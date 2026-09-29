If you're on the East Coast, you've probably felt a recent dip in temperatures. It seems like fall has arrived early, and many retailers have stocked their shelves with a variety of fashion items perfect for the season ahead. A little hack I love to use for finding unexpected deals on popular items is to browse through TJ Maxx.
Recently, the retailer has been adding on-trend fall shoes from a range of contemporary and designer brands. Since making top-tier shopping recommendations is what I do best, I've hand-picked a few pairs worth buying just for you. Keep scrolling to uncover your soon-to-be favorite fall shoes.
Stuart Weitzman
Made In Spain Leather Sleek 60 Sock Booties
VEJA
Made In Brazil Suede Panenka Sneakers
Purple is having a big moment right now.
LARROUDE
Made In Brazil Suede Verona Ballet Flats
Perfect for the cooler months.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Made In Italy Leather Sporty Kate Pumps
Grab these luxury shoes at a significant discount.
Theory
Made In Italy Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
For the office, then date night after.
Veronica Beard
Suede Kinna Wide Calf Boots
Score these bauties for up to 25% off.
Veja
Made In Brazil Suede Gt Sneakers
Sandro
Made In Portugal Leather Kissi Booties
Score these beauties for almost half off.
Stuart Weitzman
Made In Spain Suede Aura Mary Janes
Sandro
Made In Portugal Leather Two Tone Studded Loafers
The studded detail is everything.