, and shop the best ones I've found.

On the S/S 26 Runways

Model walking in the Valentino S/S 26 runway show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Valentino)

Model walking in the Christian Dior S/S 26 runway show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Dior)

Model walking in the Balenciaga S/S 26 runway show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Balenciaga)

Model walking in the Paloma Wool S/S 26 show.

(Image credit: Paloma Wool)

Shop Ponchos & Capes

Since I tend to run cold, even during the warmer months, I like having something cozy to throw on when it cools off in the evenings, when I'm heading into a restaurant, and when I'm taking the train. With capes and ponchos, I love how lightweight and easy to move in they are. I've been eyeing Cecilie Telle's Round Long Poncho and the under-$200 Cashmere-Wool Blend Poncho from J.Crew along with other options from brands such as COS, Massimo Dutti, Nüülee, Pucci, and more.