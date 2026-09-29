TJ Maxx Has A Surprisingly Killer Shoe Selection—10 Pairs Made the Cut for Fall

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Model wears zebra skirt and sheer top.
(Image credit: Darrel Hunter for WWW)

If you're on the East Coast, you've probably felt a recent dip in temperatures. It seems like fall has arrived early, and many retailers have stocked their shelves with a variety of fashion items perfect for the season ahead. A little hack I love to use for finding unexpected deals on popular items is to browse through TJ Maxx.

Recently, the retailer has been adding on-trend fall shoes from a range of contemporary and designer brands. Since making top-tier shopping recommendations is what I do best, I've hand-picked a few pairs worth buying just for you. Keep scrolling to uncover your soon-to-be favorite fall shoes.

Chinazor &quot;Chichi&quot; Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.