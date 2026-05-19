15 French-Inspired Summer Buys From Zara, Sézane and DÔEN That Have My 59-Year-Old Mum and I Hooked

My 59-year-old mum is the chicest person I know, so of course, I went to her for advice on what to buy this summer. What followed was a list of 15 buys from Zara, Sézane and DÔEN that felt classic, chic and very French. Parfait!

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OVER 50S ZARA DOEN SEZANE
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My mum and I have always shared similar tastes. Whether it’s the books we read, the interiors we love or the clothes we’re drawn to, 9 times out of 10, we like the same things—the apple definitely doesn’t fall far from the tree. These days, now that I no longer live at home (though I’m still only a tube journey away), we don’t get to shop together in real life quite as often as we used to. What we do still do on a very regular basis—at least once a week—is send each other links to pieces we know the other will love.

More often than not, we’re drawn to the same kinds of things: easy dresses, embroidered tops, basket bags, cute shorts and simple sandals that work just as well in the city as they do on holiday. Recently, many of the pieces that have caught both our eyes have had a distinctly French feel. Nothing too trend-led or overly styled, just beautifully made clothes that feel really effortless to wear.

Three brands in particular have already dominated our conversations this summer: Zara, Sézane and DÔEN. Each offers its own take on that easy, Parisian-inspired aesthetic, with pieces that feel timeless rather than tied to a single season.

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After plenty of back-and-forth, we narrowed it down to 15 buys we both genuinely love. From throw-on dresses to elevated separates, these are the French-inspired summer pieces we’d both happily wear on repeat. So, whether you're over 50 like her or fast approaching 30 like me, there's something you're sure to love.

Shop the Zara, Sézane and DÔEN Pieces My Mum and I Love:

1. Zara

2. DÔEN

3. Sézane