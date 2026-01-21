I'm 5'2'' With Expensive Taste—13 Really Chic New-In Buys I've Found Recently

When it comes to curating a wardrobe that feels both luxurious and accessible, Chiara of @chiarasatelier has it down to a fine art. A longtime favourite of ours, she has a real eye for finding those pieces that quietly elevate a look—whether it’s a high-street buy or a designer investment—and her approach to dressing feels both refined and realistic, which aligns perfectly with our ethos here at Who What Wear UK. So it only felt natural to invite her to share a monthly shopping edit with us! At 5'2", Chiara also brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to petite styling—think clever tips, smart proportions and a tried-and-tested list of go-to brands that actually work for smaller frames. Needless to say, if you're building a wardrobe that works hard but looks consistently elevated, her edit below is an excellent place to start. Enjoy!
2026 is here, and after minimalism dominated last year, my style resolution for this year is to add a little more fun to my wardrobe. I want bolder colours, and more specifically, some standout trouser options. I think we’ve all become just a tad too safe and pared-back over the past few years, and with the 2016 aesthetic trending again, I think it’s time to bring back the fashion from that era as well. Below, I’ve rounded up some fabulous options for you, and of course, they’re all petite-friendly.
Shop My January 2026 Petite Shopping Picks
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Jacket
I’ve been craving a fun, statement coat to start off the new year, and nothing says statement quite like leopard.
Boden
Eva Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper-Clover Purple
I own so many black, cream and grey jumpers that I'm determined to add some colour into my knitwear draw.
Sézane
Ciara Trousers
One pair of short-girl trousers I’m constantly recommending is the Sézane Ciara trousers. I own the leopard iteration, and they’re the perfect length to wear with boots, trainers, or loafers.
COS
Classic Leather Loafers
I love a sleek loafer, and I spent last month debating whether or not to invest in the classic The Row loafers. Luckily for me, I came across this expensive-looking pair from COS. They are on their way to me right now, and I cannot wait to style them with my bold-coloured socks.
Pairs
Postbox Red Merino Socks
Speaking of socks, I'm absolutely obsessed with these!
Reformation
Petites Morning Doug Jacket
Waisted silhouettes are so flattering.
S.S. DALEY
Cyril Intarsia Wool Cardigan
How sweet is this?
H&M
Wool Hat
Pillbox hats are having a moment, a luckily for us petite girls, they're a fail proof way to add some extra height to our outfits.
Reformation
Petites Alex Linen Mid Rise Pant
These will serve you well from now all the way through to summer.
Gucci
Mule With Horsebit
I knew I had to have these as soon as I laid eyes on them. They're comfy, cosy and pair so well with my favourite chunky socks.
BALLY
Printed Fleece Half-Zip Jacket
Fleeces are my current hyperfixation.
loewe
Shirt in cotton
I've been pairing this shirt with my burgundy Loewe leather jacket, and I'm obsessed with how the colours look together.
Boden
High Rise Column Leg Jeans
Sometimes a bold trouser option feels like too much of a stretch, especially for a vertically challenged girl. But stripes will never do you wrong. This pair from Boden is wearable, versatile, and most importantly, comes in a petite length, so no need to worry about calling your tailor.