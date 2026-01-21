I'm 5'2'' With Expensive Taste—13 Really Chic New-In Buys I've Found Recently

Scroll on to see the ultimate edit of new-season buys that get my seal of approval, from incredibly elegant bags to petite-friendly party dresses.

When it comes to curating a wardrobe that feels both luxurious and accessible, Chiara of @chiarasatelier has it down to a fine art. A longtime favourite of ours, she has a real eye for finding those pieces that quietly elevate a look—whether it’s a high-street buy or a designer investment—and her approach to dressing feels both refined and realistic, which aligns perfectly with our ethos here at Who What Wear UK. So it only felt natural to invite her to share a monthly shopping edit with us! At 5'2", Chiara also brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to petite styling—think clever tips, smart proportions and a tried-and-tested list of go-to brands that actually work for smaller frames. Needless to say, if you're building a wardrobe that works hard but looks consistently elevated, her edit below is an excellent place to start. Enjoy!

2026 is here, and after minimalism dominated last year, my style resolution for this year is to add a little more fun to my wardrobe. I want bolder colours, and more specifically, some standout trouser options. I think we’ve all become just a tad too safe and pared-back over the past few years, and with the 2016 aesthetic trending again, I think it’s time to bring back the fashion from that era as well. Below, I’ve rounded up some fabulous options for you, and of course, they’re all petite-friendly.

