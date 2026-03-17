The Cool Spanish Brand Inspiring My Entire Spring Wardrobe

If you live in New York, it’s hard to avoid the Paloma Wool–ification of style. I notice it everywhere, whether it’s a bag on the subway or one of the brand’s dresses in its signature cupro fabric. In my own friend group, the dresses are especially popular. If you walk past the SoHo flagship on any given weekend, you’ll likely find a line out the door.
It’s become a cult favorite, known for its dreamy, conceptual approach to everyday dressing, with pieces that feel understated and playful. Personally, I love how the designs feel both timeless and unexpected, or what think of as “artful minimalism.”
Since the label shows at Paris Fashion Week each season, I always look forward to its runways as well. With spring here, I decided to revisit the S/S 26 collection for shopping inspiration, and as an editor, whenever I go through a show, I’m always looking for patterns. Ahead, seven spring trends I spotted from Paloma Wool’s S/S 26 collection, and how to shop each one.
Animal Print
Animal print isn’t usually part of the Paloma Wool wheelhouse, or my own wardrobe. That said, I appreciate the brand venturing outside its typical form with this tiger print (also seen at recent Chanel, Gucci, and Alaïa shows), and it feels like a fun option for spring if you're into the maximalism of it all.
Shop Tiger Print
ALAÏA
Tiger-Print Calf Hair and Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Prada Galleria Medium Printed Saffiano Leather Bag
Little Capes
I was recently at a dinner party where someone was wearing a little cape, and a couple of weeks later at a birthday I noticed another. Seeing it on Paloma Wool’s runway confirmed my suspicion: little capes will be trending this spring.
Shop Little Capes
SRG
Otto Cape
COS
Cashmere Cape
Los Angeles Apparel
Flex Fleece Turtleneck Cape
Bright Blue
Bright blue appeared in several forms on the Paloma Wool runway: stockings, tops, and capris. Below, you can shop the trend at brands like Banana Republic, Peachy Den, Zara, and more.