The Fashion-Forward Spring Layers I Keep Spotting All Over NYC

I was recently at a dinner party where someone was wearing the cutest little cape, and I immediately wanted to know where it was from. It turned out to be a British label called Cecilie Telle. It felt like perfect timing because, just days earlier, I had been telling a friend that ponchos and capes were making a comeback, and she almost didn't believe me.
A couple of weeks later, I saw another one at a birthday party. Then I noticed one in Paloma Wool's S/S 26 show, which made me take another look through the spring/summer runway shows. Capes and ponchos were in Balenciaga's,Dior's, Paloma Wool's, and Valentino's collections as well. After multiple sightings, from NYC to Instagram to the runways, my suspicion was confirmed: Ponchos and capes are definitely go-to layers for spring.
See the trend on the runway below, and shop the best ones I've found.
On the S/S 26 Runways
Shop Ponchos & Capes
Since I tend to run cold, even during the warmer months, I like having something cozy to throw on when it cools off in the evenings, when I'm heading into a restaurant, and when I'm taking the train. With capes and ponchos, I love how lightweight and easy to move in they are. I've been eyeing Cecilie Telle's Round Long Poncho and the under-$200 Cashmere-Wool Blend Poncho from J.Crew along with other options from brands such as COS, Massimo Dutti, Nüülee, Pucci, and more.