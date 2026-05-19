My mum and I have always shared similar tastes. Whether it’s the books we read, the interiors we love or the clothes we’re drawn to, 9 times out of 10, we like the same things—the apple definitely doesn’t fall far from the tree. These days, now that I no longer live at home (though I’m still only a tube journey away), we don’t get to shop together in real life quite as often as we used to. What we do still do on a very regular basis—at least once a week—is send each other links to pieces we know the other will love.
More often than not, we’re drawn to the same kinds of things: easy dresses, embroidered tops, basket bags, cute shorts and simple sandals that work just as well in the city as they do on holiday. Recently, many of the pieces that have caught both our eyes have had a distinctly French feel. Nothing too trend-led or overly styled, just beautifully made clothes that feel really effortless to wear.
Three brands in particular have already dominated our conversations this summer: Zara, Sézane and DÔEN. Each offers its own take on that easy, Parisian-inspired aesthetic, with pieces that feel timeless rather than tied to a single season.
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After plenty of back-and-forth, we narrowed it down to 15 buys we both genuinely love. From throw-on dresses to elevated separates, these are the French-inspired summer pieces we’d both happily wear on repeat. So, whether you're over 50 like her or fast approaching 30 like me, there's something you're sure to love.
Shop the Zara, Sézane and DÔEN Pieces My Mum and I Love:
1. Zara
ZARA
Lace-Up Flat Sandals
These sandals will go with pretty much everything in our wardrobes.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Shirt With Frog Fastening
We immediately ordered this to try. Take your usual size even if you want to wear it slouchy, as it's a touch oversized.
ZARA
Midi Dress With Cutwork Embroidery
The embroidered detail on this dress is so pretty.
ZARA
High Neck Linen Blend Jacket
The perfect spring/summer jacket.
ZARA
Zw Collection Loose Barrel Mid-Waist Jeans
I'm cheating here because I already own and wear these jeans basically every single day. But now my mum is ordering them too!
2. DÔEN
No one does blouses quite like DÔEN.
How gorgeous is it paired with the matching skirt?
If you're looking to invest in a timeless summer dress, look no further.
DÔEN
Alesia Cashmere Cardigan
Such a lovely (and on-trend!) colour.
I'd wear this in the city and my mum would wear it on holiday, making it a worthy investment in our shared wardrobe!
3. Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag
No explanation necessary.
The top also looks lovely with jeans.
Just throw on and you're set!
We're both a sucker for a simple jumper made chic with a lovely collar.